Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
In TN, Telemedicine Abortion Available For Now

Monday, June 27, 2022   

Tennessee's trigger ban on abortion goes into effect 30 days from the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It makes all forms of abortion illegal, except to save the life of the mother, and makes performing abortions a felony. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Until the end of July, advocates say abortions remain available to individuals seeking the procedure. Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee said the fate of of telemedicine abortions remains up in the air.

A law slated to go into effect in January would make it impossible for Tennessee residents to contact an out-of-state provider to have abortion medication shipped to them.

"The Legislature said that a medical provider must be physically present when abortion pills are administered," said Weinberg, "and that abortion medication cannot be delivered via courier delivery or mail service."

For residents seeking resources, visit or call Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. Clinics are located in Memphis and Nashville.

The website 'healthyandfreetn.org' also has a list of regional abortion clinics.

She said the Supreme Court's decision is devastating and cruel, particularly for low-income and women of color.

"For so many people," said Weinberg, "not only the activists, not only the amazing, nurturing health-care providers who support those coming into clinics for abortions, but for the women and others who are in need of abortions and will be turned away."

According to state data, Black women in Tennessee are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.





