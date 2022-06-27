Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Hispanic Groups Collaborate to Raise Awareness of End-of-Life Options

Monday, June 27, 2022   

Hispanic groups are coming together to encourage people to have end-of-life conversations with their loved ones before illness or tragedy strikes.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the National Hispanic Council on Aging are teaming up with the nonprofit Compassion & Choices to get people talking about end-of-life planning, hospice, life support, medical power of attorney, and medical aid-in-dying.

Dr. Yanira Cruz is president and CEO of the National Hispanic Council on Aging.

"The reality is that Latinos oftentimes do not take care of advanced directives, for example," said Cruz, "so they get to a point where decisions have to be made and there are no directives written or signed by them. "

California is home to more than 15 million Latinos, almost 40% of the population - with more than 1.2 million age 65 or older.

Antonio Tijerino is president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. He said Latinos celebrate those who have passed on Dia de los Muertos, but many are uncomfortable talking about death beforehand.

And yet, he said, it's a must, especially since so many in the community have succumbed to COVID, and Hispanics are less likely than other groups to have health insurance.

"We're dealing with these end-of-life issues at a higher scale than others," said Tijerino. "Yet we're the least likely to have access to resources and information to deal with them."

A report by the American Hospice Association found that Latinos are less likely than white families to use hospice, but may be more likely to need it.

A free End-of-Life Decision Guide Toolkit is available in English and Spanish on the Compassion & Choices website.




