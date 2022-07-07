Hearing Tomorrow on California Aid-in-Dying Lawsuit

California's aid-in-dying law could be halted, depending on the outcome of a hearing tomorrow in federal court.
The Christian Medical and Dental Association is asking the judge to put Senate Bill 380 on hold while the group's lawsuit proceeds. The law allows terminally ill patients with less than six months to live to get a prescription to end their suffering if they choose to use it.
Andrew Flack, 35, a terminally ill patient from Oceanside, just got his from a pharmacy, in case the judge grants a preliminary injunction.
"I like having this option, because there is a tremendous amount of anxiety that comes with dying from cancer, and also the day-to-day pain that you experience," Flack explained. "Knowing that I have a way out versus the inevitable suffering, it's relieving."
The plaintiffs argued the law violates their rights by forcing them to tell patients they do not offer this type of end-of-life care. They must note it in the medical records and transfer the patient's records to another physician upon request.
John Kappos, an attorney, represents Mr. Flack, two doctors and the Compassion & Choices Action Network, all of whom are intervenors in the case.
"This is a law that is requiring physicians to do little or nothing more than they're already required to do," Kappos contended. "It is not an infringement on First Amendment rights, freedom of religion, freedom of speech. It's more, at most, an incidental impact on those rights."
Dr. Catherine Sonquist Forest, a family medicine physician at a University of California-San Francisco residency in Salinas, who treats terminally ill patients and trains other physicians across the Bay Area, said last summer, her husband of 37 years used medical aid-in-dying when his motor neuron disease became unbearable.
"It only takes one personal experience of a beloved or a near-family member, whose suffering is not answered by hospice or palliative care, to understand why that decision needs to be between a person and their care team," Sonquist Forest asserted.
The California Department of Health reports more than 2,800 terminally ill Californians received prescriptions from 2016 to 2020, and about 1,800 individuals chose to use their medication.
Advocates for community health centers and their patients are speaking out against drug manufacturers that are trying to limit a federal low-cost drug program.
The 340B program requires manufacturers to offer discounted drugs to pharmacies that contract with federally qualified health centers.
But Liz Oseguera, assistant director of policy for the California Primary Care Association, said drug companies are limiting sales to one contracted pharmacy per health center.
This forces patients who can't travel to that single location to pay more at the neighborhood pharmacy.
"Because of the limitations by manufacturers, patients are having to pay a lot more for those drugs," said Oseguera. "It could be hundreds more, depending on the drug, and that could be happening monthly."
Drug companies Merck, Sanofi and Eli Lilly did not immediately provide comment. But manufacturers have argued in the past that the program rules only require sales to one contract pharmacy per health center.
They're demanding more transparency in the form of claims records from the health centers, which Oseguera called "a nonstarter."
Two weeks ago, lack of progress in this dispute led supporters to pull a California bill that would have required greater access to contract pharmacies.
Under the 340B program, centers that operate their own pharmacy are required to reinvest any profit from the insurance payments into patient care.
Oseguera said the loss of 340B revenue means some health centers may have to cut back on services.
"With this funding, we're able to pay for things that usually are not paid in Medi-Cal," said Oseguera. "That includes being able to hire community health workers or doulas, do maybe some home visits - all with the help of these 340B savings that we're not able to acquire otherwise."
The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has sent letters to six drug companies, warning that the actions they're taking against contract pharmacies are illegal and threatening fines.
Several companies have filed suit over this issue.
The U.S. House passed a bill to strengthen the 340B program. A similar but more comprehensive version is expected soon in the Senate.
Some New York health care facilities are getting a funding boost to help train the next generation of doctors and dentists.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $155 million to Teaching Health Centers nationwide, operating primary-care medical and dental residency programs. More than $12 million will go to centers in New York State.
Carole Johnson, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said she is excited to see the centers doing the legwork to develop training programs.
"You have to be able to demonstrate that you have the staff to do the training," Johnson asserted. "That you have the predecessors, that you have all those critical parts in place so that we're getting good, skilled clinicians through these programs."
In addition to medical and dental programs, a special emphasis has been placed on psychiatry residencies, with the hope of providing underserved communities with greater access to mental-health services. The funding comes at a time when health care workers are facing burnout in large numbers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope for the programs is medical residents will then stay to set up their practices in the communities where they are trained.
According to Johnson, health-center leaders believe this program will create a conduit to the health care workforce. But she feels it will also allow young health care professionals to understand what it is like to work in different environments.
"We want them to know what it's like to work with clients who have challenges getting child care, or getting transportation to the clinic to make their health care appointment," Johnson noted. "To really experience how to provide care to individuals who lead complicated lives and have other challenges in accessing health care services."
The bulk of the funding for these awards comes from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March 2021.
California is poised to become the first state in the nation to give health care to all income-eligible residents, regardless of their immigration status.
The Legislature is set to pass the final budget bills this week, which will be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom shortly thereafter.
Cynthia Buiza, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, said it is the fulfillment of an almost decadelong push by the Health4All campaign.
"This is very timely, but also long overdue," Buiza asserted. "Because for many, many years, many of our immigrant workers who have contributed tremendously to what makes California, California, have gone on without this very important safety net."
The budget deal represents a huge step toward universal health coverage and is expected to benefit about 700,000 people, starting in 2024. Opponents cite the cost: The budget includes $625 million to cover the first six months of 2024, and then allocates $2.1 billion per year.
Beatriz Hernandez, Central Valley organizer for the California Immigrant Policy Center, said it will make a huge difference in people's quality of life.
"This means that they will finally be able to get the health care that they need to care for the chronic illnesses that they've been suffering for many years," Hernandez pointed out. "And also be able to get the checkups that they need."
The deal marks the final push to expand Medi-Cal to all low-income Californians. In 2015, the state expanded Medi-Cal to include undocumented children. In 2020 the program grew to include young adults, up to 26 years old. And this year the program began to accept undocumented adults, age 50 and older.