Monday, July 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 11, 2022
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legal validity of the "Independent State Legislature" theory; Nebraska is now in year three of a prison overcrowding emergency; the push is on for NC to adopt new heavy-duty electric-vehicle rules by the end of next year.

2022Talks - July 11, 2022
Joe Biden hopes to reinstate Roe v. Wade and helps boost access to childcare; Steve Bannon is willing to testify about Jan. 6; Blinken travels to Japan to pay tribute to Abe.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
Watchdogs: Natural Gas Customers in MN Not Getting Fair Shake

Monday, July 11, 2022   

In the near future, Minnesota regulators will decide whether companies such as CenterPoint Energy can keep customer surcharges in place related to a 2021 winter storm. Watchdogs worry utilities are leaning too much on ratepayers for higher natural-gas prices.

In February of 2021, Winter Storm Uri sent prices soaring, and utilities serving Minnesota incurred significant costs as a result. But the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota contends CenterPoint still made more than $1 billion in profits last year.

CUB's Senior Regulatory Advocate Brian Edstrom noted that the company benefited financially from a merger involving one of its affiliates, creating a tale of two economies.

"CenterPoint's shareholders did well," said Edstrom. "And their ratepayers did not do well."

He said there's nothing to suggest price gouging is happening. But CUB says as some customers fall behind on payments, state regulators should force the utilities to pick up at least some of the tab.

The company argues it did not receive windfall profits from the affiliate deal. And two administrative law judges have sided with the utilities, ahead of a final decision on the bill surcharge question.

Karlee Weinmann - research and communications manager for the Energy and Policy Institute - said while these companies did encounter sizable price costs, state findings show they didn't do enough to prepare for the situation.

She said it's worth noting CenterPoint's CEO took home $38 million in compensation last year.

"What we're seeing," said Weinmann, "is a real mismatch in what the experience is for the utility and its executives, and the customers it's supposed to serve."

She said she feels the pending outcome of the regulatory review is something the public should be watching closely.

"Especially at a time when we're seeing a lot of struggles among households, among business owners," said Weinmann. "This is just a pivitol place to be placing our attention."

Customers also are encouraged to offer feedback to the Public Utilities Commission before it makes its decision.




