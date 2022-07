Study: Food Insecurity a Major Problem for Utah College Students

There may be some truth to the expression about the "starving college student" struggling to earn a degree.



A survey of students enrolled in Utah colleges and universities found that for many, chronic food insecurity is a major issue.



The survey, commissioned by Utahns Against Hunger, asked students at several Utah campuses if they regularly have access to enough affordable, nutritious food. Almost two out of five students responded that they struggle to put food on their table.



Yescenia Quintana is a Weber State University evaluation and community research supervisor, and co-author of the report. She said poor nutrition can affect more than a student's grades.



"Students that were hungry had lower GPAs," said Quintana. "They were much more likely to report that they had a long-term health issue, that they had poor health, that they were struggling to pay rent or their mortgage, or that they were struggling with utilities or getting clothing or any other basic needs. So it's not just limited to food."



Quintana said the statistics found for Utah students closely tracked national studies of hunger on campus. The Utah survey found that food insecurity disproportionately impacts women, first-generation students, students of color and rural students.



Quintana said students with nutritional needs often turn to relatives, free events, food pantries or government assistance programs to find sufficient food. She said as a result, those students also often face medical or emotional challenges.



"Students who are food insecure are much more likely to be socially isolated," said Quintana, "which is not helpful for them as far as getting the support they need."



Quintana said she hopes the study will provide a roadmap for Utah colleges and social-services agencies to develop programs to help students meet their nutritional needs and their academic goals.



"Utah's Against Hunger do have recommendations," said Quintana, "and they have presented on those recommendations, every single one of them, what they could be doing nationally to locally, to what they could be doing on their own campus."



The study was conducted over a six-week period in late 2021 and surveyed more than 5,700 students from a variety of colleges and universities around the state.



A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg.



The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to purchase the roughly five-acre plot, which it will then lease out to a Black-owned farming enterprise for the next 99 years.



Tyrone Cherry III, project co-leader on the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm, has spent years building and supporting community gardens around the city with the Petersburg League of Urban Growers. He said the new farm would help address the city's issues with food access, but is also an important symbol of growth for the area.



"Petersburg is growing, and this community farm is a testament to that," Cherry asserted. "That's why we're calling it the Petersburg Oasis. We want to remind the community that, yes, we are in a situation that's called a 'food desert,' but we can grow an oasis here in the food desert together."



The farm will be located next to an elementary school where Cherry used to teach. According to the fundraiser's website, the project aims to provide education programs for those students and serve as an incubator and educational resource for early-career farmers.



Duron Chavis, the project's other co-leader, contends the operation will also create numerous environmental benefits for Petersburg. He said farms in urban areas help control stormwater runoff by laying down soil and plant life to capture water, something concrete-based cityscapes cannot do.



"These spaces act like a sponge," Chavis explained. "And are able to keep the water and any pollutants that might come from the streetscape from getting into our rivers and lakes."



Chavis noted the operation will help new farmers access land, one of the biggest hurdles for those looking to enter agriculture. He added they are hoping to split up the property into multiple plots to support early-career farmers.



"How can you develop a customer base and hone your practice and your system of farming if you don't have land that you can reliably be able to farm on for at least a year, two years, three years?" Chavis pointed out.



The organization has raised nearly $63,000 so far. Including the cost of the land and a farm endowment, setting up the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm will cost about $200,000.



