IA Readies Enforcement of New Elder Abuse Law

This Friday, Iowa's new elder abuse law goes into effect. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will speak up about their situation, and supporters said the law covers a lot of gaps in state statute dealing with elder abuse.



The changes include a new crime addressing financial exploitation of an older individual, and there are enhanced penalties for assault as well as theft, when a person is targeted because of their age.



Anthony Carroll, advocacy manager for AARP Iowa, said such crimes often go unreported. Not only do they want to prevent incidents, they also want to inspire action.



"If you live in a community, you're concerned that someone that may be abused or isolated," Carroll explained. "Really making sure that you're being that good neighbor and coming forward. "



Carroll pointed out the law strikes a good balance in establishing accountability, while still allowing older adults to seek services from financial institutions and donate to trusted fundraisers. In addition to law enforcement, Iowa's six Area Agencies on Aging offer guidance, and AARP Iowa put more details of the new law on its website.



Laura Kriegermeier, elder rights coordinator for Heritage Area Agency on Aging in eastern Iowa, said they often receive calls from people concerned about abuse. She added seniors being taken advantage of by a loved one often worry about getting them in trouble. She hopes the new law convinces them authorities need to step in.



"Just like it's wrong for someone to abuse a child or to take advantage of a child," Kriegermeier emphasized. "There's consequences ... people go to jail."



Kriegermeier added in past situations, victims were often limited to seeking justice in civil court but lacked the resources to see the process through. She pointed out the new law provides tools for others to push these cases forward, if the person feels comfortable filing a report.



"The potential for this, with it being criminal, there could be a lot more justice," Kriegermeier predicted.



Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Senate File 522 06/15/2022

Elder abuse law information AARP 2022



get more stories like this via email



More than 40% of older Michiganders live alone, and studies show the pandemic has exacerbated loneliness for many.



The State of Michigan has renewed a partnership with GetSetUp, an online learning platform, which can help seniors learn how to stay social and connected from home.



Kayla Smith, health promotion and wellness coordinator for the Michigan Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports, said the program has supported many older people in getting the hang of Zoom in a safe environment, and from there, all kinds of classes become available.



"There are a lot of classes that focus on health and wellness, and other topics," Smith explained. "Like the Detroit Hustle, which is a Michigan favorite. There are various morning fitness classes, and even a class on decluttering your home."



Smith added Michiganders who want to join the platform can go online to getsetup.io/michigan. If anyone wants to help a family member or friend start their own account, they can visit the website getsetupfriend.com to walk them through the process. The platform can also be accessed at any library, where library staff can answer questions.



Lawrence Kosik, co-founder and president of GetSetUp, started the platform to empower older adults with online learning and virtual education. He noted since the program started, Michigan learners have become educators themselves, teaching other classes on the platform. And in the first year of the partnership with the state, more than 108,000 people signed up.



"That whole peer-to-peer live interactive piece has been really wonderful," Kosik remarked. "And you not only learn the things that you want and need to learn, but you make friends, and you form groups, and you come back and take classes with those friends. So, we like to say that people come for the learning, but often times, they stay for the socialization."



He added GetSetUp was started before the pandemic, but met a key need during those long months of isolation, helping people learn how to do things from ordering groceries and medicines online, to doing their banking and using telehealth.



References: Living alone data Mich. Dept. of Health and Human Services 10/01/2020

Announcement Mich. Dept. of Health and Human Services 06/07/2022

getsetup.io 2022

getsetupfriend.com 2022



get more stories like this via email

