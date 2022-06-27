Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tour Aims to Amplify Voice of Ohio’s Largest Voting Bloc

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

With several months remaining before the 2022 Midterm Election, older Ohioans have an opportunity to have their voice be heard on the issues that matter the most to them.

The AARP Ohio Deciding Voices Listening Tour will be held in five cities, starting tomorrow in Cincinnati. AARP Ohio Manager of Advocacy and Outreach Kalitha Williams said candidates need to understand the challenges older Ohioans face.

"It's important that everyone know the importance of the 50 plus voter," said Williams. "In the last couple of elections the 50 plus voter has been the most consistent and largest voting bloc in Ohio."

Listening sessions will be held in the coming weeks in Cleveland, Portsmouth, Columbus and Lima. There is also an online survey for those who can't attend in person.

AARP Ohio will present the findings to candidates and policymakers in the early fall. Learn more online at aarp.org/ohvotes.

Williams said at the listening sessions, participants can share their experiences and views about what they need to thrive.

"The small focus group conversations are an opportunity to really get to the issues of concern for Ohio's 50 plus," said Williams, "health care, retirement savings, housing and other issues."

Williams contended that the issues impacting older voters should be addressed at the highest level. Many older Ohioans are on fixed incomes, and she explained they're struggling to make ends meet with rising prices at the grocery store, gas pump and pharmacy.

"The average American takes four to five life-saving prescription drugs," said Williams, "and the cost of Healthcare in our country has just been soaring."



Disclosure: AARP Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A California newt attempts to cross the road. (Jose Benedicto de Jesus/Center for Biological Diversity)

Environment

State Lawmakers to Consider Wildlife Crossings Bill Today

A bill to prioritize wildlife crossings gets a hearing in the state Senate Transportation Committee today. The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection …

Social Issues

Award Opportunity to Celebrate Community Volunteers

AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing …

Social Issues

New MN Law Removes Barrier for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

A new Minnesota law, which goes into effect Sunday, removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits …

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, about 9,700 abortions were provided for out-of-state residents in 2020, the most recent year such data is publicly available. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

With Roe Gone, Illinois Abortion Clinics Face Surge in Patients

With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for …

Environment

Advocates: NYC Tree Canopy Must Be Equitably Distributed

With a historic budget for parks and recreation, New York City is crafting strategic plans to increase tree canopy through an environmental justice …

The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Indiana 25th in the nation in terms of the strength of its gun-control policies. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SCOTUS Gun-Control Ruling to Have Limited Impact in IN

The U.S. Supreme Court took a step to limit states' abilities to pass gun-control legislation Tuesday, a move which likely will not directly impact …

Environment

Report: IA Has Strength in Green Jobs, Could Be Stronger

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Mike Moen reporting for the Iowa News Service Working Nation-Public News Service Collaboration "…

Social Issues

Report: Minimum-Wage Increase in PA Would Benefit 1.4 Million Workers

Pennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021