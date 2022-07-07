Post Roe: MN Jewish Groups Voice Support for Reproductive Rights

In mid-July, several groups will hold an abortion access rally in Minnesota. They include Jewish-led organizations, who say much of their community doesn't want to see reproductive rights taken away.



Conservative Christians and many of their congregants had long called for the recent dismantling of 'Roe v. Wade' by the U.S. Supreme Court.



But Beth Gendler, executive director of Minnesota's Jewish Community Action, said it's a different tone across Judaism. Pew Research notes 83% of Jews feel abortion should be legal in all or most cases.



Gendler said it goes back to early writings from their faith that life begins at birth.



"The potential for life that pregnancy affords is of course valuable, and should be protected," said Gendler. "But when it comes down right down to it, it really is the life of the person who is pregnant that is paramount."



Opponents from some other faiths believe life begins at conception.



Despite the ruling, abortion remains legal in Minnesota. But the coalition behind the upcoming rally wants more access as neighboring states implement bans, forcing more patients to receive care here.



And they want some current Minnesota restrictions lifted, such as a 24-hour waiting period.



Erica Solomon, executive director of the Minnesota section of the National Council of Jewish Women, added that their belief system strongly prioritizes standing up for marginalized populations.



"This is not just taking care of ourselves and our own," said Solomon, "but a commitment to not standing idly by while barriers are placing any individual's autonomy, or health or wellbeing, at risk."



While groups like hers are speaking out, Soloman added they're not trying to step on the toes of pro-choice activists who have been doing this work for years.



"I think we are still trying to find our place in the work," said Solomon, "while definitely making it our goal to be supporting those who have been leading this fight."



The rally is scheduled for Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul.







References: Views about abortion among Jews Pew 2022



get more stories like this via email



Texas is home to one in 10 Americans of reproductive age, and mandated births due to the state's abortion ban will increase the number of maternal deaths, according to new research from the University of Colorado.



Currently, 26 Republican-led states plan to outlaw abortion, and there is a growing movement by conservatives to make it illegal nationwide.



Amanda Stevenson, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado-Boulder and the study's lead author, said should it happen, maternal deaths would jump 13% in the first year, and increase to 24% in subsequent years.



"In the United States, the rate of maternal deaths in 2020 was 23 deaths per 100,000 births," Stevenson pointed out. "In rich countries that have good access to health care, the rate of maternal deaths is well below 10."



Texas has the eighth-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, with just over 34 deaths due to complications of pregnancy or childbirth for every 100,000 births.



Stevenson noted just how society will facilitate access to abortion for those living in states where it is illegal, or how criminalizing it will impact health care, were not factored in.



Overall, the United States has the highest maternal death rate of any developed country, which Stevenson said climbs still higher for rural residents, and even higher for Black Americans.



"Staying pregnant is more deadly than having an abortion," Stevenson explained. "Abortion is very safe, staying pregnant is relatively deadly in the United States, and so, more people will die."



Stevenson recommended investments in maternal health care in states where abortion is illegal, especially to address racial inequalities. Neighboring New Mexico, where abortion remains legal, is now a destination state for many Texans seeking the procedure.



References: Study Univ. of Colo.-Boulder 06/29/2022

Mortality data World Population Review 2022

Mortality rates CDC 2020



get more stories like this via email



By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.

Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Prairie News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration



Already strained rural obstetrics units could find themselves dealing with even more maternity cases if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade



The court is expected to make a decision on a challenge to Roe v. Wade at the end of June, or the beginning of July. In May, a leaked draft opinion suggested that the Court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that established abortion rights protections nationwide. If the case is overruled, it could lead to abortion bans in nearly half of the country's states.



The resulting pregnancies, experts said, could add to the problems rural communities are experiencing when it comes to quality maternity care in their areas.



"We are already under-staffed and under-resourced for deliveries in rural areas," said Brock Slabach, COO of the National Rural Health Association. "We have maternity deserts in rural areas all over the country. If, as expected, Roe is overturned, we could have real capacity issues with many more live births."



In Michigan, he said, officials anticipate between 8,000 and 20,000 additional live births per year.



"That could overwhelm a lot of hospitals," he said. "Let me be clear - the maternity care crisis is already here. I don't want to say that it's going to get bad. It's already bad, but we are going to have to do a lot to... beef up our resources to be able to accommodate the volume of people that are going to be delivering if Roe is overturned."



According to the Commonwealth Fund, rural hospitals are closing their obstetric (OB) units, leaving fewer than half of the country's rural counties with those services. With fewer OB units, rural women are facing longer travel times to get to a hospital that can deliver their babies. The OB unit closures also mean increases in births outside hospitals, births in hospitals without obstetrics care, and preterm births - all of which put both mother and child at risk.



Katy Backes Kozhimannil, professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and director of the University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center, said restricted access to abortion services would affect miscarriages and reproductive health as well.



"These services will be needed by rural residents, increasingly, at a time when rural hospitals are closing obstetric units, and rural emergency departments are ill-equipped to support emergency births and other obstetric care emergencies," she said.



"Beyond the walls of the clinic or hospital, further restrictions on reproductive health care in rural communities carry important risks for pregnant people and families, who bear the burden of suffering when needed health care is not available."



Already maternal sickness and mortality is higher for rural residents, she said. Those rates would likely increase if access to abortions is restricted. The impact would most be felt by marginalized communities within rural areas, she said.



According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the more rural an area is, the higher the rate of deaths among pregnant women. The GAO found that rural areas with small urban clusters saw 19.8 maternal deaths per every 100,000 live births, where rural areas with no urban clusters saw 23.8 deaths. In comparison, large metropolitan areas with over 1 million residents saw 14.6 deaths per every 100,000 live births, while small and mid-sized metropolitan areas saw 16.2 deaths.



Greater disparities exist by race and ethnicity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found. Black women in rural counties had 59.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 19.7 for white women in those same counties.



"Rural communities where a majority of people are Black or Indigenous already suffer higher rates of premature death, and these are the same communities where access to rural maternity care is declining most rapidly," Kozhimannil said. "Lack of access to abortion care and other reproductive health care services is likely to amplify risk of severe maternal morbidity and mortality among those who are already at greatest risk: rural residents who are Black or Indigenous."



The impact would also be felt in emergency departments, she said, that would likely see increases in births, miscarriages, and the complications that could result from illegal abortions.



Liz Carey wrote this article for The Daily Yonder.





get more stories like this via email

