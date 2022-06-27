Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Special SD Legislative Session Planned on Abortion Policy

Play

Monday, June 27, 2022   

The South Dakota state Legislature is expected to convene in a special session to reassess abortion laws. Gov. Kristi Noem vowed to call the special session in the wake of the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling triggered South Dakota's ban, so abortion is now illegal except to save the woman's life.

Shannon Olivieri Hovis, California director for NARAL Pro-choice America, slammed the ruling.

"We are talking about more than 33 million women who will lose that access to abortion in their own communities in their home states," Olivieri Hovis asserted. "And some may be at risk of criminalization for accessing self-managed abortion in their states. And some will die."

Noem, who is running for reelection, has said she does not support an exception for cases of rape or incest, but instead is promoting a new website called life.SD.gov, which promises to provide "resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance and adoption."

In 2006 and 2008, South Dakota voters rejected ballot measures to ban abortion in the state. Olivieri Hovis thinks the state Legislature is out of touch with public opinion.

"Eight in 10 Americans support the legal right to abortion," Olivieri Hovis pointed out. "That does not mean every one of those eight people would choose abortion for themselves, but they do not believe that anyone else should be making that decision."

The Legislature is expected to consider proposals to tighten abortion restrictions. For now, it remains legal to travel to other states such as Minnesota for abortion care and websites like abortionfinder.org and abortionfunds.org have sprung up to facilitate it.


get more stories like this via email
A California newt attempts to cross the road. (Jose Benedicto de Jesus/Center for Biological Diversity)

Environment

State Lawmakers to Consider Wildlife Crossings Bill Today

A bill to prioritize wildlife crossings gets a hearing in the state Senate Transportation Committee today. The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection …

Social Issues

Award Opportunity to Celebrate Community Volunteers

AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing …

Social Issues

New MN Law Removes Barrier for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

A new Minnesota law, which goes into effect Sunday, removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits …

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, about 9,700 abortions were provided for out-of-state residents in 2020, the most recent year such data is publicly available. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

With Roe Gone, Illinois Abortion Clinics Face Surge in Patients

With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for …

Environment

Advocates: NYC Tree Canopy Must Be Equitably Distributed

With a historic budget for parks and recreation, New York City is crafting strategic plans to increase tree canopy through an environmental justice …

The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Indiana 25th in the nation in terms of the strength of its gun-control policies. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SCOTUS Gun-Control Ruling to Have Limited Impact in IN

The U.S. Supreme Court took a step to limit states' abilities to pass gun-control legislation Tuesday, a move which likely will not directly impact …

Environment

Report: IA Has Strength in Green Jobs, Could Be Stronger

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Mike Moen reporting for the Iowa News Service Working Nation-Public News Service Collaboration "…

Social Issues

Report: Minimum-Wage Increase in PA Would Benefit 1.4 Million Workers

Pennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021