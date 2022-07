Medicaid Expansion Aims to Help Virginia Mothers, Newborns

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to include the correct link to register for Medicaid in Virginia. (9:40 p.m. ET, Jul 11, 2022)

New Virginia mothers now are eligible for up to a year of Medicaid support.



The new version of Virginia's Medicaid program has been in the works for years, and was first approved by state lawmakers in 2020.



Previously, most new mothers were only able to draw Medicaid benefits for two months after the birth of their child. But Sara Cariano, senior health policy analyst for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said many postpartum issues take more than sixty days to appear.



"This really is going to enhance the care the mom can get, and make sure that - if she does need any kind of physical help, behavioral health, even dental health - she doesn't have interrupted care," said Cariano. "She can continue on with the same provider she had through her pregnancy."











Cariano said folks who already are enrolled in Medicaid and become pregnant are automatically enrolled in the 12 month pregnancy support program, and new mothers who lapsed out of the sixty day version of the program, but still fall within the one-year range, can reapply for benefits.



She said Enroll Virginia, a coalition of community organizations, can help folks navigate the process.



"If someone has applied and is having an issue with an application, we also do a lot of case help," said Cariano. "We do a lot of helping people navigate what can be a little bit of a complicated process for enrolling."



So long as they meet income restrictions, all legally residing non-citizens in Virginia also are eligible for the program. Cariano said all mothers, regardless of immigration status, are eligible for coverage during the pregnancy and for up to sixty days after the birth of their child.







Roughly 200,000 children in the U.S. have lost a caregiver to COVID-19. In South Dakota, mental-health experts say these cases can have added complications as kids grieve, and a range of support is needed for a strong emotional recovery.



Nikki Eining is therapist with Avera Behavioral Health and board member for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment. She said loss of a biological parent falls under the scope of Adverse Childhood Experiences.



Eining explained it can affect the child's development, because they lost a relationship that's difficult to replace.



"I might not be receiving that nurturing piece from that caregiver anymore," said Eining, "when I've developed that bond to that caregiver as an infant or a toddler, or even an early elementary-aged youth."



With social-distancing requirements, the child may have not had a chance to say goodbye, and those rules may have kept their support system at bay during the mourning phase.



Eining said that's why it's important for adults in their lives to help build new trusted relationships that offer a sense of bonding. That involvement can come from outside the home, including neighbors, teachers and coaches.



Maureen Murray, director of mental health and prevention services with Youth and Family Services in Rapid City, said her office has responded to a handful of these cases.



She said in situations where a child has to suddenly adapt to a new environment, that can extend the grieving even longer.



"A move, a different school system, loss of friends," said Murray, "even if the surviving parent is struggling with their own grief and is not there emotionally for the child."



She said it's dangerous to assume all kids are resilient, noting some will not show how much they're struggling emotionally.



Murray said providing safe spaces for them to talk when they are ready is important, while adding therapy, such as individual sessions or grief camps can help.







