OR College Aviation Program Could Set Technicians' Numbers Flying

A program in Oregon aims to ramp up the number of technicians in aviation just as the industry is predicting a major shortage.



Over the next two decades, according to a report from Boeing, the United States could have 192,000 fewer aviation technicians than it needs. The two-year Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Portland Community College could help address this gap.



Thomas Laxson, faculty department chair of the program, saw the effects of the shortage and said it could benefit students.



"I have employers calling my desk phone daily asking to come and speak with our students to offer them jobs," he said. "It's manifest in the way that the majority of our students have job offers before they've even graduated the program."



This year, the program partnered with Horizon Air, sister company to Alaska Airlines, to create the Horizon Technician Development Program. It provides more than $12,000 in scholarship money and a guaranteed job after graduation. Laxson said technicians can start at $30 an hour.



The industry also needs more pilots. The same Boeing report projected the North American fleet will need an additional 208,000 pilots by 2040. Laxson said he believes one reason for the shortages of pilots and maintenance crews is that technical education has been de-emphasized.



"An entire generation of people - frankly, my generation - whose parents all told us, 'University, university, university,' and we didn't see a lot of people entering the trades," he said. "And so, there's this generational skip that's happened. And as a result we've got this very strong, current need for additional folks."



Portland Community College also is trying to fill this gap by reaching out to high school students, such as with its Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone Program. Laxson said the program isn't just an opportunity to learn about airplanes and how they work, but also how to think inside of the aviation industry.



"It is really a remarkable industry in the sense that it changes you," he said. "For you to be successful in it, it's going to change you. You turn into a checklist person, and you turn into a very detail-oriented person."





As fewer people in Indiana are opting to go to college, the state's Commission for Higher Education is releasing policy recommendations to increase college access for Hoosier students.



A new report from the higher-ed commission finds only about half the high school class of 2020 enrolled in college.



Sean Tierney, associate commissioner for policy and research at the Commission, said there are a few steps the agency recommended to address the decline, including automatic enrollment in Indiana's 21st Century Scholars program for eligible students.



"Only about half of eligible students sign up for the program," Tierney reported. "We want to expand that and help these students prepare. Not just when they're seniors in high school, but in middle school, to take that step into college."



The report showed the enrollment rate for 21st Century Scholars is 81%, far outpacing the state's average. Among the recommendations is increasing the Frank O'Bannon Grant for low-income students. Tierney explained the program saw major cuts after the 2008 recession, and funding levels have not been fully recovered.



College-going rates decreased steadily from the high school classes of 2015 to 2019, and then dropped significantly for the class of 2020. All told, college-going rates declined 12% during the five-year time period.



Tierney acknowledged, in addition to the pandemic, the cost of college likely contributed to the drop.



"I think in some ways, we've struggled to get the message across that, yes college can be costly, but it's a manageable cost," Tierney contended. "It's something that, at the end of the day for the typical student, it's going to pay off."



From 2015 to 2020, the college-going rate for Black students dropped by 16%, compared with 10% for their white and Latino counterparts.



Tierney added the commission is working on strategies to address the equity gap, including partnering with state agencies and community organizations to encourage participation in financial and academic aid programs.



