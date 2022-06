CA Hearing Tomorrow on Regulating For-Profit Health Industry Mergers

State agencies gathered in Austin last week for hurricane exercises. They emphasize that all Texans need to prepare before the next disaster.



Harris County Public Information Officer Brian Murray said the Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and will continue through the end of November. He said most residents in vulnerable areas have heard what they need to do to be ready.



"Having a disaster kit - food, water, medications, supplies for your pets for seven to 10 days so you can be independent," said Murray. "Having a plan - do you need to worry about having to evacuate for a storm surge or are you able to ride-out where you are? And then, being able to stay informed."



Staying informed may mean an extra battery pack for your phone, and telephone numbers for important contacts. Last week's exercises by 30 state agencies covered preparation, response, recovery and mitigation.



Juanita Jiménez-Soto, associate state director of communications with AARP Texas, said being prepared can mean peace of mind, especially for older Texans and their families.



"If you're rushing at the last minute, you forget things," said Jiménez-Soto. "Sometimes you forget things that are vital to your health - vital to your financial future. So, being prepared means that you've basically put a sense of relief in your life."



Murray said he's surprised by the number of folks in Harris County who tell him they don't expect a hurricane.



"Everyone always thinks, 'It can't happen to me,'" said Murray. "Well, sorry, we have more federally-declared disasters than any county in the United States. If you believe that it can't happen to you - it doesn't matter where you are - I'm going to tell you that you're wrong."



Jiménez-Soto said the organization has created hurricane checklists and an instructional video in both English and Spanish - at AARP.org/Houston. She said everyone needs to know about the checklist, especially older family members.



"And if you have someone who is 50-plus," said Jiménez-Soto, "you've got medications - you've got doctor's appointments - maybe there's a nutritional need that they have."







Without federal intervention, a new report warns, rural hospitals across the United States, including many in Nebraska, could be forced to reduce services or even close their doors after pandemic relief funds expire.



Nemaha County Hospital chief executive Marty Fattig said ending across-the-board federal spending cuts, known as sequestration, would be a good start. Since lawmakers haven't used cuts to bring down the national debt as promised, Fattig said, he believes hospitals should receive full reimbursement from Medicare.



"So, it looks to me like the only people that are paying for this thing are those of us that take care of Medicare patients," he said. "And we get 2% off of what we would normally get paid. That's kind of a big deal."



Researchers at the Bipartisan Policy Center found that 30 rural hospitals in Nebraska suffered financial losses for patient services over a three-year average. More than 20 hospitals had negative earning margins. Current and long-term financial liabilities exceed current assets for 18 Nebraska hospitals. Nationally, the report says 441 rural hospitals face multiple financial risk factors.



In addition to putting a pause on sequestration, the report recommends making higher Medicare payments permanent, and maintaining flexibility in telehealth until at least two years after the federal public health emergency ends.



Report co-author Julia Harris, the think tank's senior policy analyst, said 116 hospitals closed between 2010 and 2019, but that pace slowed as COVID peaked.



"So, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan really did a lot to stave off more hospitals from closing," she said, "but that aid masked the fact that the underlying finances of rural hospitals continue to deteriorate, especially with new pressures brought on from the pandemic."



Fattig said lawmakers also should push back against efforts by drug companies to make it harder to get discounted medicines through a program known as '340-B.' He said those savings help pay for patient services that aren't financially viable otherwise.



"Right now 'Big Pharma,' the big pharmaceutical companies, are throwing all kinds of roadblocks down," he said, "so that they will not pay for the 340B program like they should."



