IL Environmental Groups Celebrate Defeat of Bulldog Mine

Environmental groups are celebrating the scrapping of plans for the proposed Bulldog Mine in eastern Illinois.



Indiana-based Sunrise Coal was issued a permit for the mine in 2019. The permit was only valid for three years and recently expired. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources rescinded the company's permission to move forward on the project after Sunrise failed to break ground on the mine.



Suzanne Smith, president of the advocacy group Stand Up to Coal, said it's a win for Illinois environmentalists and nearby communities in Vermilion County.



"The termination of the permit is everything we've been fighting for," Smith explained. "It's a great victory for clean water, clean air and for healthier communities nearby."



The mine would have occupied nearly 400 acres, and the Vermilion County First reports it would have created about 300 permanent jobs in the region. While Gov. JB Pritzker has made transitioning to clean energy a cornerstone of his administration, Illinois is still the nation's fourth-largest coal producer, according to the federal government.



Since the project's initial proposal in 2012, community members had raised concerns over air and water pollution, and the risk it could pose to the nearby Salt Fork of the Vermilion River.



Smith emphasized pollution from the Bulldog Mine could also have contaminated groundwater wells in the region.



"In this case, we know that clean water has been at the heart of the issue," Smith contended. "We're relieved to know that the coal mine is laid to rest, because landowners now know that their groundwater wells for drinking water are safe from potential coal contamination."



According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, acidic water from mining operations can leak into surrounding rivers, streams and other bodies of water in a process known as "acid mine drainage." In a worst-case scenario, the organization reports the process can alter nearby water bodies to be as acidic as vinegar.



The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June to October, and environmental groups are urging Congress to advance a bill which would require the federal government to implement a National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy.



It would also create a position for a chief resilience officer, which some state and local governments already have, to coordinate responses to intense weather events and develop approaches to combating climate change.



Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., the bill's primary sponsor, said states are doing this work, and need backup.



"The steadily increasing intensity and severity of wildfires and tornadoes, of hurricanes and storm surges, have an impact on all of our communities that we should be preparing for and responding to in a well-coordinated way," Coons urged.



Coons added the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy is not all will be needed to address climate change, but argued there is an appetite for it, and the bill has bipartisan support. He pointed out in 2021, climate-driven natural disasters cost $145 billion nationwide.



Forbes Tompkins, senior manager for The Pew Charitable Trusts' Flood-Prepared Communities Program, said rising sea levels and storms have led to increased flooding along the entire East Coast, and he outlined some key tasks with which a federal chief resilience officer would be charged.



For instance, they would take stock of federal barriers to enhancing resilience, and then lead the development of a strategy to address them.



"Along with identifying opportunities to streamline federal support, lead with science, and put nature to work in ways that help localities, states and regions better prepare before disasters strike," Tompkins explained.



Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., this week on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist local governments near Lake Ontario with flooding mitigation projects. The Wayne County area, for instance, is still reeling from major high-water events in 2017 and 2019. Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill is helping, but Schumer contended more is needed to fully recover.



