Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
CA Moving Forward on Constitutional Amendment on Abortion Rights

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

The California state Legislature is expected to vote, as early as today, to place a measure on the November ballot to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

The move is a reaction to the decision Friday by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade and lift federal abortion protections. Nearly half the states are expected to make abortion illegal.

Rob Bonta, the state's Attorney General, however, slammed the ruling.

"This decision is an attack on privacy, on freedom, on self-determination, on equality," Bonta asserted. "This decision is an attack on women."

Abortion opponents cite religious and moral objections. Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1666, which protects California abortion providers from civil liability based on laws in other states, which may prohibit people from traveling to get abortion care.

Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, Senate President Pro-tem, vowed to help abortion seekers from other states.

"Those inhumane laws will not cross California borders," Atkins stressed. "We will not leave women and families impacted by the fall of Roe v. Wade and the backward, reckless policies of other states without options. We will not do that. We are here to further rights, not take them away. "

In May, when the Supreme Court decision leaked, Newsom proposed a $125 million package to bolster the state's ability to handle an influx of patients from other states. His wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, spoke out strongly against the court's rollback of women's rights.

"This is toxic masculinities at work in the highest court in the country," Siebel Newsom emphasized. "Domination and control of women's bodily autonomy is so deeply ingrained in the patriarchy that unfortunately still rules our country."

A package of other bills designed to increase access is expected to cross the governor's desk in the next few weeks. People looking for help to pay for an abortion or traveling to get one can find information at abortionfunds.org.


