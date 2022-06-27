Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Nevada Group Helps Abortion Seekers Travel to State

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

Nevada may become a magnet for abortion seekers from around the country, since the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban the procedure.

Voters enshrined the right to an abortion in Nevada state law in 1990, so it is legal up to 24 weeks of gestation, and later with some health exceptions.

Nikki Levy, a board member with the nonprofit Wild West Access Fund, said her organization will help Nevadans and people from out of state get care.

"So we help folks with the cost of abortion care, the actual procedure or the medication," Levy explained. "And then we also help with practical support, like arranging rides or hotel rooms if somebody needs to travel."

Abortion opponents cite religious and moral objections. Pro-choice protesters rallied in Las Vegas Friday against the decision. Abortion providers are expecting an influx of people from Arizona, Utah and Idaho, and elsewhere, since flights to Nevada are relatively inexpensive.

A surgical abortion usually costs about $600, and the medicine runs between $100 and $250. Levy said Nevada Medicaid does not cover the procedure.

"Nevada Medicaid doesn't cover abortion," Levy noted. "Most insurance companies don't cover abortion in the state of Nevada, unless the abortion is necessary for the health and safety of the pregnant person, and in the case of rape and incest."

Nevada does allow people to have a telemedicine appointment, and then get a prescription filled. But it is not legal to get the pills and mail them to someone else. People from other states can get more information at abortionfinder.org and abortionfunds.org.


get more stories like this via email
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 63% of Tennessee women live in counties lacking access to an abortion clinic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

In TN, Telemedicine Abortion Available For Now
A California newt attempts to cross the road. (Jose Benedicto de Jesus/Center for Biological Diversity)

Environment

State Lawmakers to Consider Wildlife Crossings Bill Today

A bill to prioritize wildlife crossings gets a hearing in the state Senate Transportation Committee today. The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection …

Social Issues

Award Opportunity to Celebrate Community Volunteers

AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing …

Social Issues

New MN Law Removes Barrier for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

A new Minnesota law, which goes into effect Sunday, removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits …

Research has shown that tree canopy and urban forests can help cities retain storm water, provide habitat for animals, reduce summer temperatures and store greenhouse gases. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Advocates: NYC Tree Canopy Must Be Equitably Distributed

With a historic budget for parks and recreation, New York City is crafting strategic plans to increase tree canopy through an environmental justice …

Social Issues

SCOTUS Gun-Control Ruling to Have Limited Impact in IN

The U.S. Supreme Court took a step to limit states' abilities to pass gun-control legislation Tuesday, a move which likely will not directly impact …

Last year, Iowa had more than 2,000 job openings that fall under the green-energy umbrella. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: IA Has Strength in Green Jobs, Could Be Stronger

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Mike Moen reporting for the Iowa News Service Working Nation-Public News Service Collaboration "…

Social Issues

Report: Minimum-Wage Increase in PA Would Benefit 1.4 Million Workers

Pennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour …

Environment

Environmental Advocates: Empowerment Doesn't End With Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations this month commemorated freedom, but Black and Brown people are still disproportionately impacted by environmental injustices …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021