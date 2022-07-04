Tuesday, July 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2022
Opening statements today in appeal to protect DACA; last chance to register to vote in MO August primary; and mapping big-game routes.

2022Talks - July 6, 2022
Highland Park mass shooting witnesses describe horrific scene, police release details about shooter, and Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, receive subpoenas as part of an investigation surrounding former President Trump.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
From flying saucers to bologna: America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, advocates work to counter voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Many See Democracy in Peril as US Celebrates Independence Day

Monday, July 4, 2022   

It's July 4th, a celebration of the United States' independence. It's also an opportunity to take a look at the state of the country's democracy.

This is a midterm election year, but many are still focused on the 2020 election, which some have claimed - without evidence - was "stolen."

Alicia Abbott, a program outreach coordinator with the Idaho 97 Project, said one unfortunate side effect of rampant misinformation is that some voters have tuned out.

"We've let misinformation about election results and public health run amok," said Abbott. "And now, we are living in an era where people are very apathetic; they are overwhelmed with how much contention there is in the scorched-earth politics."

The Idaho 97 Project formed in 2020 in response to contentious public health meetings about COVID-19 in order to combat disinformation about the pandemic.

According to a recent Yahoo survey, nearly 60% of Americans think the U.S. is becoming a less democratic country.

Abbott said Idaho is no stranger to extremism. She said it's a bellwether for some of the extreme tactics, especially at local government meetings, that have spread across the country.

So, she said she's also convinced it can serve as model for how to push back against these anti-democratic forces.

"So, we all need to be very vigilant about recognizing dog whistles and conspiracy theories," said Abbott. "And really holding our elected officials accountable when they're repeating and forwarding disinformation."

As the congressional hearing on the January 6 insurrection continues, Abbott said she's been struck by the way election officials in some states were treated in 2020.

She said one thing Idahoans can do to help defend democracy is support these officials.

"Stand up for those public servants who are coming forward and ensuring that our political process is safe and secure," said Abbott. "We cannot continue to allow our public servants to be attacked the way they have been."

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




