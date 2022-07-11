ND Groups Navigate Challenges to Expand Crime Victim Aid

Non-profits assisting North Dakota crime victims are trying to maintain services they've been building in recent years. As demand reaches pre-pandemic levels, leaders hope to avoid clients falling off their radar.



Legal Services of North Dakota is in its third year of using a state grant through the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA). The organization's Interim Executive Director Mikayla Jablonski Jahner said family law stemming from domestic violence is the most common source of requests for help.



Staff attorneys around the state work closely with those seeking protection orders and other court solutions. She said these situations take an emotional and physical toll on the client.



"And sometimes," said Jablonski Jahner, "it is just giving them that advice and giving them resources, so that they know when it's right for them that they have those things available to them and they understand what the next steps would be."



She said helping clients see things through takes dedication because a variety of factors can make it hard for them to leave the situation permanently.



The group has been able to assemble a team for these cases. But it warns that VOCA funding in North Dakota is dwindling, potentially resulting in a smaller grant total ahead of renewal in the coming months.



Amid these concerns, Legal Services is teaming with the North Dakota Council on Abused Women's Services, which has hired its own attorney to assist with cases.



And Jablonski Jahner said training has allowed private lawyers to join the cause, which helps if a person doesn't qualify for legal aid.



"There are some private attorneys out in the western part of the state that are more than willing to help with these cases, do some pro bono work," said Jablonski Jahner. "But again, in the last few years, we've really made a push to make sure there are some other options. "



Meanwhile, the group's project serves between 150 to 200 people a year. Jablonski Jahner said that number took a dip at the start of the pandemic, but applications are back at normal levels.



The potential funding cut would follow a small reduction in the last grant.



But that's not stopping creative approaches. Legal Services has another staff member who focuses on client needs such as housing, allowing that person to focus on their case.







Ohioans who work, day in and day out, with some of the most vulnerable populations are struggling with major burnout, according to new data.



Program directors and staff in the Ohio Victim Services Compensation 2022 survey reported they don't earn what they see as a living wage, and 45% of staff said their salaries don't cover their basic needs.



Rosa Beltre, president and chief executive of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, explained that these workers are first responders for survivors of violence and sexual assault. She agreed that they are overextended and underpaid.



"We are on the field of anti-oppression and anti-violence," she said, "and the way that we pay our staff, the way that we compensate our staff continues to fall into the cycles of oppressive methods."



In the survey, 57% reported having to work more than one job to make ends meet, which leads to fatigue and lower performance at their Victim Services job. Average Victim Services budgets fell 16% between 2020 and 2022, which means less funding available to pay employees.



Beltre said Victim Services workers often are expected to be well-versed in legal and medical advocacy as well as social work and psychology. She contended they deserve a compensation package that includes a competitive salary, health-care and retirement benefits, and reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses, from gas to education.



"We're asking them to come in with a master's degree in social work or be a sociologist," she said, "and what we're paying them doesn't cover their expenses, or the years that it took them to obtain the degree or the experience."



The bulk of funding for victim-services organizations comes from the federal Victims of Crimes Act, which consists of fines and penalties paid by convicted offenders. Beltre said the funding has decreased more than 70% in Ohio in the past few years.



"That has trickled down to the programs, that has trickled down to the services, and we are not exempt from the exodus that all of the corporations or organizations are experiencing," she said. "We have been heavily hit, and it's not sustainable."



The VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victim Funds Act of 2021 will provide more federal dollars to states. However, it will take time for the funds to be distributed.



