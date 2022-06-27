Nevada Group Helps Abortion Seekers Travel to State

Nevada may become a magnet for abortion seekers from around the country, since the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban the procedure.
Voters enshrined the right to an abortion in Nevada state law in 1990, so it is legal up to 24 weeks of gestation, and later with some health exceptions.
Nikki Levy, a board member with the nonprofit Wild West Access Fund, said her organization will help Nevadans and people from out of state get care.
"So we help folks with the cost of abortion care, the actual procedure or the medication," Levy explained. "And then we also help with practical support, like arranging rides or hotel rooms if somebody needs to travel."
Abortion opponents cite religious and moral objections. Pro-choice protesters rallied in Las Vegas Friday against the decision. Abortion providers are expecting an influx of people from Arizona, Utah and Idaho, and elsewhere, since flights to Nevada are relatively inexpensive.
A surgical abortion usually costs about $600, and the medicine runs between $100 and $250. Levy said Nevada Medicaid does not cover the procedure.
"Nevada Medicaid doesn't cover abortion," Levy noted. "Most insurance companies don't cover abortion in the state of Nevada, unless the abortion is necessary for the health and safety of the pregnant person, and in the case of rape and incest."
Nevada does allow people to have a telemedicine appointment, and then get a prescription filled. But it is not legal to get the pills and mail them to someone else. People from other states can get more information at abortionfinder.org and abortionfunds.org.
With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients.
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its focus is on making sure folks have the resources they need to access abortions across state lines, as nearly all abortions in Missouri are now illegal.
"We are working together with the Pritzker administration to ensure nurse practitioners and physician assistants can practice to the full extent of their training," Rodriguez explained. "Including providing aspiration abortions, commonly known as in-clinic abortions."
St. Louis alders on Friday introduced legislation to start a $1 million abortion fund to provide financial resources to those who need to cross state lines to seek reproductive health care. The measure was referred to the city's Health and Human Services Committee for further deliberation.
Illinois is not only facing a surge on its western border. Kentucky's abortion ban triggered Friday, the Indiana General Assembly is holding a special session next week when lawmakers will likely pass a ban, and an 1849 Wisconsin law outlaws abortions in the state, although the policy will likely face lawsuits.
Qudsiyyah Shariyf, deputy director of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said even before Roe fell, the group was on track to support a record number of people this year, 80% of whom have been from out-of-state.
"The increase in numbers that we've seen is due to many factors," Shariyf pointed out. "It's in response to increased need that we've seen due to more restrictions and bans, as well as the strain of the ongoing global pandemic and economic crisis."
The share of abortions in Illinois provided for out-of-state residents has grown steadily in recent years, according to the state's Department of Public Health. In 2020, about a fifth of all abortions performed in Illinois were for out-of-state residents, most of whom were from Missouri.
Tennessee's trigger ban on abortion goes into effect 30 days from the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
It makes all forms of abortion illegal, except to save the life of the mother, and makes performing abortions a felony. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
Until the end of July, advocates say abortions remain available to individuals seeking the procedure. Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee said the fate of of telemedicine abortions remains up in the air.
A law slated to go into effect in January would make it impossible for Tennessee residents to contact an out-of-state provider to have abortion medication shipped to them.
"The Legislature said that a medical provider must be physically present when abortion pills are administered," said Weinberg, "and that abortion medication cannot be delivered via courier delivery or mail service."
For residents seeking resources, visit or call Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. Clinics are located in Memphis and Nashville.
The website 'healthyandfreetn.org' also has a list of regional abortion clinics.
She said the Supreme Court's decision is devastating and cruel, particularly for low-income and women of color.
"For so many people," said Weinberg, "not only the activists, not only the amazing, nurturing health-care providers who support those coming into clinics for abortions, but for the women and others who are in need of abortions and will be turned away."
According to state data, Black women in Tennessee are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.
Low-income, rural, and women of color will be most impacted by the state's trigger ban that has outlawed abortion in the Commonwealth. They'll now have to travel to neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.
Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Tamara Weider said in general, reproductive health groups have shifted gears to help transport patients to Illinois - or for those in the eastern part of the state, Virginia.
"Indiana is going into a special session next week and we expect them to ban abortion," said Weider. "So we are not seeing that as a long-term option for people in the surrounding area."
She emphasized that while they can no longer perform abortions, Planned Parenthood clinics in Kentucky remain open and are still providing comprehensive health services.
Patient navigators are on standby to assist those seeking resources at 1-800-230-7526.
Weider said advocacy groups in the state are mapping out what the landscape will look like for Kentucky women who now have to take more time off of work to travel out of state. She said many will require lodging and transportation assistance.
"And so we are coordinating our efforts across the different organizations working already in the state," said Weider. "So Planned Parenthood, the Kentucky Health Justice Network, the A fund."
This November, residents will vote on a constitutional amendment that would ammend Kentucky's Constitution to state that nothing in that document protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion. Weider said there are no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.
"We have an opportunity to fight back," said Weider, "and keep our rights free and clear from these extreme measures that are coming from legislators not from Kentuckians. "
According to a poll released over the weekend, 59% of Americans - including 67 percent of women - disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade.