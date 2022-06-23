Thursday, June 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2022
The Supreme Court strikes down a N.Y. concealed-carry law on the same day the state passes a law requiring schools to consider silent alarms, plus we look at a menthol cigarette ban and dam removal out west.

2022Talks - June 23, 2022
President Biden calls for a three-month suspension of the federal gas tax, Fed chair Jerome Powell says a recession is a possibility, and Sen. Mitch McConnell expresses his support for the bipartisan gun bill.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

SD Political Expert: Attorney General's Removal Reflects Public Will

Thursday, June 23, 2022   

On the heels of Tuesday's removal of South Dakota's attorney general, a political expert says it appears lawmakers followed through on what voters were hoping for.

In a legislative trial, the state Senate found Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg guilty of impeachment charges tied to a 2020 fatal crash. He was also forced to step down and was barred from seeking future office in the state.

Lisa Hager is an assistant professor of political science at South Dakota State University. She said the outcome reflects recent public polling from her department.

"Roughly 70% of South Dakota voters wanted Ravnsborg impeached and removed from office," said Hager. "So, it seems as if government here in South Dakota is following the will of the voters."

Ahead of the impeachment process, the situation drew widespread attention over Ravnsborg's actions following the crash, and whether he tried to mislead investigators.

Ravnsborg's defense argued his actions amounted to human error, and that the law-enforcement probe ultimately resulted in traffic misdemeanors. But Hager said there's a different threshold in a political trial.

The votes were not unanimous, but Hager said she feels it was still a pretty convincing result, noting the GOP controlled Legislature overcame party infighting to convict a fellow Republican.

Moving forward, she said it doesn't appear any follow-up action is needed to regain public trust.

"I think there is probably a higher trust in government with respect as to how this incident was handled," said Hager.

This week's final vote marked the first time a statewide official in South Dakota was impeached and removed from office.




Massive plumes of smoke rise from the Tamarack Fire, Nevada's largest conflagration of 2021. (U.S. Forest Service)

Environment

NV Experts Warn Conditions are Ripe for Large Fires

Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new …

Social Issues

Report: Leaks in Gas Pipeline Network Cause Damage, Death, Pollution

A new study shows that almost daily leaks along America's 310,000-mile network of natural gas pipelines are causing death, injury and large-scale …

Health and Wellness

Amid Restrictions, Uncertain Fate of Roe, Abortions Rise in U.S.

The latest U.S. Census data reveals abortions have been on the rise across the nation. A new report from the Guttmacher Institute found 8% more …

The Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm aims to offer fresh fruits and vegetables to the community via an on-site produce stand. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Virginia Fundraiser Builds Support for New Petersburg Farm

A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg. The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to …

Environment

Climate Summit in Lander Aims to Boost Awareness, Engagement

Wyomingites concerned about bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought, threats to clean air, water and wildlife can explore ways to …

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on a major abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, this month. (Philip/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

How a Death-Anxiety Theory Fires Up Abortion Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on a case, which could upend abortion access across the country. The topic is a source of …

Social Issues

Income Programs' Differences Show Equity is Key

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Maryland News Connection reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wildlife Rehabilitator: Lead Ammo Poses Risks for WI Wildlife

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is considering a ban on lead ammunition on several national wildlife refuges, a move some wildlife …

 

