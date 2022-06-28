Election Experts Urge Vigilance Against Misinformation Ahead of WA Primary

Washington state's primary election is coming up, and election officials are calling on voters to be vigilant about misinformation.
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said misinformation at election time has become more prevalent. He said local election officials are being more proactive and encourages people who have questions about the voting process to reach out to their local county auditor.
"We can't sit idly by anymore," said Hobbs. "We actually have to not only remind them to vote and sign their ballot, but also let them know what the ballot process is so it gives them the security and confidence to know their votes are going to count."
Washington state's primary is on August 2. Ballots will go out in mid-July.
Online and mail voter registrations must be received by July 25. People can register in person through election day, any time before 8 p.m.
Hobbs is participating in an online town hall meeting hosted by AARP Washington this Thursday to speak about voting and misinformation.
Doug Shadel is state director of AARP Washington. He said older Americans can be more likely to pass on misinformation in certain online contexts.
Shadel encouraged people to be more cognizant of the stories they're sharing.
"Before you do that, really do what we call lateral reading," said Shadel. "If you hear a story, question the validity of it. Find another source for that same information before you pass it on to someone else."
Shadel said voters age 50 and over are a vital segment of the electorate who show up to the polls consistently. That's why he believes it's important to get information on this subject out to them.
"Democracy depends on making decisions based on facts," said Shadel. "And we're committed to helping our members and others around the state get the facts both about the candidates and about where we stand with the elections."
Tomorrow marks the New York primary, and advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities are raising awareness about the barriers some voters face for casting a ballot.
Groups such as the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York (CIDNY) have tips for election officials on how to make sure a given polling place is completely accessible.
Monica Bartley, manager of community organizers for CIDNY, said it is rare to see an election without any accessibility roadblocks, and she noted the types of barriers vary from missing signage to too-steep ramps.
"It could be pathways that have barriers that could obstruct you; for example, broken concrete," Bartley explained. "There is a problem of narrow doorways as well as ballot marking devices that don't work."
Throughout voting, CIDNY staff and volunteers will be monitoring polling places in New York City with an accessibility checklist, to make sure state guidelines are followed.
According to CIDNY's 2021 survey, out of 45 election sites in Manhattan, about half had at least one obstacle which could prevent someone with a disability from voting.
Bartley noted they plan to share the results with the New York Board of Elections, and advocate for them to address any issues.
"It may be that site is no longer used," Bartley noted. "Or they may take remedial action. It may be a doorway that is too narrow, so it means they may remove the door frame to give us the additional space."
The 2021 report makes three major buckets of recommendations for guaranteeing polling places are accessible to all: ensuring clear and level pathways throughout each polling place, posting adequate signage, and piloting walk-throughs of sites with disability advocates.
Bartley added more training may be needed for some poll workers on how to operate ballot-marking devices as well.
Democrats, Republicans and other political parties in Utah hold primary elections Tuesday, and advocates for older voters are promoting the importance of making sure their voices are heard.
Each party will choose its candidates for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Danny Harris, director of advocacy for AARP Utah, said some critical issues are coming up, both in the Utah Legislature and Congress, but the ballots will also be full of candidates for state supreme and appellate court justices, county and city officers, school boards and local ballot measures.
"There's a lot of issues that are particularly important to 50-plus voters, especially right now," Harris outlined. "With rising prices, people struggling to pay for groceries and gas, dealing with the pandemic and a retirement savings crisis."
People over 50 typically turn out to vote in large numbers. Harris urged them to study their local issues to make informed choices. Nonpartisan information is online at Vote.Utah.gov and at AARP.org/UTvotes. Voters can also contact their county elections office.
Harris pointed out voters can still fill out and send a mail-in ballot no later than Monday, or they can vote at their local precinct on Election Day. He said in-person voters should be ready to show identification.
"You must provide at least one valid primary form of ID that includes your name and photograph," Harris explained. "Or you can provide two forms of ID that, when those two combine, they show your name and a current address."
Harris added each political party in Utah has its own ballot, and some but not all, limit voting to only members of the party.
"The Republican, Constitution and Libertarian parties require voters to be affiliated with their respective parties," Harris noted. "But the Democratic, the United Utah, and the Independent American Party primaries are open. In the General Election, however, voters use the same ballot."
Voters who have questions or need assistance should contact election officials at their precinct. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until everyone in line by 8 p.m. has cast a ballot.
July 1 is the next scheduled hearing date for a pair of lawsuits tied to North Dakota's redistricting process. The legal issue is political boundaries for tribal areas, and whether their federal rights are being honored.
One lawsuit alleges the state violated the Voting Rights Act by not creating a majority Native American legislative district for the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain reservations. The other case seeks to protect a newly created subdistrict encompassing the Fort Berthold reservation.
Staff Attorney Michael Carter of the Native American Rights Fund said he feels the law is on their side, noting recent federal activity in the first case.
"The U.S. Department of Justice Department filed a statement of interest in the case," said Carter, "taking our position against the state."
The position is that the Voting Rights Act affords citizens the ability to assert their legal rights in these situations. The state disagrees and has sought to dismiss the case filed by tribal nations.
The competing suit, brought by GOP officials, argues it was unconstitutional for the state to consider race when creating the subdistrict for Fort Berthold.
Lisa DeVille, who resides on the Forth Berthold reservation, has been part of the legal efforts on behalf of tribal members.
She said lawmakers were right to establish the subdistrict in that region and bolster the voting power of Natives, and notes it's an area often overlooked by the state.
"The only time these people come to visit us is when they want our vote," said DeVille. "Not ever seeing what we deal with, what we need, our needs, our wants."
DeVille, who is now running for House District 4A in the State Legislature, said maintaining the subdistrict could pave the way for more candidates who better reflect the interests of tribal voters.
Meanwhile, the GOP plaintiffs in the case have indicated they'll take their arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court. They're appealing the denial of a preliminary injunction they sought ahead of last month's primary election.