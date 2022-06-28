SCOTUS Gun-Control Ruling to Have Limited Impact in IN

The U.S. Supreme Court took a step to limit states' abilities to pass gun-control legislation Tuesday, a move which likely will not directly impact Indiana's gun policies.
The decision struck down a century-old New York law requiring people to demonstrate a self-defense need when applying for a concealed-carry permit. Legal scholars say the decision will have ripple effects on gun-control policies nationwide.
Pierre Atlas, senior lecturer in the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI, said Hoosiers are unlikely to directly feel those effects.
"I would say, though, that the logic of the ruling, and what they say about the Second Amendment in general, could have an effect in Indiana in terms of any other current gun laws or any gun laws that might be put on the books in the future," Atlas emphasized.
Atlas pointed out the court's ruling essentially reinforces Indiana's approach to gun permitting and gun control. Indiana's current policies are known as "shall-issue" laws, where the burden of proof to deny a gun license is on the state. New York's now-defunct law was a "may-issue" policy, which shifts the burden onto the citizen to prove they need the firearm.
For as many gun-control doors as it closes, Atlas argued the court's majority decision also opens a few paths. Penned by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, the decision noted there were laws in the mid-19th century dictating "individuals could not carry deadly weapons in a manner likely to terrorize others."
"Imagine today maybe somebody coming up with a law saying you're not allowed to carry a firearm openly in a way that terrorizes others," Atlas posed. "That might be used perhaps to reduce open-carry of AR-15s, which you could say could be used to terrorize others."
Indiana is poised to enact a new law Friday to eliminate the need for a handgun permit, which Atlas observed will trade out the state's current "shall-issue" approach to handguns for an even looser gun control policy.
The law has been criticized by law enforcement and gun-safety groups, who contended it removes an important safety barrier to keep firearms away from people who shouldn't have them.
Congress continues to debate possible changes to the nation's gun laws after the recent school shooting in Texas. In the meantime, efforts move forward in Minnesota to establish safer environments in schools and surrounding communities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says gun violence is now the leading cause of death for all children and teens.
Ayolanda Evans Mack - director of community response and education for the group Protect Minnesota - said it goes beyond school grounds, pointing to incidents in places such as North Minneapolis, where young children have been victims of gunfire in their neighborhoods.
She said it doesn't mean these areas are inherently violent, but adds they need help in reducing shootings.
"We call it a public health emergency," said Evans Mack, "and there is a disparity in the ways in which we actually talk about gun safety in Black communities."
She said she feels there's not enough education provided about things such as trigger locks, safe storage or the consequences of straw gun purchases. Instead, she said these communities are simply told to end the violence on their own.
Protect Minnesota has worked to provide some prevention tools in underserved areas. Elsewhere, Ramsey County has expanded its free gun-lock initiative.
As for schools, Stephanie Burrage - deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education - said even smaller-scale incidents on campus can have major effects.
She recalled her own experience while working in the Robbinsdale School District, and the response went well beyond helping students. Burrage had to provide emotional support for a teacher when the school reopened.
"And just to be able to take each step," said Burrage, "and I remember walking with her and I told her and I said 'I'm gonna walk this with you.' Because we do have to be here for the kids."
She said the department is focused on hearing what districts might need in terms of us support, including guidance on safety plans.
Meanwhile, the Children's Defense Fund urges policymakers to rid these environments of opportunities for shootings by adopting common-sense gun reforms.
While the U.S. Senate is discussing a bipartisan package, broader partisan divides remain.
National law enforcement groups are joining the chorus of Kentuckians calling on the U.S. Senate to pass meaningful gun-safety measures. A bipartisan group of senators is working on specific legislation after announcing an agreement to support "red flag" laws, boost background checks and increase mental health resources.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Minority Leader, said Tuesday he would support a bill which follows the agreement.
Kym Craven, executive director of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, said her group has been advocating for measures to prevent people with a history of violence or domestic abuse from getting firearms.
"We have a lot of research at our fingertips that we can reflect on and come together," Craven contended. "And create programs and strategies to reduce the number of gun deaths that are occurring across our nation."
Last week, U.S. House lawmakers passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, to raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, and create federal laws against gun trafficking, amid other reforms. Only one Kentucky member of the chamber, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, voted to approve the bill. In 2020, the Commonwealth had the 13th-highest gun-death rate in the country, according to the Giffords Law Center.
Craven pointed out several states have struck a balance between responsible gun ownership and policies like implementing universal background checks and closing private-sale loopholes.
"If we look at some of the states that have the strictest gun laws, and when they combine that with programming, they are among the lowest states that are having gun violence," Craven reported.
Fredrick Thomas, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, said for those who chose to serve their communities by becoming a police officer, it is a moral issue.
"I can't ignore the underserved communities, who see loved ones transform into victims in the blink of an eye," Thomas emphasized. "I can't ignore the fact that federal inactions have led us to this horrific inflection point."
Mass shootings have occurred every day in June except one, across Kentucky and more than a dozen other states, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
People across the nation are continuing to discuss gun violence in the wake of two prominent mass shootings in Texas and New York.
The conversation brings up painful memories for communities that have experienced them in the past - and are a reminder that this violence hurts a wide circle of people, including health-care professionals.
Lynda Pond is president of the Oregon Nurses Association and was working at a Springfield hospital when a shooter killed two and injured 25 at a nearby school in Eugene.
"You can't just look at the immediate impact of something," said Pond. "You have to look at the long-term impact, not just on families but every person whose life is touched - be it a doctor, be it a nurse, be it a social worker, be it a minister, be it the psychologist that takes care of them 20 years later as they're processing their PTSD."
On Sunday, U.S. senators announced they'd reached a bipartisan deal on a number of gun safety laws.
Victims of the 1998 shooting at Thurston High School were brought to Pond's hospital. She spoke in Washington D.C. last Friday at a media event before the weekend's March for Our Lives rallies across the nation.
Pond was again on duty in 2015 when another shooter killed nine at a community college in Roseburg. Several of the victims were transferred to her hospital.
She said she knows people who have been personally impacted by gun violence, especially at the Springfield incident, and who feel the anguish every time a shooting happens.
"A lot of folks that are victims of these traumas can't be activists for it because the pain is too deep," said Pond. "It's too real. So then it becomes the responsibility of those of us that have seen it, that are not that immediately impacted to take our experiences and their experiences forward and share the stories."
Pond said she hopes lawmakers can set aside their differences to ensure gun violence doesn't take any more victims.
"This shouldn't be a political issue," said Pond. "This is a humanitarian issue."
Disclosure: Oregon Nurses Association (AFT Local 5905) contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.