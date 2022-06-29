IA Readies Enforcement of New Elder Abuse Law

This Friday, Iowa's new elder abuse law goes into effect. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will speak up about their situation, and supporters said the law covers a lot of gaps in state statute dealing with elder abuse.
The changes include a new crime addressing financial exploitation of an older individual, and there are enhanced penalties for assault as well as theft, when a person is targeted because of their age.
Anthony Carroll, advocacy manager for AARP Iowa, said such crimes often go unreported. Not only do they want to prevent incidents, they also want to inspire action.
"If you live in a community, you're concerned that someone that may be abused or isolated," Carroll explained. "Really making sure that you're being that good neighbor and coming forward. "
Carroll pointed out the law strikes a good balance in establishing accountability, while still allowing older adults to seek services from financial institutions and donate to trusted fundraisers. In addition to law enforcement, Iowa's six Area Agencies on Aging offer guidance, and AARP Iowa put more details of the new law on its website.
Laura Kriegermeier, elder rights coordinator for Heritage Area Agency on Aging in eastern Iowa, said they often receive calls from people concerned about abuse. She added seniors being taken advantage of by a loved one often worry about getting them in trouble. She hopes the new law convinces them authorities need to step in.
"Just like it's wrong for someone to abuse a child or to take advantage of a child," Kriegermeier emphasized. "There's consequences ... people go to jail."
Kriegermeier added in past situations, victims were often limited to seeking justice in civil court but lacked the resources to see the process through. She pointed out the new law provides tools for others to push these cases forward, if the person feels comfortable filing a report.
"The potential for this, with it being criminal, there could be a lot more justice," Kriegermeier predicted.
With several months remaining before the 2022 Midterm Election, older Ohioans have an opportunity to have their voice be heard on the issues that matter the most to them.
The AARP Ohio Deciding Voices Listening Tour will be held in five cities, starting tomorrow in Cincinnati. AARP Ohio Manager of Advocacy and Outreach Kalitha Williams said candidates need to understand the challenges older Ohioans face.
"It's important that everyone know the importance of the 50 plus voter," said Williams. "In the last couple of elections the 50 plus voter has been the most consistent and largest voting bloc in Ohio."
Listening sessions will be held in the coming weeks in Cleveland, Portsmouth, Columbus and Lima. There is also an online survey for those who can't attend in person.
AARP Ohio will present the findings to candidates and policymakers in the early fall. Learn more online at aarp.org/ohvotes.
Williams said at the listening sessions, participants can share their experiences and views about what they need to thrive.
"The small focus group conversations are an opportunity to really get to the issues of concern for Ohio's 50 plus," said Williams, "health care, retirement savings, housing and other issues."
Williams contended that the issues impacting older voters should be addressed at the highest level. Many older Ohioans are on fixed incomes, and she explained they're struggling to make ends meet with rising prices at the grocery store, gas pump and pharmacy.
"The average American takes four to five life-saving prescription drugs," said Williams, "and the cost of Healthcare in our country has just been soaring."
More than 40% of older Michiganders live alone, and studies show the pandemic has exacerbated loneliness for many.
The State of Michigan has renewed a partnership with GetSetUp, an online learning platform, which can help seniors learn how to stay social and connected from home.
Kayla Smith, health promotion and wellness coordinator for the Michigan Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports, said the program has supported many older people in getting the hang of Zoom in a safe environment, and from there, all kinds of classes become available.
"There are a lot of classes that focus on health and wellness, and other topics," Smith explained. "Like the Detroit Hustle, which is a Michigan favorite. There are various morning fitness classes, and even a class on decluttering your home."
Smith added Michiganders who want to join the platform can go online to getsetup.io/michigan. If anyone wants to help a family member or friend start their own account, they can visit the website getsetupfriend.com to walk them through the process. The platform can also be accessed at any library, where library staff can answer questions.
Lawrence Kosik, co-founder and president of GetSetUp, started the platform to empower older adults with online learning and virtual education. He noted since the program started, Michigan learners have become educators themselves, teaching other classes on the platform. And in the first year of the partnership with the state, more than 108,000 people signed up.
"That whole peer-to-peer live interactive piece has been really wonderful," Kosik remarked. "And you not only learn the things that you want and need to learn, but you make friends, and you form groups, and you come back and take classes with those friends. So, we like to say that people come for the learning, but often times, they stay for the socialization."
He added GetSetUp was started before the pandemic, but met a key need during those long months of isolation, helping people learn how to do things from ordering groceries and medicines online, to doing their banking and using telehealth.
Through Friday, Maryland is hosting Protect Week, to help protect against elder financial abuse.
That's when someone illegally uses an older adult's assets without permission.
Jacke Schroeder is the director of elder abuse awareness and provides services to the survivors at CHANA in Baltimore. She said sometimes scammers target seniors with reduced mental capacity.
And if they lose their small monthly Social Security checks, it can be devastating.
"They can often end up in the emergency room because they didn't have their medicine, they didn't have food," said Schroeder. "We are spending billions of dollars on medical expenses for people who are ending up in those situations."
Protect Week kicks off on Monday with a virtual event, featuring state Attorney General Brian Frosh and Comptroller Peter Franchot, along with representatives from Adult Protective Services and the Department of Labor.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Wednesday, June 15. AARP Maryland will also host experts for a tele-town hall then on spotting and stopping problems.
AARP Maryland's Associate State Director of Outreach Jennifer Holz said loved ones should watch for signs - like sudden defensiveness, especially when asked about who they're speaking to on the phone.
"Another one would be an older adult going into a bank with an individual and withdrawing all of their funds from their account," said Holz. "That's very, very unusual. When you start seeing a lot of money missing from accounts, you should definitely be looking out for that."
She said when an older adult starts to experience cognitive decline or an inability to manage their finances, they can be much more vulnerable.
Throughout the week, AARP is hosting paper shredding, to safely dispose of sensitive documents. For more information, or to connect to the online events, go to AARP Maryland's Facebook page.
