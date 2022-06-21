With Roe's Potential End, WI Faces Tangled Web of Abortion Laws

Groups that advocate for maternal health in Massachusetts are urging the General Court not to let legislation to increase access to out-of-hospital births go by the wayside.



The Joint Committee on Healthcare Financing recently sent nine bills relating to maternal health "to study," meaning they're unlikely to get any more activity this legislative session.



One bill would increase access and safety in out-of-hospital births, and another would increase access to nurse-midwifery services.



Tiffany Vassell is a labor and delivery nurse who is currently pregnant and planning a home-birth. She said home-births have increased during the pandemic, especially for Black mothers.



"When you have choices, such as being able to birth at home," said Vassell, "you can decide who you want present, you can you have more control over the birthing process, as opposed to it being very rigid in the hospital."



Vassell said it's important that Certified Professional Midwives are able to be licensed in Massachusetts, so that folks who prefer a home birth can find a provider they know is certified.



She added that Massachusetts is world-renowned for hospitals and medical care, and it's important to follow the example of 37 other states and pass these laws.



Emily Anesta, co-founder of the Bay State Birth Coalition, said licenses for Certified Professional Midwives and other provisions are necessary if there is to be equitable access to home births and birth centers in the Commonwealth.



She said without that system in place, it's not possible to properly build out the midwifery workforce.



"We can't push any of that forward until we have the most basic thing," said Anesta, "which is these midwives who already provide this care to be licensed and integrated into our health-care system."



Vassell emphasized the importance of choice when it comes to giving birth. She noted that Black women are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than white women in the U.S.



"Black women are shown to do better with home births than with hospital beds," said Vassell. "Hospitals can be very restrictive. A lot of times, you don't feel like the provider's listening to you. You feel very controlled, which is part of the reason also why I'm deciding on a home birth."







The leaked draft opinion signaling the Supreme Court's majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shock waves across the U.S. When a final decision is issued before the end of the Supreme Court's term (likely in June), it will represent the biggest blow to women's constitutional rights in history.



In 1972, when abortion was still illegal throughout most of the country, 53 well-known U.S. women courageously declared "We Have Had Abortions" in the pages of the preview issue of Ms. magazine.



The Washington Post credited the petition with the "start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight." Executive editor Kathy Spillar told the Washington Post in a recent interview, "It made it acceptable to speak about it."



The next year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a fundamental right protected by the U.S. Constitution. This year, the Supreme Court appears poised to reverse this position. In this perilous time, Ms. is relaunching the petition-with the encouragement and support of some of the original 1972 signers. This year alone, the petition has garnered almost 7,000 signatories.



Below is an excerpt from recent Washington Post coverage of the 1972 petition, as well as the 2022 relaunch. It shows the power of activism and journalism, and how they can shape a movement.



'We have had abortions': 1972 petition changed abortion rights movement



The first Ms. petition marked the start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight.



The effort has been replicated in recent years for the digital age, including the #ShoutYour Abortion Twitter challenge. Congresswomen have shared their own abortion stories on the House floor.



But that first Ms. petition circulated when abortion was illegal in most of the country.



Included in the Ms. issue were coupons for readers to fill out and mail in to add their names to the petition. Hundreds of the coupons poured in. Later that year, in its September issue, Ms. ran the petition again, this time with about 1,425 signatures.



"It liberated and mobilized an army of women who had been keeping a secret," said [Suzanne Braun Levine], who joined Ms. as editor soon after the petition ran.



