With Roe Gone, Illinois Abortion Clinics Face Surge in Patients

With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients.
get more stories like this via email
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its focus is on making sure folks have the resources they need to access abortions across state lines, as nearly all abortions in Missouri are now illegal.
"We are working together with the Pritzker administration to ensure nurse practitioners and physician assistants can practice to the full extent of their training," Rodriguez explained. "Including providing aspiration abortions, commonly known as in-clinic abortions."
St. Louis alders on Friday introduced legislation to start a $1 million abortion fund to provide financial resources to those who need to cross state lines to seek reproductive health care. The measure was referred to the city's Health and Human Services Committee for further deliberation.
Illinois is not only facing a surge on its western border. Kentucky's abortion ban triggered Friday, the Indiana General Assembly is holding a special session next week when lawmakers will likely pass a ban, and an 1849 Wisconsin law outlaws abortions in the state, although the policy will likely face lawsuits.
Qudsiyyah Shariyf, deputy director of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said even before Roe fell, the group was on track to support a record number of people this year, 80% of whom have been from out-of-state.
"The increase in numbers that we've seen is due to many factors," Shariyf pointed out. "It's in response to increased need that we've seen due to more restrictions and bans, as well as the strain of the ongoing global pandemic and economic crisis."
The share of abortions in Illinois provided for out-of-state residents has grown steadily in recent years, according to the state's Department of Public Health. In 2020, about a fifth of all abortions performed in Illinois were for out-of-state residents, most of whom were from Missouri.
When Friday's Supreme Court decision came down overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri's attorney general took action to put the state's trigger law into effect.
get more stories like this via email
Missouri is one of more than a dozen states where abortion is no longer legal, and providers in southern Illinois are working to build capacity to support patients who'll need access to care away from home, and calling for a federal public health emergency.
Missouri's last abortion clinic is Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, which also has clinics in Illinois.
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of the clinic, said while they had to cease abortions in Missouri, demand in Illinois is skyrocketing.
"We are fielding questions and calls from our network of providers across the country asking, are you ready? Can you help us fit additional patients that were on their schedules in their home states to get abortion care and after the decision?" Rodriguez reported. "That's no longer an option for them. "
Missouri has for years been one of the most restrictive places to access an abortion, with just one remaining clinic in the entire state. Many people seeking care already travel to Illinois or to Kansas, where abortion is legal up to 20 weeks. A court decision in Kansas in 2019 protected abortion rights there, but lawmakers have introduced a constitutional amendment to be voted on in November which would pave the way for passing and enforcing abortion bans in the future.
Mallory Schwartz, executive director of Pro-Choice Missouri, pointed to legislation filed in St. Louis Friday to create a "Reproductive Equity Fund" for supporting pregnancy outcomes, including abortion.
"The innovation that St. Louis is showing with this legislation that arose directly out of St. Louis in stated needs, shows the strength of our grassroots movement," Schwartz asserted. "And also shows the critical importance of looking to state and local leadership as we prepare for and respond to this federal loss of abortion."
Rodriguez pointed out pregnancy can have dangerous health outcomes, disproportionately for BIPOC people, those with low incomes and those who are already parents. She said with 26 states poised to put bans in place, it is important for the federal government to take action, as Illinois and other states guaranteeing abortion access brace for the ruling's effects.
"Our priority right now is going to be to ensure that patients have the information they need to navigate this new reality, the education they need to prevent unintended pregnancies, and the resources to access abortion if and when they need it," Rodriguez outlined.
Tennessee's trigger ban on abortion goes into effect 30 days from the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
get more stories like this via email
It makes all forms of abortion illegal, except to save the life of the mother, and makes performing abortions a felony. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
Until the end of July, advocates say abortions remain available to individuals seeking the procedure. Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee said the fate of of telemedicine abortions remains up in the air.
A law slated to go into effect in January would make it impossible for Tennessee residents to contact an out-of-state provider to have abortion medication shipped to them.
"The Legislature said that a medical provider must be physically present when abortion pills are administered," said Weinberg, "and that abortion medication cannot be delivered via courier delivery or mail service."
For residents seeking resources, visit or call Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. Clinics are located in Memphis and Nashville.
The website 'healthyandfreetn.org' also has a list of regional abortion clinics.
She said the Supreme Court's decision is devastating and cruel, particularly for low-income and women of color.
"For so many people," said Weinberg, "not only the activists, not only the amazing, nurturing health-care providers who support those coming into clinics for abortions, but for the women and others who are in need of abortions and will be turned away."
According to state data, Black women in Tennessee are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.
Low-income, rural, and women of color will be most impacted by the state's trigger ban that has outlawed abortion in the Commonwealth. They'll now have to travel to neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.
get more stories like this via email
Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Tamara Weider said in general, reproductive health groups have shifted gears to help transport patients to Illinois - or for those in the eastern part of the state, Virginia.
"Indiana is going into a special session next week and we expect them to ban abortion," said Weider. "So we are not seeing that as a long-term option for people in the surrounding area."
She emphasized that while they can no longer perform abortions, Planned Parenthood clinics in Kentucky remain open and are still providing comprehensive health services.
Patient navigators are on standby to assist those seeking resources at 1-800-230-7526.
Weider said advocacy groups in the state are mapping out what the landscape will look like for Kentucky women who now have to take more time off of work to travel out of state. She said many will require lodging and transportation assistance.
"And so we are coordinating our efforts across the different organizations working already in the state," said Weider. "So Planned Parenthood, the Kentucky Health Justice Network, the A fund."
This November, residents will vote on a constitutional amendment that would ammend Kentucky's Constitution to state that nothing in that document protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion. Weider said there are no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.
"We have an opportunity to fight back," said Weider, "and keep our rights free and clear from these extreme measures that are coming from legislators not from Kentuckians. "
According to a poll released over the weekend, 59% of Americans - including 67 percent of women - disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade.