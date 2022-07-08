Friday, July 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2022
Play

Advocates say "affordable" housing needs a new definition, a lawsuit is filed to halt North Dakota's abortion ban, and green groups in Illinois celebrate the defeat of the Bulldog coal mine.

2022Talks - July 8, 2022
Play

A sought-after witness meets with the January 6th committee, a watchdog investigates Trump-era IRS audits of two FBI officials, and John McCain is among President Biden's Medal of Freedom recipients.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

'Affordable' Housing Needs New Definition in NY, US

Play

Friday, July 8, 2022   

The reality of "affordable" housing is changing in New York, and advocates for renters' rights argued it is time for an update.

For years, affordable housing has been defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as 30% of a person's gross income, including utilities. But the combination of higher prices, recent inflation and stagnant wages has been eroding this formula.

Teresa Watson, housing justice organizer for the nonprofit People United for Sustainable Housing in Buffalo, thinks the definition is lacking because it doesn't account for people with different sources of income.

"When we're talking about seniors, folks on fixed incomes or people who get SSI, SSI checks come in at about $900 a month," Watson observed. "That means if you're paying $300 in rent, which is almost impossible unless you manage to win the Section 8 lottery, you're still supposed to live off of $600."

According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, 963,000 renter households, or about 28% of renters in New York, are considered extremely low-income. The coalition estimates there is a deficit of more than 615,000 available homes in the state for lower-income renters.

Watson believes rather than using catchall solutions, such as low-income housing tax credits for builders, there should be a national reinvestment in public housing, and communities should look for more individualized solutions.

She feels public housing is truly an affordable housing model, but the system needs a serious overhaul.

"The disinvestment has not only made them unsafe and often unsanitary places to live, they haven't been kept up, they haven't been invested in," Watson contended. "They've been stigmatized, they've been overpoliced. But it is the only housing in our country that actually bases what somebody pays on what they make."

In particular, Watson pointed out Western New York is seeing an affordability crisis as rents skyrocket. One issue she noted is existing properties are often owned by out-of-town landlords who base rents on what they can get, not on the condition of the property.


get more stories like this via email
More than a dozen states, mainly in the southern United States, are under extreme weather alerts with triple-digit heat indices, according to the National Weather Service.

Health and Wellness

TN Public Health Experts Urge Precaution in Extreme Heat

Southern states including Tennessee are in the grip of an unrelenting heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, heat indices could reach 1…

Social Issues

Lawsuit Filed Against North Dakota's Abortion Ban

North Dakota's pending trigger law on abortions is being called unconstitutional in a new lawsuit. Separately, a handful of cities will see rallies …

Social Issues

Wyoming Students Could Help with Unfilled Jobs

Nearly 95,000 Wyomingites have completed some college, but have not earned a degree or credential, according to new data from the National Student …

The Bulldog Mine's permit was only valid for three years. Failure to break ground on the project in that time frame resulted in the permit being rescinded. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IL Environmental Groups Celebrate Defeat of Bulldog Mine

Environmental groups are celebrating the scrapping of plans for the proposed Bulldog Mine in eastern Illinois. Indiana-based Sunrise Coal was issued …

Social Issues

Report: Rural Diversity in U.S. Up Nearly 20 Percent

A version of this report originally appeared on The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Arkansas News Service for the Public News Servic…

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, a network of 500,000 electric-vehicle charging stations will be built over the next decade. (trekandphoto/Adobe Stock))

Environment

Groups to Build EV Charging Stations Across Rural Utah, Western States

Electric vehicles (EVs) are an economical and environmentally friendly way to get from Point A to Point B, but the lack of charging stations often …

Health and Wellness

ME to Protect Abortion Patients, Providers from Restrictive States

The legal status of abortion in various states is changing day-to-day with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but Maine is among those taking action to …

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021