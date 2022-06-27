Special SD Legislative Session Planned on Abortion Policy

Pro-choice advocates are calling on voters to make access to abortion a big issue in the November midterm election. The countdown has begun; in less than a month, North Dakota's trigger law will make abortion illegal except to save the pregnant person's life, since the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.



Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said a lot of North Dakotans want access to abortion care.



"North Dakota voters rejected an abortion ban in 2014 by a two-to-one margin. Those are Republican voters defeating an abortion ban in our state," Jacobson pointed out. "I would just really call on them to reflect on where their party is going and what this means for the people of our state. "



The state Legislature, citing religious and moral objections, tried to add an abortion ban to the state constitution, but the accompanying ballot measure failed in 2014.



In mid-May, pro-choice protesters held "Ban Off Our Bodies" rallies in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. More are planned for early July. The state's only abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, announced plans to move across the border to Moorhead, Minnesota in the near future.



Jacobson laments what she calls an ultraconservative takeover of the Republican Party.



"This decision really comes from the right-wing majority of extremist judges that have undermined the fundamental right to make our own decisions about our health care, our bodies, and our families," Jacobson asserted.



North Dakota already has a ban on abortion consultations via telehealth. Jacobson predicts when the next legislative session begins in January, lawmakers will introduce bills to further restrict abortion, by making it illegal to travel to another state for an abortion or to help someone else do so.



Abortion is set to be prohibited in Idaho at the end of July after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.



The justices ruled that the 50-year precedent of Roe should be overruled, setting off so-called "trigger laws" in 13 states, including Idaho.



Kim Clark is senior attorney for reproductive rights, health, and justice with the Pacific Northwest organization Legal Voice. She said there will be some out-of-state options for Idahoans seeking access to abortions.



"Abortion funds across the country, including the Northwest Abortion Access Fund here in Washington," said Clark, "are ready to provide support to people who need to travel across state lines to access care, and I think there will be other informal networks of support."



Conservatives have celebrated the decision. In a statement, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the right to an abortion was a "judicial creation."



Idaho's ban makes providing abortions a felony. There are exemptions for cases of incest and rape, although victims will have to provide a police report to a physician, which can take several weeks to obtain.



States where abortion will remain legal, including Washington and Oregon, are expected to see large increases from the number of people seeking care there. Clark said providers in those states will be burdened with the increase in traffic.



"The other place where folks can help out," said Clark, "is in supporting providers in safe haven states who will be stepping up to absorb a great deal of uncompensated care as folks come into those states for access to care."



Idaho legislators passed another law this session similar to a ban in Texas that allows civil lawsuits against health professionals who provide abortion. That law has been blocked but the Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on the case on August 3.



Clark said while these laws make getting an abortion much harder, they won't go away completely in Idaho



"The reality is that no action that the Idaho Legislature takes will ban abortion in Idaho," said Clark. "People will still access care."







