CA Hearing Tomorrow on Regulating For-Profit Health Industry Mergers

Without federal intervention, a new report warns, rural hospitals across the United States, including many in Nebraska, could be forced to reduce services or even close their doors after pandemic relief funds expire.



Nemaha County Hospital chief executive Marty Fattig said ending across-the-board federal spending cuts, known as sequestration, would be a good start. Since lawmakers haven't used cuts to bring down the national debt as promised, Fattig said, he believes hospitals should receive full reimbursement from Medicare.



"So, it looks to me like the only people that are paying for this thing are those of us that take care of Medicare patients," he said. "And we get 2% off of what we would normally get paid. That's kind of a big deal."



Researchers at the Bipartisan Policy Center found that 30 rural hospitals in Nebraska suffered financial losses for patient services over a three-year average. More than 20 hospitals had negative earning margins. Current and long-term financial liabilities exceed current assets for 18 Nebraska hospitals. Nationally, the report says 441 rural hospitals face multiple financial risk factors.



In addition to putting a pause on sequestration, the report recommends making higher Medicare payments permanent, and maintaining flexibility in telehealth until at least two years after the federal public health emergency ends.



Report co-author Julia Harris, the think tank's senior policy analyst, said 116 hospitals closed between 2010 and 2019, but that pace slowed as COVID peaked.



"So, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan really did a lot to stave off more hospitals from closing," she said, "but that aid masked the fact that the underlying finances of rural hospitals continue to deteriorate, especially with new pressures brought on from the pandemic."



Fattig said lawmakers also should push back against efforts by drug companies to make it harder to get discounted medicines through a program known as '340-B.' He said those savings help pay for patient services that aren't financially viable otherwise.



"Right now 'Big Pharma,' the big pharmaceutical companies, are throwing all kinds of roadblocks down," he said, "so that they will not pay for the 340B program like they should."



Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort.



High temperatures combined with humidity make it difficult for the body's natural cooling system -- sweating -- to work efficiently.



Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, added dehydration can occur, especially when a person is outside exerting themselves.



"You also run the risk of heat cramps or heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and those come with prolonged activity, prolonged exposure to the sun," Brennan explained. "You're not getting a chance to breathe effectively, so a lot of the heat gets trapped inside your body."



Older adults, children, people with disabilities and those who work outdoors are at most risk for a heat-related illness. Brennan recommended staying hydrated and avoiding sugary, alcoholic or heavily-caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration. Also, limit time spent outdoors to the morning and evening hours and wear lightweight, light-colored, loosefitting clothing.



If your home does not have air conditioning, Brennan suggested spending time cooling off at a local library or shopping mall. Or call the county board of health to find a cooling center in the community. Fans can also be helpful to keep air moving. He also noted turning off lights during the day and reducing other energy use can be helpful.



"What we all want to make sure, if we can, is if we have a supply of food we want to make sure that our refrigerator doesn't go out if possible, and leave us without the ability to have cold water and fresh food for a period of time," Brennan emphasized. "So reducing electrical consumption, keeping your drapes closed, just trying to reflect the heat off of your house."



Brennan also reminded Ohioans to avoid leaving children and pets inside a car during the summer months. When it's 90 degrees outside, the inside temperature of a car can reach 138 degrees.



