In TN, Telemedicine Abortion Available For Now

Tennessee's trigger ban on abortion goes into effect 30 days from the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
get more stories like this via email
It makes all forms of abortion illegal, except to save the life of the mother, and makes performing abortions a felony. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
Until the end of July, advocates say abortions remain available to individuals seeking the procedure. Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee said the fate of of telemedicine abortions remains up in the air.
A law slated to go into effect in January would make it impossible for Tennessee residents to contact an out-of-state provider to have abortion medication shipped to them.
"The Legislature said that a medical provider must be physically present when abortion pills are administered," said Weinberg, "and that abortion medication cannot be delivered via courier delivery or mail service."
For residents seeking resources, visit or call Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. Clinics are located in Memphis and Nashville.
The website 'healthyandfreetn.org' also has a list of regional abortion clinics.
She said the Supreme Court's decision is devastating and cruel, particularly for low-income and women of color.
"For so many people," said Weinberg, "not only the activists, not only the amazing, nurturing health-care providers who support those coming into clinics for abortions, but for the women and others who are in need of abortions and will be turned away."
According to state data, Black women in Tennessee are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.
With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients.
get more stories like this via email
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its focus is on making sure folks have the resources they need to access abortions across state lines, as nearly all abortions in Missouri are now illegal.
"We are working together with the Pritzker administration to ensure nurse practitioners and physician assistants can practice to the full extent of their training," Rodriguez explained. "Including providing aspiration abortions, commonly known as in-clinic abortions."
St. Louis alders on Friday introduced legislation to start a $1 million abortion fund to provide financial resources to those who need to cross state lines to seek reproductive health care. The measure was referred to the city's Health and Human Services Committee for further deliberation.
Illinois is not only facing a surge on its western border. Kentucky's abortion ban triggered Friday, the Indiana General Assembly is holding a special session next week when lawmakers will likely pass a ban, and an 1849 Wisconsin law outlaws abortions in the state, although the policy will likely face lawsuits.
Qudsiyyah Shariyf, deputy director of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said even before Roe fell, the group was on track to support a record number of people this year, 80% of whom have been from out-of-state.
"The increase in numbers that we've seen is due to many factors," Shariyf pointed out. "It's in response to increased need that we've seen due to more restrictions and bans, as well as the strain of the ongoing global pandemic and economic crisis."
The share of abortions in Illinois provided for out-of-state residents has grown steadily in recent years, according to the state's Department of Public Health. In 2020, about a fifth of all abortions performed in Illinois were for out-of-state residents, most of whom were from Missouri.
Low-income, rural, and women of color will be most impacted by the state's trigger ban that has outlawed abortion in the Commonwealth. They'll now have to travel to neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.
get more stories like this via email
Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Tamara Weider said in general, reproductive health groups have shifted gears to help transport patients to Illinois - or for those in the eastern part of the state, Virginia.
"Indiana is going into a special session next week and we expect them to ban abortion," said Weider. "So we are not seeing that as a long-term option for people in the surrounding area."
She emphasized that while they can no longer perform abortions, Planned Parenthood clinics in Kentucky remain open and are still providing comprehensive health services.
Patient navigators are on standby to assist those seeking resources at 1-800-230-7526.
Weider said advocacy groups in the state are mapping out what the landscape will look like for Kentucky women who now have to take more time off of work to travel out of state. She said many will require lodging and transportation assistance.
"And so we are coordinating our efforts across the different organizations working already in the state," said Weider. "So Planned Parenthood, the Kentucky Health Justice Network, the A fund."
This November, residents will vote on a constitutional amendment that would ammend Kentucky's Constitution to state that nothing in that document protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion. Weider said there are no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.
"We have an opportunity to fight back," said Weider, "and keep our rights free and clear from these extreme measures that are coming from legislators not from Kentuckians. "
According to a poll released over the weekend, 59% of Americans - including 67 percent of women - disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade.
Abortion rights proponents are warning that most Republican leaders in Florida are set on ensuring that pregnancy is the only option, after the governor recently vetoed funding for birth control.
get more stories like this via email
Leading up to the Supreme Court's historic decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed - for the second year in a row - a $2 million proposal to help low-income women access long-term birth control methods, such as intrauterine devices.
Stephanie Fraim - president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida - said she's seen a consistent erosion of resources for women by Republican leaders, but no effort to provide safety nets to existing families.
"It does seem like the message is, you know, pregnancy is the only option we want you to consider," said Fraim. "And almost encouraging it by saying that we're not going to help you get access to affordable birth control."
Senate President Sen. Wilton Simpson - R-Spring Hill - advocated for the funding and even described the program as a healthy part of a "pro-life" agenda.
However, abortion opponents - like the Florida Catholic Conference - have urged the governor to veto funding for the reversible contraception program.
Fraim said despite the cuts, organizations like Planned Parenthood and local health departments can still help those in need.
Some observers were anticipating the Supreme Court's action, but the reality of it appears to have taken many by surprise.
Florida House Democratic Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell - D-Tampa - shared her dismay on Instagram live, but quickly turned to offering resources for those feeling helpless.
"I think the main thing is just to not be idle, because there's just so much work to do," said Driskell. "It's such a heavy lift, there's no one organization or individual who could possibly do it all. So, I promise you, there's an organization or candidate out there who needs you."
Driskell mentioned groups, including Ruth's List Florida and the Bridget Alliance, that help people seeking abortions.
Currently, abortion is still legal in Florida, but now only for pregnancies up to 15 weeks, starting July 1.
Today Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers will ask a judge to issue a temporary emergency injunction to stop the new law from going into effect.
People living in neighboring states where access is more difficult, like Alabama and Georgia, are known to trek to Florida for abortions.