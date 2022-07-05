Tuesday, July 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2022
Play

Opening statements today in appeal to protect DACA; last chance to register to vote in MO August primary; and mapping big-game routes.

2022Talks - July 6, 2022
Play

Highland Park mass shooting witnesses describe horrific scene, police release details about shooter, and Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, receive subpoenas as part of an investigation surrounding former President Trump.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
Play

From flying saucers to bologna: America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, advocates work to counter voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Kentucky Utilities' Long-Term Plans Focus of PSC Hearing

Play

Tuesday, July 5, 2022   

Next week, the Kentucky Public Service Commission takes public comments in person on a long-term plan by the state's major utilities.

The hearing is set for July 12 at 9 a.m. in Frankfort.

Rachel Norton, energy specialist for the Mountain Association, explained utilities' Integrated Resource Plan is a look ahead at the types and amount of power they expect to generate in the decades to come, based on population-size estimates and other factors. The Mountain Association is among the groups arguing the plan ignores energy efficiency and continues to rely on coal.

Norton said some people may be unaware of how the state commission works to keep energy rates reasonable.

"We are really trying to educate folks about the fact that we have a Public Service Commission," Norton pointed out. "The fact that they are essentially protection between us and the utility companies, from the utility companies just raising rates as much as their shareholders might want."

People can fill out a short online form to sign up to speak at the hearing at k4ed.org. The utilities have told the commission their plan includes generating 18% of power from solar energy beginning in 2034, and reducing carbon emission by 26% from 2021 levels.

Deborah Gerth, a retired college instructor in Lexington, said she lives on a fixed income and is worried the utilities' plan does not include enough renewable energy, a trend she believes will end up costing customers more down the road.

"The lack of planning isn't just that it's not helping to address climate change," Gerth noted. "It's also a financial burden that needs to be, I think, put in front of people, as they're thinking about the utility companies."

Norton emphasized as Kentuckians navigate increasing heat waves, flooding, and ice storms from climate change, investing in solar could help ensure utilities are generating clean power. She thinks the shift to solar could also boost local economies.

"So, I see a huge opportunity to really invest in energy efficiency in our homes and businesses," Norton contended. "And being able to pay local people to do that work."

She added continuing to rely heavily on coal also puts people's health at risk. A 2019 report revealed toxic chemicals found in coal ash pollution have compromised Kentucky's drinking water.

Disclosure: The Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Philanthropy, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Coal-fired energy generation accounts for as much as 80% of air pollutants in some parts of the country. (lilifest/Adobe Stock)

Environment

SCOTUS Ruling on EPA Emissions Puts State Climate Goals at Risk

Groups working to curb climate change said a Supreme Court ruling limiting the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to control carbon …

Environment

PETA Calls on Feds to Stop Approving “Humane” Labels on Meat

Government labels on meat products that say "humane" or "raised in a stress-free environment" are meaningless, according to some animal-rights groups…

Social Issues

Report: Early College Gives MA High School Students Head Start on Degrees

A new report found when high school students enroll in early college programs, it improves the chances they will go on to college after graduation…

From 2006 to 2015, more than 17,000 Pennsylvanians filed flood claims with FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program, for more than $550 million in damages. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

50 Years After Hurricane Agnes, PA Officials Urge Buying Flood Insurance

As hurricane season kicks into full gear, Pennsylvania officials are reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, and urging property …

Health and Wellness

Study: Maternal Deaths Would Skyrocket with Nationwide Abortion Ban

Texas is home to one in 10 Americans of reproductive age, and mandated births due to the state's abortion ban will increase the number of maternal …

The 340B Drug Pricing Program is an outpatient drug program. (HeungSoon/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Community Health Centers Call for Added Protections

Community health centers are calling on state and federal lawmakers for added protections against drug manufactures for drastically cutting them out o…

Environment

Local Groups Reel after Court Rules LADWP Can Cut Irrigation

The futures of tourism, wildlife and ranching in Mono County are now at the mercy of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power - according to …

Social Issues

Upcoming SCOTUS Arguments Center on Election Authority

Coming off a string of controversial opinions, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in a case tied to oversight of federal elections…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021