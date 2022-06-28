Award Opportunity to Celebrate Community Volunteers

AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.



LaNeta Carlock and her husband Stan received the Andrus Award in 2020 for a series of projects they spearheaded in Haigler, in southwest Nebraska - starting with volunteering to help underprivileged kids learn to read.



"So we had wonderful careers, we were able to retire early," said Carlock. "We decided we were going to move back to our little village to give back to the community where we got our start."



After seeing that the small country school Stan's mom attended had fallen into disrepair, they expanded their volunteer footprint. Six years and $50,000 raised later, the school was converted into the first of many museums and community centers founded by the Carlocks in Haigler.



Nomination forms for the annual award can be found online at 'aarp.org/AndrusAward.' Applications are due by July 15.



Carlock says there are many volunteers across Nebraska doing important work, and she encourages anyone who values their contributions to take time to fill out the application to give them the recognition they've earned.



"Even though they may not want it, or they don't think they need it," said Carlock. "But it's to let others know the joy and satisfaction of giving back, to encourage others to volunteer for their communities. Because you will get back so much more."



Previous Andrus recipients have been honored for their volunteer work fighting for family caregivers' rights in the workplace and at home; collecting and delivering clothing, household items and toys to the Omaha Indian Reservation in Macy; growing fresh produce for food banks and senior centers near Gering; and transporting Red Cloud emergency medical technicians and medications to the local hospital.







Volunteers have set up camp and are hard at work on the historic Lemley Mill in Wyoming's South Pass Historic Mining District, where the Red Desert meets the Wind River Mountains.



They're working to stabilize the building, which still has mining equipment inside.



Renee Bovee, program coordinator for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, said once it's on better footing, visitors will be able to peek through the windows and see what a gold mill looked like in the early 20th century.



"Eventually," said Bovee, "people will be able to see this mill, understand the surrounding, understand what it was like to try and be a gold miner in that area with Wyoming's horrible winters."



Constructed during the Great Depression, Lemley is one of the last remaining gold mills in the area.



The 30-square-mile mining district saw swarms of migrant miners after gold was discovered in 1842. By 1868, some 1,500 people lived in South Pass and Atlantic City.



The fund has contributed resources for the project through a grant to the Alliance for Historic Wyoming.



The U.S. Bureau of Land Management partnered with the nonprofit Historicorps to assemble a team of volunteers to assist in structural improvements at the mill, and the only saloon in Miner's Delight.



Liz Rice, director of workforce engagement and communications for Historicorps, said the saloon offers a window into boom-and-bust towns of the era.



They were wildly active over a few years, often with multiple saloons, granaries to purchase food, housing and other buildings filled with a variety of businesses.



"And in this case," said Rice, "the saloon is unique not only for being the only one in this location, but it's also one of the most deteriorated buildings that can still be saved."



The saloon is one of 17 buildings still standing in Miner's Delight, and Rice said she expects to be sending more volunteers - students and young adults learning traditional trades and crafts - back to the site in coming years.



She said participants rarely leave a few pounds lighter, thanks to delicious meals provided by Historcorp - one of many benefits reported by volunteers.



"One of the things that I hear the most is how much camaraderie they experienced," said Rice, "how much they learned about the history, how much they were able to advance their own technical skills on a historic preservation project site."









This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day."



The goal is to provide resources to families, from sign-ups for weatherization programs to free smoke detectors. It will be held at the Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center, and local partner agencies and organizations include the fire and police departments, Evergy, Spire and Kansas City Water Services.



Janet Miles Bartee, executive vice president of LINC, hopes the event will bring awareness pandemic resources are still available, and it will be a time to come together and celebrate the community.



"We will have Evergy there, we will be talking to people about rental assistance, just really all kinds of resources," Bartee explained. "One of the things that has come up, that there's a shortage of baby formula, and we're going to try to have some baby formula and some other baby needs there for families."



According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, more than 35% of Missouri residents still struggle to pay for usual household expenses. Bartee said Caring Communities Day will feature food, games and other activities, as well as information about rental and utility assistance programs and how to save on internet costs.



Bartee thinks one reason this resource fair is especially important in 2022 is how much families have gone through during the pandemic. She said Missourians should know community partnerships like LINC are here to help.



"We worked with our families a lot during the pandemic, and we were able to support them by just letting them know that we're here," Bartee noted. "We're going to continue to support you all, and just whatever the need is, we're going to try to facilitate and be there for you during that time."



Since 2020, the LINC and Morning Star Church team has distributed more than 25,000 COVID vaccines and more than 2.5 million pounds of food from the Youth and Family Life Center. They have also helped families access $1.7 million in utility and rental assistance. LINC is one of 20 community partnerships affiliated with the Missouri Family and Community Trust.



