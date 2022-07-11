Study: Food Insecurity a Major Problem for Utah College Students

There may be some truth to the expression about the "starving college student" struggling to earn a degree.
A survey of students enrolled in Utah colleges and universities found that for many, chronic food insecurity is a major issue.
The survey, commissioned by Utahns Against Hunger, asked students at several Utah campuses if they regularly have access to enough affordable, nutritious food. Almost two out of five students responded that they struggle to put food on their table.
Yescenia Quintana is a Weber State University evaluation and community research supervisor, and co-author of the report. She said poor nutrition can affect more than a student's grades.
"Students that were hungry had lower GPAs," said Quintana. "They were much more likely to report that they had a long-term health issue, that they had poor health, that they were struggling to pay rent or their mortgage, or that they were struggling with utilities or getting clothing or any other basic needs. So it's not just limited to food."
Quintana said the statistics found for Utah students closely tracked national studies of hunger on campus. The Utah survey found that food insecurity disproportionately impacts women, first-generation students, students of color and rural students.
Quintana said students with nutritional needs often turn to relatives, free events, food pantries or government assistance programs to find sufficient food. She said as a result, those students also often face medical or emotional challenges.
"Students who are food insecure are much more likely to be socially isolated," said Quintana, "which is not helpful for them as far as getting the support they need."
Quintana said she hopes the study will provide a roadmap for Utah colleges and social-services agencies to develop programs to help students meet their nutritional needs and their academic goals.
"Utah's Against Hunger do have recommendations," said Quintana, "and they have presented on those recommendations, every single one of them, what they could be doing nationally to locally, to what they could be doing on their own campus."
The study was conducted over a six-week period in late 2021 and surveyed more than 5,700 students from a variety of colleges and universities around the state.
An organization in Central New York is getting a funding boost to help workers who are still struggling with the financial effects of the pandemic.
The Workers' Center of Central New York says it will use a new grant from the HEAL Food Alliance to help with some of the unexpected expenses its members can't cover, due to rising costs and transportation issues.
Workers' Center Executive Director Jessica Maxwell said the need is great.
"We see a lot of workers still in really precarious situations, especially affording things like dental care," said Maxwell. "We just helped somebody with some dental expenses, for example. Accessing food pantries - we have a lot of rural members in isolated areas and transportation has been really expensive right now."
Since the pandemic began, the Workers' Center has added services such as food delivery. Maxwell said a network of volunteers brings food to about 100 families a month in the Syracuse area who might not otherwise get it.
The HEAL Food Alliance is a coalition of 55 organizations working to transform food systems to make them more accessible to all.
Maxwell said the Workers' Center usually has in-person meetings to develop relationships with their clients. However, with numerous members in rural areas without reliable transportation, she said virtual meetings have become a trusted alternative.
"Really taking advantage of technology to be able to do remote consultations, video consults," said Maxwell, "to help people with paperwork, or facilitating a meeting online - is something that's really, in some ways, opened up a lot of access to people who would have trouble getting to an in-person meeting."
Even when the pandemic is over, Maxwell said she hopes to continue the Center's virtual presence and other programs. However, she noted state elected officials appear to have split feelings about just where New York is in terms of the pandemic.
A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg.
The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to purchase the roughly five-acre plot, which it will then lease out to a Black-owned farming enterprise for the next 99 years.
Tyrone Cherry III, project co-leader on the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm, has spent years building and supporting community gardens around the city with the Petersburg League of Urban Growers. He said the new farm would help address the city's issues with food access, but is also an important symbol of growth for the area.
"Petersburg is growing, and this community farm is a testament to that," Cherry asserted. "That's why we're calling it the Petersburg Oasis. We want to remind the community that, yes, we are in a situation that's called a 'food desert,' but we can grow an oasis here in the food desert together."
The farm will be located next to an elementary school where Cherry used to teach. According to the fundraiser's website, the project aims to provide education programs for those students and serve as an incubator and educational resource for early-career farmers.
Duron Chavis, the project's other co-leader, contends the operation will also create numerous environmental benefits for Petersburg. He said farms in urban areas help control stormwater runoff by laying down soil and plant life to capture water, something concrete-based cityscapes cannot do.
"These spaces act like a sponge," Chavis explained. "And are able to keep the water and any pollutants that might come from the streetscape from getting into our rivers and lakes."
Chavis noted the operation will help new farmers access land, one of the biggest hurdles for those looking to enter agriculture. He added they are hoping to split up the property into multiple plots to support early-career farmers.
"How can you develop a customer base and hone your practice and your system of farming if you don't have land that you can reliably be able to farm on for at least a year, two years, three years?" Chavis pointed out.
The organization has raised nearly $63,000 so far. Including the cost of the land and a farm endowment, setting up the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm will cost about $200,000.
Food banks are struggling to keep up operations as they contend with rising fuel costs, inflation and an uptick in demand driven by the end of pandemic-era food assistance.
Supply-chain issues have tightened the flow of donations at God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, said chief executive Mike Halligan, and getting a variety of food products has been a challenge. He said expiration of the Commonwealth's Emergency Health Declaration in the pandemic has stopped supplemental SNAP benefits to households already pinched by cost-of-living increases.
"So their economic impacts are tighter," he said, "and they have to cope with the inflation and the tightening supply chain when they have less benefits to spend."
Nationwide, federal figures show, food insecurity is on the rise, especially among children. In 2020, more than 6 million kids experienced hunger. Kentucky families who need help can text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 to find a nearby site to pick up free meals. The food sites are operated by No Kid Hungry Kentucky and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summer meals program.
Halligan said the cost for fuel for Food Bank trucks to deliver food to communities across central and eastern Kentucky also has risen significantly.
"Our fuel costs are increasing 15.2%, to almost a quarter of a million dollars," he said. "That's up $32,000 from what it was a year ago."
Along with donations, Halligan said food banks are seeking volunteers to help with food distribution during the summer months.
"It's because those with families who are not in school over the summer don't have access to the National School Lunch Program," he said, "and so the food bill for households with kids goes up in the summertime."
Federally funded child nutrition COVID-19 waivers are set to expire on June 30. Most Americans say they support expanding SNAP benefits permanently, according to a survey earlier this year by the Purdue University Center for Food Demand.