USGS Seeks More Funding for Big-Game Migration Mapping

A four-year project to map big-game routes throughout the West will end without additional funds from Congress - at least for now.
Since 2018, the United States Geological Survey has mapped wildlife migration corridors using radio collaring of big-game species, such as mule deer, pronghorn and moose. Glenn Harper, a range and wildlife division manager at the New Mexico Department of Natural Resources, said the maps help experts understand patterns of specific herds, which allows proactive management.
"If you know that there's a corridor in an area that you can mitigate your actions to protect, then you're way ahead of the curve," he said, "instead of coming back later and being like, 'Oh my, we did something wrong here.'"
The USGS previously received up to $5 million in annual congressional appropriations to develop the maps - but the Biden Administration zeroed out funding for next year's budget. Advocates of the mapping efforts are asking Congress to reverse that decision.
Harper, who works at the Santa Ana Pueblo on the Tamaya Indian Reservation, says the value of wildlife to tribes has been demonstrated for centuries through their ceremonies and spirituality.
"It's really important to tribes to understand where corridors exist across their landscape," he said, "because losing connectedness or migration paths for animals to move through is basically like losing your culture."
Santa Ana Pueblo also is a key migratory habitat for mule deer, and highways make their journey dangerous. Matt Kaufmann, a USGS wildlife biologist, said roadways, fences and development are just some of the obstacles migrating species face as they travel across lands with many different owners.
"Some of those lands are public lands - BLM lands, Forest Service lands, Park Service lands. Others are private lands," he said. "Sometimes they're moving on and off of Indian reservations. And without a map, it's really difficult to proactively manage and conserve these migrations."
The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June to October, and environmental groups are urging Congress to advance a bill which would require the federal government to implement a National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy.
It would also create a position for a chief resilience officer, which some state and local governments already have, to coordinate responses to intense weather events and develop approaches to combating climate change.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., the bill's primary sponsor, said states are doing this work, and need backup.
"The steadily increasing intensity and severity of wildfires and tornadoes, of hurricanes and storm surges, have an impact on all of our communities that we should be preparing for and responding to in a well-coordinated way," Coons urged.
Coons added the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy is not all will be needed to address climate change, but argued there is an appetite for it, and the bill has bipartisan support. He pointed out in 2021, climate-driven natural disasters cost $145 billion nationwide.
Forbes Tompkins, senior manager for The Pew Charitable Trusts' Flood-Prepared Communities Program, said rising sea levels and storms have led to increased flooding along the entire East Coast, and he outlined some key tasks with which a federal chief resilience officer would be charged.
For instance, they would take stock of federal barriers to enhancing resilience, and then lead the development of a strategy to address them.
"Along with identifying opportunities to streamline federal support, lead with science, and put nature to work in ways that help localities, states and regions better prepare before disasters strike," Tompkins explained.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., this week on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist local governments near Lake Ontario with flooding mitigation projects. The Wayne County area, for instance, is still reeling from major high-water events in 2017 and 2019. Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill is helping, but Schumer contended more is needed to fully recover.
Conservation groups are not the only ones looking to protect Montana. Businesses are joining efforts to preserve the "Last Best Place."
The Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund's Partners for the Outdoors program has launched to bring companies in the state together to address a variety of issues threatening the environment, including development, access to public lands and climate change.
Paul Herendeen, director of impact market development for Missoula-based Clearwater Credit Union, said protecting the environment helps attract people to work in the state.
"One thing that unites the Montana community across all other lines, groups, divisions is a real love of this place. A love of Montana, a love of the natural environment here," Herendeen explained. "Protecting that environment is important for us in a lot of ways."
Herendeen also noted outdoor recreation is a major economic driver for the state and an important source of jobs. Outdoor recreation supports more than 26,000 jobs in Montana, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.
Herendeen thinks a clean-energy future is important for Montana. He pointed out the state is well positioned to take advantage of the transition to the 21st-century energy economy.
"Montana has a great solar resource," Herendeen stressed. "We have one of the best wind resources in the country, and we would love to see the state take advantage of that necessary transition and start producing good local jobs, good local tax revenue, and to really be a part of that."
Herendeen added his credit union is promoting a clean-energy infrastructure. It offers loans for solar panels on roofs. Clearwater also is participating in the Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) program, which spreads out what can be expensive upfront costs for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation improvements.
Groups working to curb climate change said a Supreme Court ruling limiting the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to control carbon emissions is a major setback in their fight.
The justices, on a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, ruled only Congress can set limits on carbon monoxide and other pollutants, in Arizona and elsewhere. Going forward, the EPA must have clear congressional authorization to formulate most regulations.
Kirti Datla, director of strategic legal advocacy for Earthjustice, said the ruling could affect other regulatory agencies as well.
"If a court thinks that what an agency is trying to do is too new or too big, or addressing too important of a problem, it's going to basically assume that Congress didn't give the agency that authority," Datla explained.
Climate-change activists vow to fight the ruling, but a deadlocked Congress will make it difficult. In recent years, Phoenix and other Arizona cities have passed resolutions calling for emissions cutbacks, but state regulators have not made them mandatory for energy producers.
Datla pointed out in its ruling, the high court invoked a rarely-used rule known as the "major questions doctrine," which blocks the EPA and potentially other agencies from setting regulations deemed "transformational" to the economy unless Congress approves them first.
"There's some reason for concern that all the environmental laws, and kind of the system that's existed for the last 50 years that we've taken for granted keeping us safe -- or at least, safer than we would have been -- are being challenged," Datla emphasized.
Datla noted the ruling negates an Obama-era doctrine which set carbon limits aimed at pushing states to use less coal and more alternative energy sources. She thinks the decision could also undo a recent executive order requiring all federal agencies to take steps to reduce their carbon footprints.
"I think the bottom line here is that the decision is bad, and that it takes a highly effective way of regulating emissions from power plants off the table," Datla asserted. "Those emissions are an incredibly important piece of solving the climate puzzle."
According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, coal and other hydrocarbon-based fuels account for almost 80% of U.S. power generation, while renewables make up 12%. The Biden Administration's goal is to cut greenhouse gases in half by 2030, and make the nation carbon-neutral by 2050.