Thursday, June 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court strikes down a N.Y. concealed-carry law on the same day the state passes a law requiring schools to consider silent alarms, plus we look at a menthol cigarette ban and dam removal out west.

2022Talks - June 23, 2022
Play

President Biden calls for a three-month suspension of the federal gas tax, Fed chair Jerome Powell says a recession is a possibility, and Sen. Mitch McConnell expresses his support for the bipartisan gun bill.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Report: Leaks in Gas Pipeline Network Cause Damage, Death, Pollution

Play

Thursday, June 23, 2022   

A new study shows that almost daily leaks along America's 310,000-mile network of natural gas pipelines are causing death, injury and large-scale property damage.

The report from the Arizona PIRG Education Fund finds over the past decade, pipeline incidents serious enough to require reporting occurred every 40 hours.

Diane Brown - executive director with Arizona PIRG - said the report found between 2010 and 2021, 2,600 explosions killed 122 people, seriously injured 600 and cost Americans more than $4 billion.

"Leaks can occur anywhere," said Brown, "from the transport of gas from the well, through the gathering and transmission pipelines and the distribution lines that carry gas to homes and businesses."

The report - published this week in conjunction with the nonprofit Frontier Group - also found that pipeline leaks in Arizona and elsewhere released 26 billion cubic feet of methane, a greenhouse-gas pollutant linked to climate change.

Brown added that the serious pipeline incidents addressed in the report likely represent only some of the leaks experienced in producing, transporting and burning gas.

"Federally reported gas leaks represent just a fraction of the total," said Brown. "Not all serious gas explosions that have caused death or injury are included in the data if they did not occur in the pipeline system."

The report calls for the U.S. to stop relying so heavily on methane for home heating and cooking, as well as electricity generation. Brown said Arizona regulators have already started down that road.

"The Arizona Corporation Commission is starting to look at some of the risk posed by gas," said Brown. "The commission has brought Southwest Gas before them to discuss recent incidents that have caused Arizonans harm."

In addition to calling for tougher regulations, Arizona PIRG is advocating for better pipeline infrastructure, with improved gas-leak detection systems.

The study, along with gas safety tips for consumers, is online at 'ArizonaPIRGEdFund.org.'

Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Massive plumes of smoke rise from the Tamarack Fire, Nevada's largest conflagration of 2021. (U.S. Forest Service)

Environment

NV Experts Warn Conditions are Ripe for Large Fires

Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new …

Health and Wellness

Amid Restrictions, Uncertain Fate of Roe, Abortions Rise in U.S.

The latest U.S. Census data reveals abortions have been on the rise across the nation. A new report from the Guttmacher Institute found 8% more …

Social Issues

Virginia Fundraiser Builds Support for New Petersburg Farm

A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg. The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to …

The latest report from leading climate scientists warned that greenhouse-gas emissions need to peak within three years, and then start going down, in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Climate Summit in Lander Aims to Boost Awareness, Engagement

Wyomingites concerned about bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought, threats to clean air, water and wildlife can explore ways to …

Social Issues

New Activity in ND Redistricting Lawsuits about Tribal Lands

July 1 is the next scheduled hearing date for a pair of lawsuits tied to North Dakota's redistricting process. The legal issue is political …

South Dakota will soon transition to a temporary state Attorney General following the impeachment and removal of Jason Ravnsborg. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SD Political Expert: Attorney General's Removal Reflects Public Will

On the heels of Tuesday's removal of South Dakota's attorney general, a political expert says it appears lawmakers followed through on what voters …

Health and Wellness

How a Death-Anxiety Theory Fires Up Abortion Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on a case, which could upend abortion access across the country. The topic is a source of …

Social Issues

Income Programs' Differences Show Equity is Key

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Maryland News Connection reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

 

