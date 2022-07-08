IL Environmental Groups Celebrate Defeat of Bulldog Mine

Environmental groups are celebrating the scrapping of plans for the proposed Bulldog Mine in eastern Illinois.
get more stories like this via email
Indiana-based Sunrise Coal was issued a permit for the mine in 2019. The permit was only valid for three years and recently expired. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources rescinded the company's permission to move forward on the project after Sunrise failed to break ground on the mine.
Suzanne Smith, president of the advocacy group Stand Up to Coal, said it's a win for Illinois environmentalists and nearby communities in Vermilion County.
"The termination of the permit is everything we've been fighting for," Smith explained. "It's a great victory for clean water, clean air and for healthier communities nearby."
The mine would have occupied nearly 400 acres, and the Vermilion County First reports it would have created about 300 permanent jobs in the region. While Gov. JB Pritzker has made transitioning to clean energy a cornerstone of his administration, Illinois is still the nation's fourth-largest coal producer, according to the federal government.
Since the project's initial proposal in 2012, community members had raised concerns over air and water pollution, and the risk it could pose to the nearby Salt Fork of the Vermilion River.
Smith emphasized pollution from the Bulldog Mine could also have contaminated groundwater wells in the region.
"In this case, we know that clean water has been at the heart of the issue," Smith contended. "We're relieved to know that the coal mine is laid to rest, because landowners now know that their groundwater wells for drinking water are safe from potential coal contamination."
According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, acidic water from mining operations can leak into surrounding rivers, streams and other bodies of water in a process known as "acid mine drainage." In a worst-case scenario, the organization reports the process can alter nearby water bodies to be as acidic as vinegar.
The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June to October, and environmental groups are urging Congress to advance a bill which would require the federal government to implement a National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy.
get more stories like this via email
It would also create a position for a chief resilience officer, which some state and local governments already have, to coordinate responses to intense weather events and develop approaches to combating climate change.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., the bill's primary sponsor, said states are doing this work, and need backup.
"The steadily increasing intensity and severity of wildfires and tornadoes, of hurricanes and storm surges, have an impact on all of our communities that we should be preparing for and responding to in a well-coordinated way," Coons urged.
Coons added the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy is not all will be needed to address climate change, but argued there is an appetite for it, and the bill has bipartisan support. He pointed out in 2021, climate-driven natural disasters cost $145 billion nationwide.
Forbes Tompkins, senior manager for The Pew Charitable Trusts' Flood-Prepared Communities Program, said rising sea levels and storms have led to increased flooding along the entire East Coast, and he outlined some key tasks with which a federal chief resilience officer would be charged.
For instance, they would take stock of federal barriers to enhancing resilience, and then lead the development of a strategy to address them.
"Along with identifying opportunities to streamline federal support, lead with science, and put nature to work in ways that help localities, states and regions better prepare before disasters strike," Tompkins explained.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., this week on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist local governments near Lake Ontario with flooding mitigation projects. The Wayne County area, for instance, is still reeling from major high-water events in 2017 and 2019. Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill is helping, but Schumer contended more is needed to fully recover.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Conservation groups are not the only ones looking to protect Montana. Businesses are joining efforts to preserve the "Last Best Place."
The Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund's Partners for the Outdoors program has launched to bring companies in the state together to address a variety of issues threatening the environment, including development, access to public lands and climate change.
Paul Herendeen, director of impact market development for Missoula-based Clearwater Credit Union, said protecting the environment helps attract people to work in the state.
"One thing that unites the Montana community across all other lines, groups, divisions is a real love of this place. A love of Montana, a love of the natural environment here," Herendeen explained. "Protecting that environment is important for us in a lot of ways."
Herendeen also noted outdoor recreation is a major economic driver for the state and an important source of jobs. Outdoor recreation supports more than 26,000 jobs in Montana, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.
Herendeen thinks a clean-energy future is important for Montana. He pointed out the state is well positioned to take advantage of the transition to the 21st-century energy economy.
"Montana has a great solar resource," Herendeen stressed. "We have one of the best wind resources in the country, and we would love to see the state take advantage of that necessary transition and start producing good local jobs, good local tax revenue, and to really be a part of that."
Herendeen added his credit union is promoting a clean-energy infrastructure. It offers loans for solar panels on roofs. Clearwater also is participating in the Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) program, which spreads out what can be expensive upfront costs for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation improvements.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Montana Conservation Voters and Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A four-year project to map big-game routes throughout the West will end without additional funds from Congress - at least for now.
get more stories like this via email
Since 2018, the United States Geological Survey has mapped wildlife migration corridors using radio collaring of big-game species, such as mule deer, pronghorn and moose. Glenn Harper, a range and wildlife division manager at the New Mexico Department of Natural Resources, said the maps help experts understand patterns of specific herds, which allows proactive management.
"If you know that there's a corridor in an area that you can mitigate your actions to protect, then you're way ahead of the curve," he said, "instead of coming back later and being like, 'Oh my, we did something wrong here.'"
The USGS previously received up to $5 million in annual congressional appropriations to develop the maps - but the Biden Administration zeroed out funding for next year's budget. Advocates of the mapping efforts are asking Congress to reverse that decision.
Harper, who works at the Santa Ana Pueblo on the Tamaya Indian Reservation, says the value of wildlife to tribes has been demonstrated for centuries through their ceremonies and spirituality.
"It's really important to tribes to understand where corridors exist across their landscape," he said, "because losing connectedness or migration paths for animals to move through is basically like losing your culture."
Santa Ana Pueblo also is a key migratory habitat for mule deer, and highways make their journey dangerous. Matt Kaufmann, a USGS wildlife biologist, said roadways, fences and development are just some of the obstacles migrating species face as they travel across lands with many different owners.
"Some of those lands are public lands - BLM lands, Forest Service lands, Park Service lands. Others are private lands," he said. "Sometimes they're moving on and off of Indian reservations. And without a map, it's really difficult to proactively manage and conserve these migrations."
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.