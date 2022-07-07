Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program.



The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a community kitchen project in the city of Mosier, located about halfway between Hood River and The Dalles.



Marie Mourou is chef involved with the community kitchen. She noted that about 35% of Mosier's population is age 50 or older.



"In the past two years, like many communities, Mosier has seen the needs of its citizens increase," said Mourou. "One in three people in the Columbia River Gorge are food insecure, and we need community spaces like the Mosier Center."



The plan is to build a community kitchen in the city's community center to provide space to prepare free weekly meals, plus host a food pantry and some commercial uses.



Other Community Challenge grant recipients in Oregon include the city of Woodburn, to provide a public gathering space for older residents, and a sustainable living center in Salem.



Mourou said the United States is lacking in public spaces and so creating them, as with Mosier's community center and kitchen, is invaluable.



"It can bring generations together," said Mourou. "It can bring people together who might not be able to have conversations surrounding just everyday life. And we hope that the Mosier Center is a place where all people feel welcome to come."



AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million in grants. They selected projects that make cities more livable for people of all ages, and that can be completed by November 30.







Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.



Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial, said they received a grant of more than $21,000 to install a permanent sound system.



"The Community Challenge grant enables us to really finalize a dream that we've had for a number of years, and that's how to amplify the sound within the memorial," Prinzing explained. "We're literally amplifying the message of the memorial."



The memorial is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States, and is one of the few places in the world displaying the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is also recognized as an international site of conscience. Prinzing pointed out about 120,000 people visit the memorial each year.



Prinzing hopes the memorial site can have the sound system installed by August 16, which will be its 20th anniversary. He added many people often come to the site to stand in solidarity with each other.



"The memorial is often used for community vigils when something happens nationally," Prinzing noted. "The memorial represents a place where we can come together."



AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million dollars in grants. They selected projects to make cities more livable for people of all ages. The efforts must be completed by Nov. 30.



The other projects in Idaho include a remote locker system for the Emmett Public Library and an electric cargo bike, which will carry games and other items around Boise this summer.



