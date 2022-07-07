Thursday, July 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2022
Play

Mental health advocates urge people not to lump their cause in with mass shootings, California's aid-in-dying law gets a court hearing tomorrow, and Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to testify.

2022Talks - July 7, 2022
Play

The Biden Administration defends DACA in court, a South Carolina Republican vows to fight a Georgia subpoena, and the White House announces sweeping changes to the federal student loan program.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Federal Bill Offers Peer Support to Military Sexual-Assault Survivors

Play

Thursday, July 7, 2022   

Bipartisan federal legislation introduced this week would provide more personalized mental health services to survivors of military sexual assault and trauma.

Under the proposal for the Department of Veterans Affairs, survivors would have access to peer-support specialists, often someone who has been in a similar situation, to serve as a partner in helping them seek justice.

One in four women in the military reports being a victim or survivor of sexual trauma during their military service. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal - D-CT - one of the bill's co-sponsors, said a peer support specialist can be there in moments of crisis.

"Military sexual trauma is a scourge that needs to be stopped," said Blumenthal. "And one way to do it is through peers, partners, supporting the victims seeking justice. Our men and women who serve and sacrifice for our country deserve to do it without the threat of military sexual trauma."

And for every 100 men in the military, one also reports sexual assault or harassment.

The bill's other prime sponsors include Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto - D-NV - and Sen. John Boozman - R-AR. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Connecticut resident Denise Florio is a peer-support group leader with the Wounded Warrior Project who served as a U.S. Army medic. She said it's been rewarding to help veterans in their recovery process.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people don't want to deal with it," said Florio. "They push it to the back side, because they don't have the support that they need to carry through. And I'm grateful that hopefully, I'll be a part of the VA peer support and help my brothers and sisters through what they need to, and be there as a lending ear, as a support system."

The Wounded Warrior Project hosts peer-support group meetings in Middletown. Between 2016 and 2020, there were more than 160,000 veterans living in Connecticut, according to U.S. Census data.




get more stories like this via email
Mosier is a small Oregon town in the Columbia River Gorge with a population of about 700, according to the 2020 Census. (Ian Poellet)

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

Environment

NY Communities Still Face Flood Damages, Call for Bipartisan Climate Bill

The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June to October, and environmental groups are urging Congress to advance a bill which would require …

Social Issues

Mental-Health Advocates: Don't Lump Our Cause In with Mass Shootings

The U.S. is trying to cope with another mass shooting after several people were killed at a holiday parade in Illinois this week. In Iowa, mental-…

There's a wide range of religious beliefs about abortion in the U.S., but many in the Jewish faith have expressed support for reproductive rights. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Post Roe: MN Jewish Groups Voice Support for Reproductive Rights

In mid-July, several groups will hold an abortion access rally in Minnesota. They include Jewish-led organizations, who say much of their community …

Environment

Virginia Elected Officials Call on U.S. Senate to Pass Climate Actions

A coalition of elected officials from Virginia has joined a group of more than 565 elected leaders asking the federal government to accelerate the nat…

Under legislation passed in 2021, North Carolina has set goal to cut carbon emissions from energy plants owned and/or operated by Duke Energy by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030, and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Hearings Offer Chance to Comment on Duke Energy's Carbon Plan

A series of in-person hearings across the state in the coming weeks will give North Carolinians a chance for input on a proposal by Duke Energy to cut…

Environment

Experts: Incentives for Renewables Even More Critical

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at the center of the Supreme Court's recent decision to curb the ability of the Environmental Prot…

Environment

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021