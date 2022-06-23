Report: Leaks in Gas Pipeline Network Cause Damage, Death, Pollution

There's been little change in the homeownership rate for Black families in 50 years, so some lenders are rethinking their practices to make buying a home more a reality than a dream.



Research shows a 20%-30% gap between Black and white homeownership rates has persisted for more than 100 years, despite increases in Black homeownership in the mid-1900s. Among the many causes today include credit scores averaging around 649 for 60% of African Americans.



Jonathan Leysath, Jacksonville branch manager for Self-Help Credit Union, said they have adjusted their mortgage products to help boost equity in the lending process and be more lenient with buyers with credit challenges.



"The Equity Boost product can go all the way down to a 580 credit score with only a minimum borrower investment as low as only 1%," Leysath explained. "As opposed to like the FHA, which is 3.5%."



Leysath argued flexibility is important because many factors continue to block economic progress for Black individuals. They include the pandemic's negative economic effects and the burden of heavy student debt, which disproportionately affects people of color.



Another possible solution to building equity is for more financial institutions to provide similar programs to help people access more resources.



Crystal German, executive vice president of communications, development, policy and impact for Self-Help Credit Union, said finances often drive talks of disparities and wealth. She pointed out their goal is to create innovative and holistic programs to help people of color develop wealth through homeownership.



"I mean, this is about having a freedom," German emphasized. "And it may not be a physical freedom, but it is a financial freedom that allows people to live their best lives."



The Fair Housing Act passed in 1968, making it illegal for anyone to be discriminated against when renting or buying a home. Before the civil-rights legislation, many Black families were locked out of the opportunity to create generational wealth by purchasing a home and passing it down to their children.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues hundreds of recall notices for potentially unsafe food products each year, but consumer advocates say too few of them are reaching grocery customers.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported one in six Americans are sickened each year by foodborne illnesses.



It is up to the FDA and grocery stores to notify purchasers about recalls, but a new study found it is not working very well.



Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog for the Arizona Public Research Interest Group Education Fund, said the current system often leaves shoppers in the dark.



"Right now, it's a hodgepodge," Murray asserted. "Some of the blame is on the shoulders of the groceries, some of it is on the FDA, and frankly, some of it's on the part of consumers, who need to do more to make sure that they're informed."



Murry pointed out when recall notices do not get people's attention, there can be serious consequences. CDC data show each year, 128,000 Americans are hospitalized, and 3000 die, from foodborne illness.



While many merchants in Arizona and elsewhere say they post recall notices in their stores, Murray noted a growing number of supermarket chains are using "loyalty card" data to deliver notices directly to customers. She said until the system improves, shoppers need to be more proactive.



"If you have a grocery store or two that you frequent the most, then stop by the customer service counter and say, 'Hey, you know, I've been shopping here for years. I have my shopper's card, and what do you guys do to notify by shoppers when there's been a recall?' " Murray urged.



Murray added the report found current FDA requirements for disseminating recall notices are poorly enforced, and more retailers need to use their technology and customer data to deliver notices directly to consumers.



"About half of the stores that we surveyed do a really good job of contacting customers based on their transactions, based on products that they actually purchased," Murray emphasized.



