Wildlife Rehabilitator: Lead Ammo Poses Risks for WI Wildlife

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is considering a ban on lead ammunition on several national wildlife refuges, a move some wildlife advocates want to see replicated at the state level in Wisconsin.



Mark Naniot, director of wildlife rehabilitation for Rhinelander-based Wild Instincts, explained lead ammunition fractures into small particles when fired into an animal, which means lead-contaminated meat can then be consumed by hunters and scavengers.



"They ingest these tiny little lead particles, and all it takes is one or two almost microscopic particles to cause lead poisoning," Naniot noted.



Naniot explained Wisconsin's Conservation Congress, which acts as an advisory committee to the Department of Natural Resources, has voted on lead ammunition regulations in the past, although it has never approved such policies.



While there's no current ban, the Department of Natural Resources recommends against using lead-based ammunition and angling gear, citing concerns over lead poisoning.



Many hunters have embraced lead-free ammunition, but some counter it is more expensive than lead-based ammunition and less widely available. Naniot acknowledged the cost for a box of lead-free ammunition can be $10-$20 more, but argued it can take hunters years to go through a single box of ammunition.



"There's 20 shells in a box," Naniot pointed out. "And most people will shoot maybe one or two at a deer, maybe shoot a couple to make sure their gun is sighted in. So, you're shooting two or three [shells] a year. Well, that box is maybe going to last you maybe four or five years."



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting public comment on the proposed lead-ammunition ban until August 8. The rule would open up 19 federally-managed refuges to hunting, with the trade-off being lead ammunition would be banned on those lands. None of the refuges are located in Wisconsin.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge.



Your curious cat might view a tree adorned with ornaments as a new toy, so make sure it's securely anchored. Dogs, on the other hand, like to chew on things and won't know seasonal plants such as evergreens and poinsettias are toxic.



Desiree Cawley, marketing manager for One Albuquerque Animal Welfare, said if guests are coming or parties planned, it's best to prepare much like pet owners do for the Fourth of July.



"Keep them in a bedroom, give them their favorite toy, have a TV going, so it muffles the sounds outside, so then they're not feeling overwhelmed when you have a lot of people in your house that they don't know," Cawley suggested.



Through Dec. 31, Albuquerque's Operation Silent Night is collecting financial donations along with small toys for cats and dogs including treats, beds, brushes, collars and other items for pets waiting to be adopted at the city's Animal Welfare Shelters.



In addition to taking it easy on scraps from the table, Cawley reminds pet owners to be mindful of what gifts are under the Christmas tree, especially if there is no indication as to what's inside.



"They may be cookies, they may be candy," Cawley pointed out. "And of course, dogs have a good sniffer, and so they might think that would be a good present to open for themselves."



Cawley also noted pets appreciate sticking to their routine as much as possible.



"And so when it gets changed, you have to be a little more understanding," Cawley urged. "Reassure them that everything is OK, and maybe love them a little extra."



If your pet will be boarded for the holidays, Cawley emphasized they might be overwhelmed by all the different smells in a kennel, and recommends bringing an item for them to snuggle.



"Make sure you give them the dog's blanket, favorite toy, their bed," Cawley recommended. "So they have that sense of smell, so if they have something like a security blanket kind of thing, would be ideal."



