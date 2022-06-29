Wednesday, June 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2022
Play

A hospital workers union in Oregon secures higher wages, Latinos create advance directives for end-of-life plans, and Iowa readies for enforcement of a new elder abuse law.

2022Talks - June 29, 2022
Play

The Jan. 6 Committee hears from a witness who was inside the White House that day, Wisconsin grapples with an 1849 abortion law, and SCOTUS makes it more difficult to prosecute doctors who overprescribe opioids.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
As Utility Bills Rise, Resources in CT Can Help Older Adults

Play

Wednesday, June 29, 2022   

Starting Friday, Connecticut residents may start to see a sharp increase in energy costs just as summer gets into gear and inflation hits people hard, but resources are available, especially for older adults who are feeling the pinch.

Connecticut's electric standard service generation rate is expected to increase significantly in July depending on the energy provider, with the biggest spike at more than 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

John Erlingheuser, director of advocacy and community outreach at AARP Connecticut, said this is a particular challenge for people on fixed incomes.

"Older residents with a lot of medical conditions need electricity to stay cool in the summer," Erlingheuser pointed out. "Many times, they'll find themselves in a position of either cutting back on medication, or cutting back on electricity or cutting back on food, in order to make ends meet."

Erlingheuser noted Connecticut residents pay the highest electric prices in the lower 48 states. One resource available for those who need help paying utility bills is Operation Fuel. Before applying, a household needs to gather proof of the last four weeks of income for all household members, the name of their fuel vendor or a utility bill and payment history.

Erlingheuser added two important programs have an upcoming deadline of June 30: the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program and the COVID-19 Payment Plan.

He emphasized the payment plan can help with catching up past-due balances and current bills.

"You don't need to have any money up front to get in this program, and it could be spread out over 24 months," Erlingheuser observed. "They waive all the fees and interest in the calculation of your monthly payments. So, these are important programs, and we would encourage folks to get to them while they still exist."

You can contact your utility providers to learn more about specific payment plans.

Connecticut customers who have medical conditions also are qualified for protections from utility shut-offs due to lack of payment. They can ask their doctor to certify they have a serious illness or life-threatening condition on the utility's internet portal.

Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The United States generates more plastic waste than any other country, according to a report from The Pew Charitable Trusts. (EAD72/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Hearing Today on Landmark Bill to Reduce Plastic Packaging in CA

California lawmakers are considering a bill today to cut down on single-use plastics that are choking the nation's landfills and oceans. Senate Bill …

Environment

In Spirit of Juneteenth, NV Community Groups Demand Climate Action

Members of Nevada's African American community say they're channeling the spirit of Juneteenth to fight for environmental justice. Church-affiliated …

Health and Wellness

WI Governor, AG Launch Lawsuit Against 1849 Abortion Ban

Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban faces a legal test, as the state's Democratic leaders announced Tuesday they are suing to overturn it. The …

A study to find out whether sperm age plays a role in pregnancy outcomes involved 379 male partners in couples who discontinued use of contraception for getting pregnant. (Andriy Bezuglov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: Sperm Cells' Age May Play Role in Reproductive Success

A new study found an association between what researchers are calling the biological age of sperm and reproductive success. While age is considered …

Social Issues

IA Readies Enforcement of New Elder Abuse Law

This Friday, Iowa's new elder abuse law goes into effect. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will …

Wildlife mapping efforts of species such as pronghorn reply on GPS radio collaring. (Stephen/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Western Migration Mapping Efforts Seek Congressional Funding

Mapping migration routes is important for conserving species such as pronghorn, so supporters hope Congress will fund mapping efforts. The United …

Social Issues

OR Coast Hospital Workers' Union Secures Higher Wages

Workers at a hospital on the Oregon coast are citing a victory in contract negotiations with their employer. More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 …

Environment

New Tree Canopy Assessment Has Puget Sound Covered

Trees in urban areas provide a number of benefits, from shade to cleaner air. Authors of a new assessment hope Puget Sound cities and towns will keep …

 

