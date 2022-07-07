Experts: Incentives for Renewables Even More Critical

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at the center of the Supreme Court's recent decision to curb the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Morrisey brought the case against the agency, and the high court's decision has renewable-energy experts pointing to the federal tax code as a way to further shift the nation away from fossil fuels.
Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said tax incentives for clean energy would be a promising path toward reducing emissions, but tax reform has been slow-moving.
"Incentives for fossil fuels have been on the books for more than 100 years, and remain in force," Wetstone pointed out.
The Supreme Court ruling has prompted lawmakers to take a closer look at climate-related legislation. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan would allot $300 billion in clean-energy tax credits over the next decade. Its opponents criticize the price tag.
Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said it is up to states now to take the lead in efforts to cut carbon emissions. But federal figures say West Virginia still gets 88% of its electricity from coal-burning power plants.
"If at the federal level we can't regulate those greenhouse gas emissions, it is going to be a tremendous challenge to meet those science-based targets," King acknowledged.
According to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, without drastic cuts in carbon emissions, the planet is on track to hit the 1.5 degree Celsius warming mark within the next two decades.
A series of in-person hearings across the state in the coming weeks will give North Carolinians a chance for input on a proposal by Duke Energy to cut its carbon emissions.
The utility was tasked with developing the plan by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, under legislation passed last fall to increase renewable energy.
As CEO of the nonprofit advocacy group Good Solar, Ethan Blumenthal said he's disappointed that only one out of the four plans proposed by Duke reaches the goal of 70% carbon emission reductions by 2030.
"One plan goes to 2032, and two of them go out to 2034," said Blumenthal, "when every second that we're emitting carbon creates more impacts."
Supporters of the plans point out that all four options achieve the 2050 carbon neutrality goal and would boost development of solar and wind.
The hearings will be July 11 in Durham, the 12 in Wilmington, 27 in Asheville, and 28 in Charlotte. More information is on the North Carolina Utilities Commission website at 'ncuc.net.'
Policy Manager at CleanAIRE NC Joel Porter said environmental groups would like to see North Carolina join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would put a price on their carbon dioxide output.
"We believe that if they were to incorporate an actual carbon price in the carbon plan," said Porter, "they would come close to hitting their 2030 goal, just by the virtue of having to pay for the right to pollute."
Blumenthal added that stronger efforts to decarbonize will result in more clean and affordable energy for North Carolinians.
"And I think it's incredibly important from the clean energy economy perspective," said Blumenthal, "that North Carolina continues to show what can be done, particularly in the region."
North Carolina ranks fourth in the nation for solar power generation and third for installed solar. In 2020, 16% of the electricity generated in the state came from renewables, according to federal data.
Regulators have approved a plan from Michigan's largest utility to stop burning coal to generate energy by 2025.
Consumers Energy aims to get more than 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2040, and to tap at least 8,000 megawatts of solar power by then.
Consumers Energy Media Relations Manager Brian Wheeler said they've already started putting the word out to communities, farmers and landowners that they're looking for sites to develop new solar projects.
While concerns about renewable energy often cite cost, Wheeler said once the company closes its coal plants, it's expected that customers will actually see savings.
"It used to be seen that you can either have energy that was 'dirty and cheap,' like with coal, or that renewables would be clean, but also expensive," said Wheeler. "That equation has really changed. And so now, we're seeing that we can add renewables and still keep costs down for our customers."
Opponents of the company's Clean Energy Plan say solar and wind are not reliable enough sources for high demand in the state, and that losing coal may exacerbate issues with power outages and grid problems.
Wheeler said now that Michigan has entered the summer months, it's important for the public to be involved in keeping the power grid running smoothly. He urged folks to shift the times of the day they run appliances and other energy uses away from the peak summer afternoons.
"That actually has a benefit to your bill," said Wheeler, "but also to the grid, because we're not building power plants just for a few hot summer days. So, we really want people to be involved. We want people to be thinking about their own energy usage, and understand that they take a role when it comes to fighting climate change."
Both Consumers Energy and the state's other utility, DTE Energy, have payment assistance programs to support households having trouble paying their utility bills. Wheeler notes they can reach out to the company directly or call 211 to get help connecting.
The Environmental Protection Agency now has fewer tools to fight climate change, after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the agency of its authority to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions from existing power plants.
The Court's 6-3 ruling along party lines involves the 2015 Clean Power Plan. The majority ruled it is unlawful for federal agencies to make "major" decisions without clear authorization from Congress.
Jayson O'Neill, director of the Western Values Project, predicted existing laws in both "blue" and "red" states that go further than federal laws to protect air quality could be eliminated.
"Our government's ability to protect us from corporate pollution, including climate emissions, is nearly wiped out," O'Neill stressed. "Our future's in question."
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., called the court's decision a "major step backwards" at a time when hydrocarbons are fueling more destructive wildfires, reducing snowpack and contributing to the state's worst drought in 1,200 years.
Thursday marked the end of the high court's current term, which also saw explosive rulings on abortion and guns.
In handing down its ruling in the EPA case, the court invoked the "major questions" doctrine, a decision which could affect the federal government's authority to regulate in other areas, including the internet and worker safety.
Andres Restrepo, senior attorney for the Sierra Club, believes the ruling is dangerous.
"It really is something that has the risk of metastasizing in a way that could really hinder the government's ability to keep us safe," Restrepo cautioned.
O'Neill expects to see a flood of lawsuits by corporations challenging federal rules protecting human health and the environment.
"Put another feather in the hat that corporations have essentially more rights than individuals," O'Neill contended. "And that they would be able to challenge laws that protect individual health and win those cases, for their profits."
The court's ruling does recognize the EPA's authority and responsibility to limit climate pollution from cars and trucks, oil and gas development and industrial sites.
