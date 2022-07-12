Forest Expert to Landowners: Wait Out Spongy Moth Outbreak

Defoliated trees Granite Staters come across this summer may be a result of the spongy moth caterpillar, formerly known as the gypsy moth.



The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands does an annual survey to map the impacts of the spongy moths, and it takes place in late June through mid-July, when caterpillars are at their largest size and mostly done eating trees.



Kyle Lombard, forest entomologist and coordinator of the Division's Forest Health Program, said last year and this year are seeing the most defoliation since the early 1990s. He pointed out while they prefer oak trees, they also will feed on other trees such as pine, spruce or hardwood maple.



"They completely defoliate the tree, and when the tree has been defoliated a couple of times a year for two or three years, it's very hard on the vigor," Lombard explained. "You tend to get a lot of mortality after year two and three of major outbreaks."



Lombard thinks the outbreak is because of the decline of a fungus which normally controls the spongy moth population, Entomophaga maimaiga. He emphasized drought conditions from a couple of years ago really affected the fungus. The Forests and Land survey so far has mapped about 40,000 acres of spongy moths in Carroll County, and Lombard estimates there may be two to three times more statewide.



For landowners and homeowners, Lombard recommended waiting the spongy moth outbreak out, noting it is often a better course of action than pesticides or wrapping burlap around trees, for instance.



"If the trees are healthy, they're going to make it through," Lombard confirmed. "We try to tell foresters to wait two years after any major outbreaks before doing any timber harvesting, and that usually works out pretty well."



Lombard stressed for those who do choose to use pesticides, the safest and most effective often have bacillus thuringiensis (BT) bacteria found naturally in some soil around the world.



Lombard noted spongy moths are an invasive species, brought to the U.S. in the late 1800s through Boston, in an attempt to create a North American moth which could spin silk like silk moths in Asia.



"The moth escaped out of his windows," Lombard recounted. "And 150 years later, we've got hundreds of thousands of acres of defoliated oak trees because this guy left his windows open."



A plan to conserve more than one million acres of salt marsh stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida is beginning to take shape.



Environmental groups, scientists, native communities and state and federal agencies are spearheading the effort after a year of brainstorming best practices.



Mallory Eastland, project coordinator for the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative, said the effort is a voluntary, collaborative plan to help states protect a valuable coastal resource which provides benefits to water quality and outdoor recreation activities such as fishing and hunting.



"So if one state has an approach that really works, the other states are aware of that and can collaborate with those states," Eastland explained. "Because even though the state boundaries are there, the salt marsh doesn't necessarily recognize that."



Eastland pointed out the Southeast coast is home to dozens of military installations and training grounds. She reported Defense Department officials have voiced support for nature-based solutions to protect the salt marshes surrounding their bases from the effects of climate change.



Salt marshes also provide crucial habitat for wildlife.



Catherine Bowler, coastal resilience program manager for Audubon North Carolina, said extinction is a real risk for birds dependent upon salt marshes.



"And there are many birds that depend on salt marshes, for instance, the salt-marsh sparrow," Bowler outlined. "And those salt marshes, unfortunately, as we know, are increasingly being squeezed by sea-level rise on one side and human development on the other."



Eastland added the goal is to debut a final conservation plan early next spring.



"And it's going to be the framework of what we very much hope and plan to be a long-term initiative," Eastland stated. "After that conservation plan is developed, we'll move into the implementation phase."



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the U.S. loses 80,000 acres of coastal wetlands, including salt marshes, each year, driven by development and sea-level rise.



Environmental groups are celebrating the scrapping of plans for the proposed Bulldog Mine in eastern Illinois.



Indiana-based Sunrise Coal was issued a permit for the mine in 2019. The permit was only valid for three years and recently expired. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources rescinded the company's permission to move forward on the project after Sunrise failed to break ground on the mine.



Suzanne Smith, president of the advocacy group Stand Up to Coal, said it's a win for Illinois environmentalists and nearby communities in Vermilion County.



"The termination of the permit is everything we've been fighting for," Smith explained. "It's a great victory for clean water, clean air and for healthier communities nearby."



The mine would have occupied nearly 400 acres, and the Vermilion County First reports it would have created about 300 permanent jobs in the region. While Gov. JB Pritzker has made transitioning to clean energy a cornerstone of his administration, Illinois is still the nation's fourth-largest coal producer, according to the federal government.



Since the project's initial proposal in 2012, community members had raised concerns over air and water pollution, and the risk it could pose to the nearby Salt Fork of the Vermilion River.



Smith emphasized pollution from the Bulldog Mine could also have contaminated groundwater wells in the region.



"In this case, we know that clean water has been at the heart of the issue," Smith contended. "We're relieved to know that the coal mine is laid to rest, because landowners now know that their groundwater wells for drinking water are safe from potential coal contamination."



According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, acidic water from mining operations can leak into surrounding rivers, streams and other bodies of water in a process known as "acid mine drainage." In a worst-case scenario, the organization reports the process can alter nearby water bodies to be as acidic as vinegar.



