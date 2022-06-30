Thursday, June 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 30, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court weakens Miranda rights protections, a campaign gathers signatures to start a consumer-owned utility in Maine, and the Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

2022Talks - June 30, 2022
Play

Immigration advocates criticize border policies after migrants die in a tractor-trailer, the U.S. opens a permanent headquarters for U.S. forces in Poland, and a House committee hears about growing housing inequity.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
Play

From flying saucers to bologna America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, countering voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Campaign Gathers Signatures to Start Consumer-Owned Utility in Maine

Play

Thursday, June 30, 2022   

A campaign in Maine is gathering signatures to replace the state's investor-owned energy grid with a consumer-owned utility.

Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant serve the majority of Maine utility customers, but they consistently rank lower for customer satisfaction, have more frequent power outages and have high rates, compared to consumer-owned utilities.

Seth Berry, former Democratic state representative from Bowdoinham and former House chair of the Maine Legislature's Energy Committee, left office recently to work on getting the initiative on the 2023 ballot. It is based on a bill, passed in 2021 to invest in a consumer-owned utility, but vetoed by the governor.

"This is a great opportunity for us to change it up and say, at least here in Maine, we're going to be independent," Berry explained. "We're going to have local control. It's a better business model, has proven to work better and that's where we're heading. "

Berry pointed out the campaign is on track to have enough signatures. Opponents argued a publicly-funded model would be too expensive.

But Berry noted CMP and Versant charge 58% more for service than consumer-owned utilities, which are currently in 97 Maine towns.

"They have better reliability, their customers are happy," Berry emphasized. "If they're not happy, they have a way to walk right into that board meeting and complain about it, which you certainly can't do with CMP; their governing board is actually based in a skyscraper in Spain."

He added as Maine looks to move toward improving the power grid, it is important to have accountability. Research showed by removing the profit incentives for current investor-owned companies, Mainers could save up to $9 billion over 30 years.


get more stories like this via email
The Supreme Court's ruling in the case Vega v. Tekoh may have weakened the court's position on Miranda rights, but does not entirely invalidate those rights for people who are arrested. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Vega v. Tekoh Ruling Weakens ‘Miranda’ Protections

Another important U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month has been overshadowed by the controversy about overturning abortion rights. Legal experts say …

Social Issues

Addressing Affordable Worker Housing in Mountain Resort Towns

By Sarah Melotte for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connection for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collabor…

Social Issues

ND Political Expert: Facts are Key Behind Jan. 6 Hearings

The nation still is dissecting revealing testimony from this week's committee hearing on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. A top White …

A new student-led effort in Minneapolis, supported by the CDC's Preventing Violence Affecting Young Lives grants, is one of eight projects around the country to receive funding. (Adpbe Stock)

Social Issues

Student Peace Advisory Group Takes Flight in MN

Students may be settled into their summer break - but in Minnesota, some remain focused on setting a peaceful tone ahead of their return to school …

Social Issues

Ranked-Choice Voting Advocates Celebrate State Supreme Court Ruling

A proposal to change the way Nevada votes is one step closer to getting on the November ballot after the State Supreme Court rejected a legal challeng…

In West Virginia's southern coal fields, coal production has steadily declined over the past decade, from nearly 117 million tons to 46 million tons, according to federal data. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

In WV, a Push to Rebuild Economy from the 'Ground Up'

A new coalition of businesses and nonprofits in West Virginia is ready to create at least 3,000 new green industry jobs. They say they just need the …

Environment

Virginia Activists: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Essential

As Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes forward on plans to withdraw the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), …

Environment

Rivers Month: Calls to Protect Olympic Peninsula's Unique Waterways

June is National Rivers Month, and supporters are calling for greater protections of the Olympic Peninsula's rivers and landscapes. The Wild …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021