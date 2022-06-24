Survey Aims to Create Holistic Picture of IN Addiction-Recovery Needs

The State of Indiana wants to learn more about Hoosiers' experiences with substance-use disorder and addiction-recovery services.



Administered by the state's Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA), the "Recovery Capital Index" will take a holistic look at the addiction-recovery resources available to people across the state, to help determine whether further resources are needed to ensure patients stay on the path to recovery.



Becky Buhner, deputy director of addiction and forensic treatment for the DMHA, said the data will help policymakers craft targeted responses to addiction-recovery needs.



"We can then look at a ZIP code to determine if there is an area of high need within that ZIP code," Buhner explained. "That's going to allow us to make funding decision in the future as to how we can better allocate our resources to meet the needs of that area."



People can complete the survey online or by texting "RECOVERY" to 833-638-3784. Buhner said the state wants to hear from a wide variety of people, including those currently using drugs, those in recovery, and their family and friends.



The state said it has allocated more than $45 million in grant funding over the past four years to combat the opioid epidemic. Buhner pointed out Indiana has spent years expanding its addiction-recovery infrastructure. But she noted there are people who need help who are not connected to the recovery system, and the survey will help state health officials learn about those needs.



"We released it on Friday, and as of Saturday morning, we had 234 people that signed up for the text-message series," reported. "We had 99 individuals that actually completed the Recovery Capital Index, which is a 43% response rate."



She added the data compiled from the survey will be made public after six months. According to provisional data from the Indiana Department of Health, the state saw more than 2,500 drug overdose deaths last year, a five-year high. About 80% of those deaths were due to opioids.



Online sales of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are on the rise, and experts say social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok are driving the surge, including in Tennessee.



Shabbir Safdar, executive director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, said an alarming number of counterfeit prescription drug pills containing fentanyl are being bought online by teens and young adults.



"And in fact, just in the last four years, we've tracked fatalities in 19 different states from people who've met a drug trafficker on Snapchat and then bought a fake pill," Safdar reported.



According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, more than 2,000 Tennesseans died of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in 2020, more than double the number in 2019.



Tennessee is one of many states recently passing laws decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in an effort to reduce deaths. The tests work by dipping the strip in water containing dissolved drugs.



Safdar noted he believes strips should be legal, but pointed out they do not always detect fentanyl in large batches.



"In fact, there's a young man in Tennessee that we profiled in the last couple of years, who he and his friends all order Xanax off the dark Web, and they each took a pill," Safdar recounted. "It was only this young man's that had the fatal amount of fentanyl in it."



Safdar pointed out more Americans are turning to online pharmacies for acetaminophen, aspirin, blood thinners and other routine medications, but said there's risk in buying products from any source other than a licensed pharmacy.



"During the pandemic, as many as one in seven Americans went online to purchase medication, and many of them went to these fake Canadian pharmacy websites," Safdar emphasized.



According to a study in the Journal of the American Pharmacies Association, there are more than 11,000 websites based in the U.S. and Canada calling themselves "pharmacies" and selling drugs online.



