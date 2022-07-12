Tuesday, July 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2022
A Massachusetts court rules in favor of early voting and vote-by-mail, New York takes swift action to tackle climate goals, and concerns linger about unemployment benefit cuts in Iowa.

2022Talks - July 12, 2022
As President Biden departs for the Middle East, a poll finds a majority of Democrats want the party to nominate another candidate in 2024, and the FDA considers approving an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Multi-State Salt Marsh Conservation Planning Under Way

A plan to conserve more than one million acres of salt marsh stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida is beginning to take shape.

Environmental groups, scientists, native communities and state and federal agencies are spearheading the effort after a year of brainstorming best practices.

Mallory Eastland, project coordinator for the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative, said the effort is a voluntary, collaborative plan to help states protect a valuable coastal resource which provides benefits to water quality and outdoor recreation activities such as fishing and hunting.

"So if one state has an approach that really works, the other states are aware of that and can collaborate with those states," Eastland explained. "Because even though the state boundaries are there, the salt marsh doesn't necessarily recognize that."

Eastland pointed out the Southeast coast is home to dozens of military installations and training grounds. She reported Defense Department officials have voiced support for nature-based solutions to protect the salt marshes surrounding their bases from the effects of climate change.

Salt marshes also provide crucial habitat for wildlife.

Catherine Bowler, coastal resilience program manager for Audubon North Carolina, said extinction is a real risk for birds dependent upon salt marshes.

"And there are many birds that depend on salt marshes, for instance, the salt-marsh sparrow," Bowler outlined. "And those salt marshes, unfortunately, as we know, are increasingly being squeezed by sea-level rise on one side and human development on the other."

Eastland added the goal is to debut a final conservation plan early next spring.

"And it's going to be the framework of what we very much hope and plan to be a long-term initiative," Eastland stated. "After that conservation plan is developed, we'll move into the implementation phase."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the U.S. loses 80,000 acres of coastal wetlands, including salt marshes, each year, driven by development and sea-level rise.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


New York State has several new laws the governor says will accelerate progress on achieving a net-zero-emission electrical grid by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NYS Swift to Tackle Climate Goals

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has commissioned the Empire State Line, a $180 million power transmission line to increase transmission capacity and …

Social Issues

Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success. Since …

Health and Wellness

Certain Abortion Restrictions Lifted in MN

Minnesota's status as a "safe-haven" state was enhanced Monday after a court ruling lifted several abortion restrictions. The procedure remained …

Promote the Vote 2022 announced Monday it has collected nearly 670,000 signatures to get its amendment on the ballot. (Promote the Vote)

Social Issues

MI Voting, Reproductive Freedom Ballot Campaigns Submit Signatures

Two constitutional amendment campaigns submitted signatures Monday to qualify to appear on the November ballot, one called "Promote the Vote 2022" …

Social Issues

Concerns Linger About IA's Unemployment Cuts

Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the …

Colorado communities can apply for state and federal funding to help reduce fuels that feed wildfires. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wildfire Mitigation Increases Odds of Saving Colorado Homes

A changing climate is bringing longer and more severe drought and extreme heat to Colorado and other western states, and as a result, wildfire season …

Social Issues

Used Wheelchairs, Assistive Equipment Find New Life in Eastern KY Shop

In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free…

Social Issues

Expert: Supreme Court Case Could Impact Wisconsin Elections Commission

In its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh a congressional gerrymandering case from North Carolina, and the court's ruling could have a …

 

