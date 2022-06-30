Thursday, June 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 30, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court weakens Miranda rights protections, a campaign gathers signatures to start a consumer-owned utility in Maine, and the Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

2022Talks - June 30, 2022
Play

Immigration advocates criticize border policies after migrants die in a tractor-trailer, the U.S. opens a permanent headquarters for U.S. forces in Poland, and a House committee hears about growing housing inequity.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
Play

From flying saucers to bologna America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, countering voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Vega v. Tekoh Ruling Weakens ‘Miranda’ Protections

Play

Thursday, June 30, 2022   

Another important U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month has been overshadowed by the controversy about overturning abortion rights.

Legal experts say the court has weakened the rights of people who've been arrested in its 6-3 decision in the case Vega v. Tekoh.

At issue was a landmark 1966 decision Miranda v. Arizona, which prompted the statement police read to people as they're arrested, to inform them of their rights.

Vincent Bonventre, professor at Albany Law School, said the high court is making a distinction between Miranda protections and the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

"While an individual can sue under '1983' for a violation of his constitutional right against compelled self-incrimination, the court said that the individual cannot sue under '1983' for violation of Miranda rights, because Miranda rights aren't constitutional rights," Bonventre explained.

The '1983' to which Bonventre refers is Section 1983 of the Ku Klux Klan Act, an amendment to the 1871 law which allows people to file lawsuits if they feel their constitutional rights have been violated.

The new ruling means in such cases, a person cannot sue law enforcement officials under federal civil-rights law for Miranda warning violations.

But Bonventre pointed out New York's Court of Appeals as well as other state courts can protect Miranda rights more than the Supreme Court, and without penalty. He does not think the Vega v. Tekoh decision will be as major a change to the legal system as it seems.

"The court did not have to rule this way," Bonventre emphasized. "The court could have said, 'Well, Miranda rights are important enough, and they are part of constitutional law, even though they are not the actual constitutional right. And therefore, we want to protect them by allowing individuals to sue when their Miranda rights are violated.' "

The original 1966 case has for decades provided a safeguard for people against the right to self-incrimination through forced confessions.


get more stories like this via email
Proponents of a consumer-owned utility say as Maine works to improve the power grid, it is important to hold power companies in the state accountable. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Campaign Gathers Signatures to Start Consumer-Owned Utility in Maine

A campaign in Maine is gathering signatures to replace the state's investor-owned energy grid with a consumer-owned utility. Central Maine Power (…

Social Issues

Addressing Affordable Worker Housing in Mountain Resort Towns

By Sarah Melotte for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connection for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collabor…

Social Issues

ND Political Expert: Facts are Key Behind Jan. 6 Hearings

The nation still is dissecting revealing testimony from this week's committee hearing on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. A top White …

A new student-led effort in Minneapolis, supported by the CDC's Preventing Violence Affecting Young Lives grants, is one of eight projects around the country to receive funding. (Adpbe Stock)

Social Issues

Student Peace Advisory Group Takes Flight in MN

Students may be settled into their summer break - but in Minnesota, some remain focused on setting a peaceful tone ahead of their return to school …

Social Issues

Ranked-Choice Voting Advocates Celebrate State Supreme Court Ruling

A proposal to change the way Nevada votes is one step closer to getting on the November ballot after the State Supreme Court rejected a legal challeng…

In West Virginia's southern coal fields, coal production has steadily declined over the past decade, from nearly 117 million tons to 46 million tons, according to federal data. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

In WV, a Push to Rebuild Economy from the 'Ground Up'

A new coalition of businesses and nonprofits in West Virginia is ready to create at least 3,000 new green industry jobs. They say they just need the …

Environment

Virginia Activists: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Essential

As Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes forward on plans to withdraw the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), …

Environment

Rivers Month: Calls to Protect Olympic Peninsula's Unique Waterways

June is National Rivers Month, and supporters are calling for greater protections of the Olympic Peninsula's rivers and landscapes. The Wild …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021