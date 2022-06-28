Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 28, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase in PA could benefit 1.4 million workers, limits are predicted for the recent SCOTUS gun ruling, and vigilance is urged against primary election misinformation.

2022Talks - June 28, 2022
Play

A district court blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants new laws to counter SCOTUS decisions, and the Defense Dept. wants HBCUs to help develop new military capabilities.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

SCOTUS Gun-Control Ruling to Have Limited Impact in IN

Play

Tuesday, June 28, 2022   

The U.S. Supreme Court took a step to limit states' abilities to pass gun-control legislation Tuesday, a move which likely will not directly impact Indiana's gun policies.

The decision struck down a century-old New York law requiring people to demonstrate a self-defense need when applying for a concealed-carry permit. Legal scholars say the decision will have ripple effects on gun-control policies nationwide.

Pierre Atlas, senior lecturer in the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI, said Hoosiers are unlikely to directly feel those effects.

"I would say, though, that the logic of the ruling, and what they say about the Second Amendment in general, could have an effect in Indiana in terms of any other current gun laws or any gun laws that might be put on the books in the future," Atlas emphasized.

Atlas pointed out the court's ruling essentially reinforces Indiana's approach to gun permitting and gun control. Indiana's current policies are known as "shall-issue" laws, where the burden of proof to deny a gun license is on the state. New York's now-defunct law was a "may-issue" policy, which shifts the burden onto the citizen to prove they need the firearm.

For as many gun-control doors as it closes, Atlas argued the court's majority decision also opens a few paths. Penned by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, the decision noted there were laws in the mid-19th century dictating "individuals could not carry deadly weapons in a manner likely to terrorize others."

"Imagine today maybe somebody coming up with a law saying you're not allowed to carry a firearm openly in a way that terrorizes others," Atlas posed. "That might be used perhaps to reduce open-carry of AR-15s, which you could say could be used to terrorize others."

Indiana is poised to enact a new law Friday to eliminate the need for a handgun permit, which Atlas observed will trade out the state's current "shall-issue" approach to handguns for an even looser gun control policy.

The law has been criticized by law enforcement and gun-safety groups, who contended it removes an important safety barrier to keep firearms away from people who shouldn't have them.


get more stories like this via email
A California newt attempts to cross the road. (Jose Benedicto de Jesus/Center for Biological Diversity)

Environment

State Lawmakers to Consider Wildlife Crossings Bill Today

A bill to prioritize wildlife crossings gets a hearing in the state Senate Transportation Committee today. The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection …

Social Issues

Award Opportunity to Celebrate Community Volunteers

AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing …

Social Issues

New MN Law Removes Barrier for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

A new Minnesota law, which goes into effect Sunday, removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits …

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, about 9,700 abortions were provided for out-of-state residents in 2020, the most recent year such data is publicly available. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

With Roe Gone, Illinois Abortion Clinics Face Surge in Patients

With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for …

Environment

Advocates: NYC Tree Canopy Must Be Equitably Distributed

With a historic budget for parks and recreation, New York City is crafting strategic plans to increase tree canopy through an environmental justice …

Last year, Iowa had more than 2,000 job openings that fall under the green-energy umbrella. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: IA Has Strength in Green Jobs, Could Be Stronger

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Mike Moen reporting for the Iowa News Service Working Nation-Public News Service Collaboration "…

Social Issues

Report: Minimum-Wage Increase in PA Would Benefit 1.4 Million Workers

Pennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour …

Environment

Environmental Advocates: Empowerment Doesn't End With Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations this month commemorated freedom, but Black and Brown people are still disproportionately impacted by environmental injustices …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021