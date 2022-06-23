Climate Summit in Lander Aims to Boost Awareness, Engagement

Wyomingites concerned about bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought, threats to clean air, water and wildlife can explore ways to combat climate change in their own community at the Wyoming Climate Summit this Saturday in Lander.
Ariel Green, organizing committee member for the Summit, said the climate crisis is not a hypothetical future event. In the 20th century, Lander saw an average of 17 days a year with temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The past two years saw 44 days at 90 or above.
"So these changes are already here, and they are everywhere, and they affect us all," Green asserted. "And they will be dramatically intensified in coming years if we do not mitigate their cause, which is the emission of heat-trapping gases from certain kinds of human activity."
Members of the Wind River Reservation are joining the summit, to pass along Indigenous knowledge gained by living sustainably across the Mountain West for thousands of years. The summit is free and open to the public, and will feature an electric'car show including the new Ford Mustang Mach-E. Saturday's event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Lander Community Center.
Wyoming, long dependent on fossil fuels for jobs and tax revenues, has opposed transitioning away from coal and other greenhouse-gas producing energy sources. But Greene argued the state is uniquely positioned to play a major role in the coming zero-emission economy. Wyoming ranks 6th nationally for untapped wind-energy potential.
"We're tied, I think, for the eighth-best solar resource in the country, ahead of Florida," Greene outlined. "We have a lot of potential for geothermal power and next-generation geothermal power. We have a lot of knowledge about how to dig deep holes in the ground."
Nearly six in 10 Wyoming residents understand climate change is happening, according to Yale University analysis.
Greene believes most people just need a few tips to start creating solutions in their hometown.
"People are concerned about climate change, but are not really active in doing anything about it, and maybe don't know what to do about it," Greene noted. "We're trying to educate them about ways they can get involved."
Groups fighting the effects of climate change will gather Thursday at the state Environmental Protection Agency building in Sacramento to call for action on multiple fronts.
Protesters want the California Air Resources Board, which meets Thursday, to reject a proposed 20-year scoping plan option that would allow new gas-fired power plants in the state.
Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb said he wants Gov. Gavin Newsom to push for a swift transition away from oil and gas.
"Elected officials from up and down the state are urging our good governor to stop issuing any new permits for fossil-fuel development," he said, "and urge the passage, and then sign, SB 1020 when it gets to his desk."
Senate Bill 1020, which will be heard today in the Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy, would set interim goals toward getting 100% of the state's power from renewable sources. Supporters of the oil and gas industry have said it provides thousands of jobs and should remain in California's energy portfolio.
Alex Walker-Griffin, vice mayor of the Bay Area town of Hercules, said California must keep environmental justice in mind as it transitions away from fossil fuels.
"This is an opportunity," he said, "for California to reinvent itself, where we have come together and help out some communities that have been really impacted by oil drilling, the refineries that are in their area that have polluted their neighborhoods for years and decades, and say, 'Hey, we want to do something better.'"
Marisol Rubio, vice president of the Dublin-San Ramon Water District Board, said the air pollution generated by burning oil and gas is deadly serious.
"In the U.S., air pollution kills around 100,000 people per year," she said. "Health effects from the fine particulate matter stemming from fossil-fuel combustion include aggravated asthma, respiratory infections, lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, cognitive impairment and premature death."
Faith and climate leaders convene in Charlotte this week, as the Southeast Climate and Energy Network and US Climate Action Network join forces.
They're asking the nation to pay its fair share to help communities feeling the worst effects of climate change.
Rev. Michael Malcom is the executive director of the Birmingham, Alabama-based People's Justice Council.
He pointed out that Black, Brown and other historically vulnerable communities are disproportionately experiencing loss and damage from climate disasters - and are the least likely to have the resources to rebuild.
"All of us in the South, I would say, are aware of the effects of climate change," said Malcom, "because we are the ones that are being hit - I would say the hardest - particularly in the gulf region."
Research shows warming global temperatures will likely make parts of the southern U.S. more tropical, fostering the spread of insect-borne diseases and invasive species, extreme temperatures and heavy rain events.
North Carolina ranks in the top five states that have experienced billion dollar weather disasters since 1980.
Susannah Tuttle is the director of the North Carolina Council of Churches Eco-Justice Connection Program, and is community liaison for the USCAN's Fair Share program.
She said as the second-highest emitter of carbon emissions in the world, the U.S. can make good on its promises and help ensure that financial assets are used to promote shared welfare in a changing climate.
"It is an absolute moral imperative to end investment in climate destruction," said Tuttle. "All people of faith and spirituality with a role in the financial system have a responsibility to create action immediately, to put the world on a path to a just and sustainable future."
Rev. Malcom said he believes religious groups have a role to play in educating the public on how climate change is affecting their lives.
"And I think communities of faith, that's where we can be most impactful, in helping to control that narrative," said Malcom. "If we can become hubs of resilience, hubs of restoration."
A Morning Consult poll released last year found nationwide, 60% of Christians and 79% of Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim Americans believe passing legislation to address climate change and its effects should be a top priority for Congress.
Community members in Montana are picking up the pieces left behind by historic flooding in the region.
Rising waters hit rivers including the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Gallatin. It also damaged roads in the northern section of Yellowstone National Park, forcing the park to close.
Karrie Kahle, a Livingston city commissioner, which sits on the Yellowstone River, said she spent Monday filling sandbags to prepare for the flood.
"This was a traumatic experience for all of us," Kahle remarked. "This is completely unprecedented, and I think we all need to allow ourselves that moment to recognize that, and to reach out to our friends and our neighbors."
Kahle noted people outside the community who would like to help can donate to the Park County Community Foundation. The Red Cross of Montana is also providing support, including with shelter. The organization has shelters in Bozeman, Bridger and Red Lodge.
Kahle pointed out, Livingston luckily did not see any casualties from the flood. Her fear now is what will happen to local businesses over the summer. She is concerned with the section of Yellowstone National Park nearest to Montana closed, it could affect tourism in Paradise Valley. Kahle added there is plenty to do on the river once the waters recede, including fishing and rafting.
"We really want folks to know across the country that we're still here, we're still open for business, and we want to see you come," Kahle urged. "You don't need to cancel your trip; maybe we just need to make some adjustments."
Climate experts have said this type of flooding is expected to increase as the climate changes, and Kahle stressed communities in the region will need to adapt.
"Certainly, we have to look at the changing climate," Kahle emphasized. "That also makes us need to stop and think about what we need to do around resiliency, and how we work towards creating resiliency plans for our communities."
Kahle is endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters.