Thursday, June 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2022
The Supreme Court strikes down a N.Y. concealed-carry law on the same day the state passes a law requiring schools to consider silent alarms, plus we look at a menthol cigarette ban and dam removal out west.

2022Talks - June 23, 2022
President Biden calls for a three-month suspension of the federal gas tax, Fed chair Jerome Powell says a recession is a possibility, and Sen. Mitch McConnell expresses his support for the bipartisan gun bill.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
Doula Certification Could Help Address Health Disparities in CT, Advocates Say

Thursday, June 23, 2022   

Connecticut is moving forward with efforts to create a certification program to help make doula care more accessible in the state.

Doulas support pregnant people throughout the birthing process. With state certification, doulas would be able to receive reimbursement from HUSKY, the state's Medicaid program, for their services.

In Connecticut, Black women are 2.6 times more likely than a white woman to die within six weeks of childbirth.

Tiffany Donelson, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, said doulas are a key workforce to help reduce racial health disparities.

"No person should have a bad birthing experience, let alone face the possibility of mortality due to childbirth," Donelson asserted. "And that's what we want is a state where individuals are able to have the best birthing experience."

Research shows doulas can reduce the likelihood of birth complications and increase breastfeeding rates. The certification would establish a set of standards for the doula workforce.

Last month, the governor signed a bill into law to create the Doula Advisory Committee within the Department of Public Health.

The advisory committee will include doulas, midwives and other health care and birthing professionals to help come up with qualifications for the certification.

Cynthia Hayes, a certified interdisciplinary doula, said it is critical for the certification to be crafted with equity in mind.

"We have to get community input," Hayes urged. "We have to let them know we're here and why we're here because I think that it can only be successful if we have community buy-in, not only for those who will utilize the services but also for those who want to become certified doulas."

Connecticut's Department of Social Services also is working on adopting a "maternity bundle" supported through HUSKY which will pay for a wide variety of care from prenatal to postpartum, including doulas and breastfeeding services. It is expected to go into effect next January.


Massive plumes of smoke rise from the Tamarack Fire, Nevada's largest conflagration of 2021. (U.S. Forest Service)

Environment

NV Experts Warn Conditions are Ripe for Large Fires

Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new …

Social Issues

Report: Leaks in Gas Pipeline Network Cause Damage, Death, Pollution

A new study shows that almost daily leaks along America's 310,000-mile network of natural gas pipelines are causing death, injury and large-scale …

Social Issues

Virginia Fundraiser Builds Support for New Petersburg Farm

A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg. The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to …

The latest report from leading climate scientists warned that greenhouse-gas emissions need to peak within three years, and then start going down, in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Climate Summit in Lander Aims to Boost Awareness, Engagement

Wyomingites concerned about bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought, threats to clean air, water and wildlife can explore ways to …

Social Issues

New Activity in ND Redistricting Lawsuits about Tribal Lands

July 1 is the next scheduled hearing date for a pair of lawsuits tied to North Dakota's redistricting process. The legal issue is political …

South Dakota will soon transition to a temporary state Attorney General following the impeachment and removal of Jason Ravnsborg. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SD Political Expert: Attorney General's Removal Reflects Public Will

On the heels of Tuesday's removal of South Dakota's attorney general, a political expert says it appears lawmakers followed through on what voters …

Health and Wellness

How a Death-Anxiety Theory Fires Up Abortion Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on a case, which could upend abortion access across the country. The topic is a source of …

Social Issues

Income Programs' Differences Show Equity is Key

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Maryland News Connection reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

 

