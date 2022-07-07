Thursday, July 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2022
Play

Mental health advocates urge people not to lump their cause in with mass shootings, California's aid-in-dying law gets a court hearing tomorrow, and Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to testify.

2022Talks - July 7, 2022
Play

The Biden Administration defends DACA in court, a South Carolina Republican vows to fight a Georgia subpoena, and the White House announces sweeping changes to the federal student loan program.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    Supported by/Underwritten
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MI's Largest Utility Plans to Close Coal Plants by 2025

Play

Thursday, July 7, 2022   

Regulators have approved a plan from Michigan's largest utility to stop burning coal to generate energy by 2025.

Consumers Energy aims to get more than 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2040, and to tap at least 8,000 megawatts of solar power by then.

Consumers Energy Media Relations Manager Brian Wheeler said they've already started putting the word out to communities, farmers and landowners that they're looking for sites to develop new solar projects.

While concerns about renewable energy often cite cost, Wheeler said once the company closes its coal plants, it's expected that customers will actually see savings.

"It used to be seen that you can either have energy that was 'dirty and cheap,' like with coal, or that renewables would be clean, but also expensive," said Wheeler. "That equation has really changed. And so now, we're seeing that we can add renewables and still keep costs down for our customers."

Opponents of the company's Clean Energy Plan say solar and wind are not reliable enough sources for high demand in the state, and that losing coal may exacerbate issues with power outages and grid problems.

Wheeler said now that Michigan has entered the summer months, it's important for the public to be involved in keeping the power grid running smoothly. He urged folks to shift the times of the day they run appliances and other energy uses away from the peak summer afternoons.

"That actually has a benefit to your bill," said Wheeler, "but also to the grid, because we're not building power plants just for a few hot summer days. So, we really want people to be involved. We want people to be thinking about their own energy usage, and understand that they take a role when it comes to fighting climate change."

Both Consumers Energy and the state's other utility, DTE Energy, have payment assistance programs to support households having trouble paying their utility bills. Wheeler notes they can reach out to the company directly or call 211 to get help connecting.



Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Mosier is a small Oregon town in the Columbia River Gorge with a population of about 700, according to the 2020 Census. (Ian Poellet)

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

Environment

NY Communities Still Face Flood Damages, Call for Bipartisan Climate Bill

The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June to October, and environmental groups are urging Congress to advance a bill which would require …

Social Issues

Mental-Health Advocates: Don't Lump Our Cause In with Mass Shootings

The U.S. is trying to cope with another mass shooting after several people were killed at a holiday parade in Illinois this week. In Iowa, mental-…

There's a wide range of religious beliefs about abortion in the U.S., but many in the Jewish faith have expressed support for reproductive rights. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Post Roe: MN Jewish Groups Voice Support for Reproductive Rights

In mid-July, several groups will hold an abortion access rally in Minnesota. They include Jewish-led organizations, who say much of their community …

Environment

Virginia Elected Officials Call on U.S. Senate to Pass Climate Actions

A coalition of elected officials from Virginia has joined a group of more than 565 elected leaders asking the federal government to accelerate the nat…

According to the Wisconsin DNR, nearly 130,000 hunters applied for black-bear hunting licenses in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-…

Health and Wellness

Federal Bill Offers Peer Support to Military Sexual-Assault Survivors

Bipartisan federal legislation introduced this week would provide more personalized mental health services to survivors of military sexual assault and…

Social Issues

CROWN Act Aims to End Discriminatory Policing of Hairstyles

Some Ohio lawmakers are following in the footsteps of federal legislators with a bill to ban the policing of hairstyles based on racial stereotypes…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021