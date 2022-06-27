Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

In Florida, Critics Say Pregnancy is Only Option for GOP Leaders

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

Abortion rights proponents are warning that most Republican leaders in Florida are set on ensuring that pregnancy is the only option, after the governor recently vetoed funding for birth control.

Leading up to the Supreme Court's historic decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed - for the second year in a row - a $2 million proposal to help low-income women access long-term birth control methods, such as intrauterine devices.

Stephanie Fraim - president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida - said she's seen a consistent erosion of resources for women by Republican leaders, but no effort to provide safety nets to existing families.

"It does seem like the message is, you know, pregnancy is the only option we want you to consider," said Fraim. "And almost encouraging it by saying that we're not going to help you get access to affordable birth control."

Senate President Sen. Wilton Simpson - R-Spring Hill - advocated for the funding and even described the program as a healthy part of a "pro-life" agenda.

However, abortion opponents - like the Florida Catholic Conference - have urged the governor to veto funding for the reversible contraception program.

Fraim said despite the cuts, organizations like Planned Parenthood and local health departments can still help those in need.

Some observers were anticipating the Supreme Court's action, but the reality of it appears to have taken many by surprise.

Florida House Democratic Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell - D-Tampa - shared her dismay on Instagram live, but quickly turned to offering resources for those feeling helpless.

"I think the main thing is just to not be idle, because there's just so much work to do," said Driskell. "It's such a heavy lift, there's no one organization or individual who could possibly do it all. So, I promise you, there's an organization or candidate out there who needs you."

Driskell mentioned groups, including Ruth's List Florida and the Bridget Alliance, that help people seeking abortions.

Currently, abortion is still legal in Florida, but now only for pregnancies up to 15 weeks, starting July 1.

Today Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers will ask a judge to issue a temporary emergency injunction to stop the new law from going into effect.

People living in neighboring states where access is more difficult, like Alabama and Georgia, are known to trek to Florida for abortions.




get more stories like this via email
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 63% of Tennessee women live in counties lacking access to an abortion clinic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

In TN, Telemedicine Abortion Available For Now
A California newt attempts to cross the road. (Jose Benedicto de Jesus/Center for Biological Diversity)

Environment

State Lawmakers to Consider Wildlife Crossings Bill Today

A bill to prioritize wildlife crossings gets a hearing in the state Senate Transportation Committee today. The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection …

Social Issues

Award Opportunity to Celebrate Community Volunteers

AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing …

Social Issues

New MN Law Removes Barrier for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

A new Minnesota law, which goes into effect Sunday, removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits …

Research has shown that tree canopy and urban forests can help cities retain storm water, provide habitat for animals, reduce summer temperatures and store greenhouse gases. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Advocates: NYC Tree Canopy Must Be Equitably Distributed

With a historic budget for parks and recreation, New York City is crafting strategic plans to increase tree canopy through an environmental justice …

Social Issues

SCOTUS Gun-Control Ruling to Have Limited Impact in IN

The U.S. Supreme Court took a step to limit states' abilities to pass gun-control legislation Tuesday, a move which likely will not directly impact …

Last year, Iowa had more than 2,000 job openings that fall under the green-energy umbrella. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: IA Has Strength in Green Jobs, Could Be Stronger

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Mike Moen reporting for the Iowa News Service Working Nation-Public News Service Collaboration "…

Social Issues

Report: Minimum-Wage Increase in PA Would Benefit 1.4 Million Workers

Pennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour …

Environment

Environmental Advocates: Empowerment Doesn't End With Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations this month commemorated freedom, but Black and Brown people are still disproportionately impacted by environmental injustices …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021