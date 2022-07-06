Thursday, July 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2022
Play

Mental health advocates urge people not to lump their cause in with mass shootings, California's aid-in-dying law gets a court hearing tomorrow, and Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to testify.

2022Talks - July 7, 2022
Play

The Biden Administration defends DACA in court, a South Carolina Republican vows to fight a Georgia subpoena, and the White House announces sweeping changes to the federal student loan program.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Environment  |  Environment    News
USGS Seeks More Funding for Big-Game Migration Mapping

Play

Wednesday, July 6, 2022   

A four-year project to map big-game routes throughout the West will end without additional funds from Congress - at least for now.

Since 2018, the United States Geological Survey has mapped wildlife migration corridors using radio collaring of big-game species, such as mule deer, pronghorn and moose. Glenn Harper, a range and wildlife division manager at the New Mexico Department of Natural Resources, said the maps help experts understand patterns of specific herds, which allows proactive management.

"If you know that there's a corridor in an area that you can mitigate your actions to protect, then you're way ahead of the curve," he said, "instead of coming back later and being like, 'Oh my, we did something wrong here.'"

The USGS previously received up to $5 million in annual congressional appropriations to develop the maps - but the Biden Administration zeroed out funding for next year's budget. Advocates of the mapping efforts are asking Congress to reverse that decision.

Harper, who works at the Santa Ana Pueblo on the Tamaya Indian Reservation, says the value of wildlife to tribes has been demonstrated for centuries through their ceremonies and spirituality.

"It's really important to tribes to understand where corridors exist across their landscape," he said, "because losing connectedness or migration paths for animals to move through is basically like losing your culture."

Santa Ana Pueblo also is a key migratory habitat for mule deer, and highways make their journey dangerous. Matt Kaufmann, a USGS wildlife biologist, said roadways, fences and development are just some of the obstacles migrating species face as they travel across lands with many different owners.

"Some of those lands are public lands - BLM lands, Forest Service lands, Park Service lands. Others are private lands," he said. "Sometimes they're moving on and off of Indian reservations. And without a map, it's really difficult to proactively manage and conserve these migrations."


Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


Mosier is a small Oregon town in the Columbia River Gorge with a population of about 700, according to the 2020 Census. (Ian Poellet)

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

Social Issues

Mental-Health Advocates: Don't Lump Our Cause In with Mass Shootings

The U.S. is trying to cope with another mass shooting after several people were killed at a holiday parade in Illinois this week. In Iowa, mental-…

Health and Wellness

Post Roe: MN Jewish Groups Voice Support for Reproductive Rights

In mid-July, several groups will hold an abortion access rally in Minnesota. They include Jewish-led organizations, who say much of their community …

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, roughly 2.2 million Americans currently work in the clean-energy sector. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Virginia Elected Officials Call on U.S. Senate to Pass Climate Actions

A coalition of elected officials from Virginia has joined a group of more than 565 elected leaders asking the federal government to accelerate the nat…

Environment

Hearings Offer Chance to Comment on Duke Energy's Carbon Plan

A series of in-person hearings across the state in the coming weeks will give North Carolinians a chance for input on a proposal by Duke Energy to cut…

Research shows just 5% of power plants are responsible for 73% of the planet's emissions of carbon dioxide. (Adobe stock)

Environment

Experts: Incentives for Renewables Even More Critical

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at the center of the Supreme Court's recent decision to curb the ability of the Environmental Prot…

Environment

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-…

Health and Wellness

Federal Bill Offers Peer Support to Military Sexual-Assault Survivors

Bipartisan federal legislation introduced this week would provide more personalized mental health services to survivors of military sexual assault and…

 

