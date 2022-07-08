ME to Protect Abortion Patients, Providers from Restrictive States

The legal status of abortion in various states is changing day-to-day with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but Maine is among those taking action to protect people who may now have to travel to access an abortion.



Gov. Janet Mills this week signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with another state's investigation into a person, organization or health care provider for delivering abortion care.



Mareisa Weil, vice president of development and community engagement for Maine Family Planning, said abortion clinics throughout the state are already fielding calls from people in abortion-hostile states, inquiring about the possibility of coming to Maine for care.



"We just don't know yet what the scale of that is going to be," Weil observed. "Because Maine is a pretty remote state, it's not the easiest state to get in and out of. So there are some other abortion-friendly states that patients might be able to access a little bit easier in terms of flights and cost of travel. "



Weil added abortion clinics in the last few years have scaled up their telehealth programs, for prescribing abortion pills but also for other aspects of sexual and reproductive care, such as uncomplicated urinary tract infections or birth-control visits.



Weil added MaineCare does cover abortions. Maine Consumers for Affordable Healthcare also has a helpline to answer any questions about insurance coverage at 1-800-965-7476.



"If we do not keep representatives at the Statehouse who are committed to reproductive justice, choice and privacy, we can easily lose the rights that we have fought so hard for here in Maine," Weil stressed. "People's civic engagement at this time is extremely important."



Abortion already is illegal in nine states: Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and South Carolina. And in Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi, it is soon to be illegal.



In mid-July, several groups will hold an abortion access rally in Minnesota. They include Jewish-led organizations, who say much of their community doesn't want to see reproductive rights taken away.



Conservative Christians and many of their congregants had long called for the recent dismantling of 'Roe v. Wade' by the U.S. Supreme Court.



But Beth Gendler, executive director of Minnesota's Jewish Community Action, said it's a different tone across Judaism. Pew Research notes 83% of Jews feel abortion should be legal in all or most cases.



Gendler said it goes back to early writings from their faith that life begins at birth.



"The potential for life that pregnancy affords is of course valuable, and should be protected," said Gendler. "But when it comes down right down to it, it really is the life of the person who is pregnant that is paramount."



Opponents from some other faiths believe life begins at conception.



Despite the ruling, abortion remains legal in Minnesota. But the coalition behind the upcoming rally wants more access as neighboring states implement bans, forcing more patients to receive care here.



And they want some current Minnesota restrictions lifted, such as a 24-hour waiting period.



Erica Solomon, executive director of the Minnesota section of the National Council of Jewish Women, added that their belief system strongly prioritizes standing up for marginalized populations.



"This is not just taking care of ourselves and our own," said Solomon, "but a commitment to not standing idly by while barriers are placing any individual's autonomy, or health or wellbeing, at risk."



While groups like hers are speaking out, Soloman added they're not trying to step on the toes of pro-choice activists who have been doing this work for years.



"I think we are still trying to find our place in the work," said Solomon, "while definitely making it our goal to be supporting those who have been leading this fight."



The rally is scheduled for Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul.







Texas is home to one in 10 Americans of reproductive age, and mandated births due to the state's abortion ban will increase the number of maternal deaths, according to new research from the University of Colorado.



Currently, 26 Republican-led states plan to outlaw abortion, and there is a growing movement by conservatives to make it illegal nationwide.



Amanda Stevenson, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado-Boulder and the study's lead author, said should it happen, maternal deaths would jump 13% in the first year, and increase to 24% in subsequent years.



"In the United States, the rate of maternal deaths in 2020 was 23 deaths per 100,000 births," Stevenson pointed out. "In rich countries that have good access to health care, the rate of maternal deaths is well below 10."



Texas has the eighth-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, with just over 34 deaths due to complications of pregnancy or childbirth for every 100,000 births.



Stevenson noted just how society will facilitate access to abortion for those living in states where it is illegal, or how criminalizing it will impact health care, were not factored in.



Overall, the United States has the highest maternal death rate of any developed country, which Stevenson said climbs still higher for rural residents, and even higher for Black Americans.



"Staying pregnant is more deadly than having an abortion," Stevenson explained. "Abortion is very safe, staying pregnant is relatively deadly in the United States, and so, more people will die."



Stevenson recommended investments in maternal health care in states where abortion is illegal, especially to address racial inequalities. Neighboring New Mexico, where abortion remains legal, is now a destination state for many Texans seeking the procedure.



