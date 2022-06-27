As MO's Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect, Advocates Turn to IL

When Friday's Supreme Court decision came down overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri's attorney general took action to put the state's trigger law into effect.



Missouri is one of more than a dozen states where abortion is no longer legal, and providers in southern Illinois are working to build capacity to support patients who'll need access to care away from home, and calling for a federal public health emergency.



Missouri's last abortion clinic is Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, which also has clinics in Illinois.



Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of the clinic, said while they had to cease abortions in Missouri, demand in Illinois is skyrocketing.



"We are fielding questions and calls from our network of providers across the country asking, are you ready? Can you help us fit additional patients that were on their schedules in their home states to get abortion care and after the decision?" Rodriguez reported. "That's no longer an option for them. "



Missouri has for years been one of the most restrictive places to access an abortion, with just one remaining clinic in the entire state. Many people seeking care already travel to Illinois or to Kansas, where abortion is legal up to 20 weeks. A court decision in Kansas in 2019 protected abortion rights there, but lawmakers have introduced a constitutional amendment to be voted on in November which would pave the way for passing and enforcing abortion bans in the future.



Mallory Schwartz, executive director of Pro-Choice Missouri, pointed to legislation filed in St. Louis Friday to create a "Reproductive Equity Fund" for supporting pregnancy outcomes, including abortion.



"The innovation that St. Louis is showing with this legislation that arose directly out of St. Louis in stated needs, shows the strength of our grassroots movement," Schwartz asserted. "And also shows the critical importance of looking to state and local leadership as we prepare for and respond to this federal loss of abortion."



Rodriguez pointed out pregnancy can have dangerous health outcomes, disproportionately for BIPOC people, those with low incomes and those who are already parents. She said with 26 states poised to put bans in place, it is important for the federal government to take action, as Illinois and other states guaranteeing abortion access brace for the ruling's effects.



"Our priority right now is going to be to ensure that patients have the information they need to navigate this new reality, the education they need to prevent unintended pregnancies, and the resources to access abortion if and when they need it," Rodriguez outlined.



With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients.



Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its focus is on making sure folks have the resources they need to access abortions across state lines, as nearly all abortions in Missouri are now illegal.



"We are working together with the Pritzker administration to ensure nurse practitioners and physician assistants can practice to the full extent of their training," Rodriguez explained. "Including providing aspiration abortions, commonly known as in-clinic abortions."



St. Louis alders on Friday introduced legislation to start a $1 million abortion fund to provide financial resources to those who need to cross state lines to seek reproductive health care. The measure was referred to the city's Health and Human Services Committee for further deliberation.



Illinois is not only facing a surge on its western border. Kentucky's abortion ban triggered Friday, the Indiana General Assembly is holding a special session next week when lawmakers will likely pass a ban, and an 1849 Wisconsin law outlaws abortions in the state, although the policy will likely face lawsuits.



Qudsiyyah Shariyf, deputy director of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said even before Roe fell, the group was on track to support a record number of people this year, 80% of whom have been from out-of-state.



"The increase in numbers that we've seen is due to many factors," Shariyf pointed out. "It's in response to increased need that we've seen due to more restrictions and bans, as well as the strain of the ongoing global pandemic and economic crisis."



The share of abortions in Illinois provided for out-of-state residents has grown steadily in recent years, according to the state's Department of Public Health. In 2020, about a fifth of all abortions performed in Illinois were for out-of-state residents, most of whom were from Missouri.



