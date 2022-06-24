Friday, June 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - Supreme Court Overturns Roe.
Play

The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade - ending 50 yrs of abortion rights. NY's newest law requires school districts consider silent alarms; updates on menthol cigarette bans - and dam removal out west.

2022Talks - June 24, 2022
Play

Gun reform suffers a defeat in the Supreme Court but notches a win in the U.S. Senate, former Justice Dept. officials testify before the Jan. 6 Committee, and the White House meets with big oil on high pump prices.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Health and Wellness  |  Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Survey Aims to Create Holistic Picture of IN Addiction-Recovery Needs

Play

Friday, June 24, 2022   

The State of Indiana wants to learn more about Hoosiers' experiences with substance-use disorder and addiction-recovery services.

Administered by the state's Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA), the "Recovery Capital Index" will take a holistic look at the addiction-recovery resources available to people across the state, to help determine whether further resources are needed to ensure patients stay on the path to recovery.

Becky Buhner, deputy director of addiction and forensic treatment for the DMHA, said the data will help policymakers craft targeted responses to addiction-recovery needs.

"We can then look at a ZIP code to determine if there is an area of high need within that ZIP code," Buhner explained. "That's going to allow us to make funding decision in the future as to how we can better allocate our resources to meet the needs of that area."

People can complete the survey online or by texting "RECOVERY" to 833-638-3784. Buhner said the state wants to hear from a wide variety of people, including those currently using drugs, those in recovery, and their family and friends.

The state said it has allocated more than $45 million in grant funding over the past four years to combat the opioid epidemic. Buhner pointed out Indiana has spent years expanding its addiction-recovery infrastructure. But she noted there are people who need help who are not connected to the recovery system, and the survey will help state health officials learn about those needs.

"We released it on Friday, and as of Saturday morning, we had 234 people that signed up for the text-message series," reported. "We had 99 individuals that actually completed the Recovery Capital Index, which is a 43% response rate."

She added the data compiled from the survey will be made public after six months. According to provisional data from the Indiana Department of Health, the state saw more than 2,500 drug overdose deaths last year, a five-year high. About 80% of those deaths were due to opioids.


get more stories like this via email
Ohio teens are 4% less likely to have used drugs in the past month than the average teen in the United States. (Prevention Action Alliance)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Youth Council: Drug, Alcohol Use is Not the Norm
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Alyssa's Law Thursday, saying it is one of many new safety measures she plans to adopt, to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence. (Office of the Governor)

Social Issues

NY's Newest State Law Requires School Districts Consider Silent Alarms

Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a new law, requiring schools to consider installing a silent, panic-alarm system. Approval of what's known as …

Social Issues

Senior Vote is Critical for Tuesday's Utah Primaries

Democrats, Republicans and other political parties in Utah hold primary elections Tuesday, and advocates for older voters are promoting the …

Environment

Public Comment Encouraged on Snake River Dams Removal Plan

A report from leaders in Washington state lays out how the services of four dams on the lower Snake River could be replaced in order to save ailing sa…

The new AARP Pennsylvania poll finds 87% of voters age 50 years and older say they're "extremely motivated" to vote in the November election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Pennsylvanians Over 50 will Play Major Role in November Election

There are fewer than five months to go until the November General Election, in which Pennsylvania voters will select a new governor and U.S. Senator…

Social Issues

Report: Corporate Consolidation Seen as Major Driver of Inflation

Seven in 10 Americans view inflation as the most pressing issue facing the nation right now, and in Maine, a new report seeks to explore the causes…

Organizers behind an Iowa effort to improve stroke care say a new donation will enhance training for hospital staff, along with other measures. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Donation Aims to Boost Stroke Care, Health Staff in Rural IA

Iowa is getting more than $9 million to improve its system of care for stroke patients, and to address staffing issues among public-health workers in …

Health and Wellness

Backers of Menthol Cigarette Ban Cite Health Benefits for Black Ohioans

The Food and Drug Administration could soon ban the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes, a move advocates in Ohio said could have a positive …

Environment

NV Experts Warn Conditions are Ripe for Large Fires

Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021