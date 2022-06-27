Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

As MO's Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect, Advocates Turn to IL

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

When Friday's Supreme Court decision came down overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri's attorney general took action to put the state's trigger law into effect.

Missouri is one of more than a dozen states where abortion is no longer legal, and providers in southern Illinois are working to build capacity to support patients who'll need access to care away from home, and calling for a federal public health emergency.

Missouri's last abortion clinic is Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, which also has clinics in Illinois.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of the clinic, said while they had to cease abortions in Missouri, demand in Illinois is skyrocketing.

"We are fielding questions and calls from our network of providers across the country asking, are you ready? Can you help us fit additional patients that were on their schedules in their home states to get abortion care and after the decision?" Rodriguez reported. "That's no longer an option for them. "

Missouri has for years been one of the most restrictive places to access an abortion, with just one remaining clinic in the entire state. Many people seeking care already travel to Illinois or to Kansas, where abortion is legal up to 20 weeks. A court decision in Kansas in 2019 protected abortion rights there, but lawmakers have introduced a constitutional amendment to be voted on in November which would pave the way for passing and enforcing abortion bans in the future.

Mallory Schwartz, executive director of Pro-Choice Missouri, pointed to legislation filed in St. Louis Friday to create a "Reproductive Equity Fund" for supporting pregnancy outcomes, including abortion.

"The innovation that St. Louis is showing with this legislation that arose directly out of St. Louis in stated needs, shows the strength of our grassroots movement," Schwartz asserted. "And also shows the critical importance of looking to state and local leadership as we prepare for and respond to this federal loss of abortion."

Rodriguez pointed out pregnancy can have dangerous health outcomes, disproportionately for BIPOC people, those with low incomes and those who are already parents. She said with 26 states poised to put bans in place, it is important for the federal government to take action, as Illinois and other states guaranteeing abortion access brace for the ruling's effects.

"Our priority right now is going to be to ensure that patients have the information they need to navigate this new reality, the education they need to prevent unintended pregnancies, and the resources to access abortion if and when they need it," Rodriguez outlined.


