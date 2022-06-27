Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
Travel to IL, VA for Abortions Expected to Rise Among KY Women

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

Low-income, rural, and women of color will be most impacted by the state's trigger ban that has outlawed abortion in the Commonwealth. They'll now have to travel to neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.

Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Tamara Weider said in general, reproductive health groups have shifted gears to help transport patients to Illinois - or for those in the eastern part of the state, Virginia.

"Indiana is going into a special session next week and we expect them to ban abortion," said Weider. "So we are not seeing that as a long-term option for people in the surrounding area."

She emphasized that while they can no longer perform abortions, Planned Parenthood clinics in Kentucky remain open and are still providing comprehensive health services.

Patient navigators are on standby to assist those seeking resources at 1-800-230-7526.

Weider said advocacy groups in the state are mapping out what the landscape will look like for Kentucky women who now have to take more time off of work to travel out of state. She said many will require lodging and transportation assistance.

"And so we are coordinating our efforts across the different organizations working already in the state," said Weider. "So Planned Parenthood, the Kentucky Health Justice Network, the A fund."

This November, residents will vote on a constitutional amendment that would ammend Kentucky's Constitution to state that nothing in that document protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion. Weider said there are no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

"We have an opportunity to fight back," said Weider, "and keep our rights free and clear from these extreme measures that are coming from legislators not from Kentuckians. "

According to a poll released over the weekend, 59% of Americans - including 67 percent of women - disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade.






