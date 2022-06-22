Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 22, 2022
Play

A new regional survey finds barriers restrict labor mobility; MT confronts fair housing during Pride Month, Oregon college aviation program could set technicians' numbers flying.

2022Talks - June 22, 2022
Play

The Senate, including 14 Republicans, vote to advance bipartisan gun bill, Georgia election workers testify on receiving violent threats after Jan. 6 attack, Energy Secretary to meet with oil executives on Thursday, and Louisiana governor signs abortion trigger ban into law.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

Federal COVID funding kept rural hospitals from closing their doors, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty must deal with unintended side-effects, and small towns in Wyoming preserve their heritage.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

OR College Aviation Program Could Set Technicians' Numbers Flying

Play

Wednesday, June 22, 2022   

A program in Oregon aims to ramp up the number of technicians in aviation just as the industry is predicting a major shortage.

Over the next two decades, according to a report from Boeing, the United States could have 192,000 fewer aviation technicians than it needs. The two-year Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Portland Community College could help address this gap.

Thomas Laxson, faculty department chair of the program, saw the effects of the shortage and said it could benefit students.

"I have employers calling my desk phone daily asking to come and speak with our students to offer them jobs," he said. "It's manifest in the way that the majority of our students have job offers before they've even graduated the program."

This year, the program partnered with Horizon Air, sister company to Alaska Airlines, to create the Horizon Technician Development Program. It provides more than $12,000 in scholarship money and a guaranteed job after graduation. Laxson said technicians can start at $30 an hour.

The industry also needs more pilots. The same Boeing report projected the North American fleet will need an additional 208,000 pilots by 2040. Laxson said he believes one reason for the shortages of pilots and maintenance crews is that technical education has been de-emphasized.

"An entire generation of people - frankly, my generation - whose parents all told us, 'University, university, university,' and we didn't see a lot of people entering the trades," he said. "And so, there's this generational skip that's happened. And as a result we've got this very strong, current need for additional folks."

Portland Community College also is trying to fill this gap by reaching out to high school students, such as with its Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone Program. Laxson said the program isn't just an opportunity to learn about airplanes and how they work, but also how to think inside of the aviation industry.

"It is really a remarkable industry in the sense that it changes you," he said. "For you to be successful in it, it's going to change you. You turn into a checklist person, and you turn into a very detail-oriented person."


Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
In a new Minneapolis Fed survey, 24% of workers in North Dakota and Minnesota said the need for skills is a major factor in considering a job change. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Regional Survey: Barriers Restrict Labor Mobility

The so-called "great resignation" isn't playing out for all workers. A new survey covering North Dakota and Minnesota shows people on the lower end …

Health and Wellness

With Abortion Ruling Imminent, Potential Scenarios Play Out in MN

In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling that could remove longstanding federal abortion protections. In Minnesota…

Social Issues

Pride Month: LGBTQ Housing Discrimination Lingers in MT

Pride Month during June highlights the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities, which have long faced discrimination…

More than one-third of Victim Services workers in Ohio say they don't have enough paid time off from their jobs to maintain a work-life balance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Burnout, Inadequate Pay Plague Ohio's Victim Services Workforce

Ohioans who work, day in and day out, with some of the most vulnerable populations are struggling with major burnout, according to new data. Program …

Social Issues

KY Food Bank Demand Rises Amid Inflation, Fuel Costs

Food banks are struggling to keep up operations as they contend with rising fuel costs, inflation and an uptick in demand driven by the end of …

California has been wracked with devastating wildfire and drought, exacerbated by climate change. (toa555/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups to Rally Thursday at Capitol for Climate-Change Progress

A big rally is planned for tomorrow (Thursday) in Sacramento on issues related to climate change. Advocates will urge the California Air Resources …

Social Issues

New Data Debunks Narrative of Youth Crime Wave

A new report from The Sentencing Project debunks the myth of a post-pandemic crime wave fueled by young people. In March, Congress held a hearing …

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021