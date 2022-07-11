Safety-Net Health Centers Eye ARPA to Expand Care

Wyoming lawmakers are set to distribute $85 million in federal pandemic relief for capital-improvement projects, and Tracy Brosius - the CEO of HealthWorks, a safety-net health center in Cheyenne - is getting in line.
While everyone wants to be finished with COVID, she said COVID is not finished with us. And as winter months creep closer, she said she does not want to see clinicians treating patients in parking lots in the snow again this year because of lack of space.
"So I just really think an investment in capital construction at this point in time," said Brosius, "would really be able to help us with the dignity of both my providers and our patients."
Brosius - who is also the incoming executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association - called the American Rescue Plan Act money a once-in-a-generation opportunity to access capital for Wyoming's federally qualified health centers that serve some 50,000 residents each year regardless of their ability to pay.
Senate File 0066, passed in the last session, tasks the State Loan and Investment Board - which includes Gov. Mark Gordon - to decide who will receive funding.
Brosius said the need for counseling and other behavioral health services exploded during the pandemic. She noted that expanding facilities will be critical for addressing COVID's long-term ripple effects on mental health.
"We have five clinicians at this point," said Brosius, "but physically we do not have enough space to hire another staff member, because we just don't have a space to put them. So therefore we can't expand our services and treat more patients."
Wyoming's health centers contribute $71 billion a year in economic impact, but Brosius said they face unique challenges raising large sums required for construction projects.
She said she believes health centers are a good fit for federal funds because they predominately serve the state's most vulnerable populations.
"In many cases in Census tracts where people have low income levels and/or difficulties seeking care," said Brosius. "So this funding would allow us to build and access capital that most of our clinics are not able to generate for themselves."
Southern states including Tennessee are in the grip of an unrelenting heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, heat indices could reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit in more than a dozen states.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat is the number one weather-related cause of death, and climate change is driving increases in those numbers.
Dr. Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, assistant commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Family Health and Wellness, explained in prolonged high temperatures, people are more likely to experience heat exhaustion, which can trigger skin redness, heavy sweating, nausea and vomiting. She added in addition to young children and the elderly, certain groups are at higher risk.
"So those are people who sometimes cannot regulate their core body temperature as easily as everyone else," Amosun explained. "They're also more likely to get dehydrated. So those are people who might have conditions like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart conditions, sickle cell anemia."
Amosun pointed out heat stroke symptoms are severe and include seizures, loss of consciousness and confusion, and advised anyone experiencing such symptoms to seek emergency medical help.
She added staying hydrating and avoiding exercise or work in extreme heat, or seeking shade, are ways to stay safe.
She emphasized high temperatures makes spending time in cars, no matter how briefly, extremely dangerous. She urged residents not to leave children or pets in cars under any circumstance, and to double-check all back seats before locking your doors to make sure no one has been left inside.
"Leaving your cellphone or your purse or your car or whatever what have you in the back seat is a checkpoint to make sure that you're always checking in the back," Amosun suggested. "To make sure your child doesn't get inadvertently left in the back seat."
Research has shown within one hour, the interior of a car parked in the sun on a 95-degree Fahrenheit day can reach an average 116 degrees.
California's aid-in-dying law could be halted, depending on the outcome of a hearing tomorrow in federal court.
The Christian Medical and Dental Association is asking the judge to put Senate Bill 380 on hold while the group's lawsuit proceeds. The law allows terminally ill patients with less than six months to live to get a prescription to end their suffering if they choose to use it.
Andrew Flack, 35, a terminally ill patient from Oceanside, just got his from a pharmacy, in case the judge grants a preliminary injunction.
"I like having this option, because there is a tremendous amount of anxiety that comes with dying from cancer, and also the day-to-day pain that you experience," Flack explained. "Knowing that I have a way out versus the inevitable suffering, it's relieving."
The plaintiffs argued the law violates their rights by forcing them to tell patients they do not offer this type of end-of-life care. They must note it in the medical records and transfer the patient's records to another physician upon request.
John Kappos, an attorney, represents Mr. Flack, two doctors and the Compassion & Choices Action Network, all of whom are intervenors in the case.
"This is a law that is requiring physicians to do little or nothing more than they're already required to do," Kappos contended. "It is not an infringement on First Amendment rights, freedom of religion, freedom of speech. It's more, at most, an incidental impact on those rights."
Dr. Catherine Sonquist Forest, a family medicine physician at a University of California-San Francisco residency in Salinas, who treats terminally ill patients and trains other physicians across the Bay Area, said last summer, her husband of 37 years used medical aid-in-dying when his motor neuron disease became unbearable.
"It only takes one personal experience of a beloved or a near-family member, whose suffering is not answered by hospice or palliative care, to understand why that decision needs to be between a person and their care team," Sonquist Forest asserted.
The California Department of Health reports more than 2,800 terminally ill Californians received prescriptions from 2016 to 2020, and about 1,800 individuals chose to use their medication.
Advocates for community health centers and their patients are speaking out against drug manufacturers that are trying to limit a federal low-cost drug program.
The 340B program requires manufacturers to offer discounted drugs to pharmacies that contract with federally qualified health centers.
But Liz Oseguera, assistant director of policy for the California Primary Care Association, said drug companies are limiting sales to one contracted pharmacy per health center.
This forces patients who can't travel to that single location to pay more at the neighborhood pharmacy.
"Because of the limitations by manufacturers, patients are having to pay a lot more for those drugs," said Oseguera. "It could be hundreds more, depending on the drug, and that could be happening monthly."
Drug companies Merck, Sanofi and Eli Lilly did not immediately provide comment. But manufacturers have argued in the past that the program rules only require sales to one contract pharmacy per health center.
They're demanding more transparency in the form of claims records from the health centers, which Oseguera called "a nonstarter."
Two weeks ago, lack of progress in this dispute led supporters to pull a California bill that would have required greater access to contract pharmacies.
Under the 340B program, centers that operate their own pharmacy are required to reinvest any profit from the insurance payments into patient care.
Oseguera said the loss of 340B revenue means some health centers may have to cut back on services.
"With this funding, we're able to pay for things that usually are not paid in Medi-Cal," said Oseguera. "All with the help of these 340B savings that we're not able to acquire otherwise."
The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has sent letters to six drug companies, warning that the actions they're taking against contract pharmacies are illegal and threatening fines.
Several companies have filed suit over this issue.
The U.S. House passed a bill to strengthen the 340B program. A similar but more comprehensive version is expected soon in the Senate.
