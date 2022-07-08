Friday, July 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2022
Play

Advocates say "affordable" housing needs a new definition, a lawsuit is filed to halt North Dakota's abortion ban, and green groups in Illinois celebrate the defeat of the Bulldog coal mine.

2022Talks - July 8, 2022
Play

A sought-after witness meets with the January 6th committee, a watchdog investigates Trump-era IRS audits of two FBI officials, and John McCain is among President Biden's Medal of Freedom recipients.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ME to Protect Abortion Patients, Providers from Restrictive States

Play

Friday, July 8, 2022   

The legal status of abortion in various states is changing day-to-day with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but Maine is among those taking action to protect people who may now have to travel to access an abortion.

Gov. Janet Mills this week signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with another state's investigation into a person, organization or health care provider for delivering abortion care.

Mareisa Weil, vice president of development and community engagement for Maine Family Planning, said abortion clinics throughout the state are already fielding calls from people in abortion-hostile states, inquiring about the possibility of coming to Maine for care.

"We just don't know yet what the scale of that is going to be," Weil observed. "Because Maine is a pretty remote state, it's not the easiest state to get in and out of. So there are some other abortion-friendly states that patients might be able to access a little bit easier in terms of flights and cost of travel. "

Weil added abortion clinics in the last few years have scaled up their telehealth programs, for prescribing abortion pills but also for other aspects of sexual and reproductive care, such as uncomplicated urinary tract infections or birth-control visits.

Weil added MaineCare does cover abortions. Maine Consumers for Affordable Healthcare also has a helpline to answer any questions about insurance coverage at 1-800-965-7476.

"If we do not keep representatives at the Statehouse who are committed to reproductive justice, choice and privacy, we can easily lose the rights that we have fought so hard for here in Maine," Weil stressed. "People's civic engagement at this time is extremely important."

Abortion already is illegal in nine states: Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and South Carolina. And in Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi, it is soon to be illegal.


get more stories like this via email
More than a dozen states, mainly in the southern United States, are under extreme weather alerts with triple-digit heat indices, according to the National Weather Service.

Health and Wellness

TN Public Health Experts Urge Precaution in Extreme Heat

Southern states including Tennessee are in the grip of an unrelenting heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, heat indices could reach 1…

Social Issues

'Affordable' Housing Needs New Definition in NY, US

The reality of "affordable" housing is changing in New York, and advocates for renters' rights argued it is time for an update. For years, …

Social Issues

Lawsuit Filed Against North Dakota's Abortion Ban

North Dakota's pending trigger law on abortions is being called unconstitutional in a new lawsuit. Separately, a handful of cities will see rallies …

Wyoming has set a target to get 82% of Wyoming's working population ages 25-64 to complete a valuable postsecondary credential or degree by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Wyoming Students Could Help with Unfilled Jobs

Nearly 95,000 Wyomingites have completed some college, but have not earned a degree or credential, according to new data from the National Student …

Environment

IL Environmental Groups Celebrate Defeat of Bulldog Mine

Environmental groups are celebrating the scrapping of plans for the proposed Bulldog Mine in eastern Illinois. Indiana-based Sunrise Coal was issued …

Today, nearly one-third of all rural children come from racial or ethnic minority populations, compared with 28.1% in 2010, according to the report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Rural Diversity in U.S. Up Nearly 20 Percent

A version of this report originally appeared on The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Arkansas News Service for the Public News Servic…

Environment

Groups to Build EV Charging Stations Across Rural Utah, Western States

Electric vehicles (EVs) are an economical and environmentally friendly way to get from Point A to Point B, but the lack of charging stations often …

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021