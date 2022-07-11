A Call to Prevent Future Mistakes with "Wild and Scenic" Rivers

It took about $1 billion to restore Florida's historic Kissimmee River to its natural state and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - D- Kissimmee - wants to keep it from another costly mistake.



Last year the Kissimmee River Restoration Project reached a milestone when it re-established flow to 44 miles of the river's channel and restored about 40 square miles of its floodplain ecosystem.



In the 1960s, the meandering river was channelized into a straight line to manage flood control, but it also caused significant ecological damage. More than 90% of waterfowl species disappeared.



Soto said he's trying to boost momentum for his bill that would designate parts of the Kissimmee into the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers System for added protections.



"It will be harmonious with what's already happening on the river now," said Soto. "But it will protect the river from future major development or future alterations, which is the real big goal. And it frees up an ability to get more funding to help with other areas of the restoration like the habitat around it."



Soto said even agricultural interests on the river welcomed the restoration after seeing extra flow of water.



It's been a multiyear effort to get the Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act to pick up traction. Soto said he believes it's just a matter of time, as he also works to engage the Biden administration for technical support on the bill.



Garret Wallace is government relations manager with The Nature Conservancy, which has an 11,500-acre nature preserve at the top of the Kissimmee River watershed.



He said everything is connected, and nutrients that may end up in the water travel faster in a straight line, but a slow and meandering river gives those nutrients a chance to settle.



"Everything that we can do to help restore Kissimmee River will have positive net benefit on Lake Okeechobee," said Wallace, "therefore we hope to have a continuing ongoing benefit to the Everglades ecosystem south of the lake."



Now marshes of grass in the Kissimmee River's floodplains will help clean the water from nutrients from rainfall runoff that typically feeds harmful algal blooms. But it's a wait-and-see effort on whether Congress will move forward with granting the Wild and Scenic designation.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: H.R.4404 - Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act the U.S. Congress 2022

Kissimmee River (background and restoration efforts) South Florida Water Management District 2022



June is National Rivers Month, and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (DEP) is getting ready to nominate Lake Tahoe and likely some of the state's mountain streams for special protection.



The state has been working for two years to come up with a list of Extraordinary Ecological, Aesthetic, or Recreational Waters, as required by the Clean Water Act.



Pam Harrington, field coordinator for Trout Unlimited, said the Silver State is playing a bit of catch-up.



"Nevada has lagged far behind in having special protections for the highest quality waters," Harrington observed. "Nearly every other state in the United States has a policy in place for this. So we've been behind."



Harrington said Tahoe would be a no-brainer, but she would like to see protections for some streams in the Ruby Mountains and for the Mahogany and Alder streams feeding into Summit Lake; important habitat for native Lahontan trout. The Nevada Conservation League is pressing the state to streamline the nomination process to make it easier for laypeople to participate.



Harrington added the changes would preserve the status quo and protect against future degradation.



"An ecological and aesthetic or recreational water in the state of Nevada would be afforded the highest level of protection," Harrington explained. "To disallow new pollution sources to be introduced into those waters."



The DEP has held multiple webinars with government, tribal, environmental and industry stakeholders. The state environmental commission gets the final say on the policy and is expected to take up the matter this fall.



References: Nat'l Rivers Month WildEarth Guardians 06/01/2022

Draft regulations Nev. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources March 2022

Precipitation data Univ. of Nev.-Reno 2022



