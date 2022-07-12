Used Wheelchairs, Assistive Equipment Find New Life in Eastern KY Shop

In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free. So far, the program has provided more than $3.5 million worth of equipment to those in need.
Dr. Patrick Kitzman, professor of physical therapy at the University of Kentucky and director of Kentucky Appalachian Rural Rehabilitation Network, said for many rural residents, the costs of wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches and other products can run into the hundreds of dollars, either with a copay or without insurance.
"And what folks usually don't realize is when you have a wheelchair purchased by insurance, you're only allowed to get one wheelchair every five years," Kitzman pointed out. "A wheelchair takes a lot of beating, so many of our folks need that second wheelchair at home to help them."
Kitzman and his colleagues are the recent recipients of a more than $8,000 dollar AARP Community Challenge grant. He noted the money will help the shop purchase new workbenches, a 3D printer, pipe benders, and a drill press, in order to better tailor equipment to individual users' needs and develop new prototype parts.
He noted the service learning program, called Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology: Together One Priority (CARAT-TOP) trains college students, high-schoolers, and volunteers on how to repair equipment.
"We determine what needs to be tightened, what needs to be cleaned, what needs to be replaced," Kitzman outlined. "We usually have two students working on each piece of equipment to make sure there's always accountability."
Kitzman added losing access to or not having functioning assistive equipment can be life-altering for the individuals who rely on them.
"If your wheelchair breaks, you are not able to participate in the community," Kitzman stressed. "You can't go to church, go shopping. If you have a job, it decreases your ability to get to your employment. So, it's a big deal."
CARAT-TOP is part of the largest group of grantees to date with more than $3 million awarded among 260 community-based groups nationwide.
AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program.
The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a community kitchen project in the city of Mosier, located about halfway between Hood River and The Dalles.
Marie Mourou is chef involved with the community kitchen. She noted that about 35% of Mosier's population is age 50 or older.
"In the past two years, like many communities, Mosier has seen the needs of its citizens increase," said Mourou. "One in three people in the Columbia River Gorge are food insecure, and we need community spaces like the Mosier Center."
The plan is to build a community kitchen in the city's community center to provide space to prepare free weekly meals, plus host a food pantry and some commercial uses.
Other Community Challenge grant recipients in Oregon include the city of Woodburn, to provide a public gathering space for older residents, and a sustainable living center in Salem.
Mourou said the United States is lacking in public spaces and so creating them, as with Mosier's community center and kitchen, is invaluable.
"It can bring generations together," said Mourou. "It can bring people together who might not be able to have conversations surrounding just everyday life. And we hope that the Mosier Center is a place where all people feel welcome to come."
AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million in grants. They selected projects that make cities more livable for people of all ages, and that can be completed by November 30.
Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.
Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial, said they received a grant of more than $21,000 to install a permanent sound system.
"The Community Challenge grant enables us to really finalize a dream that we've had for a number of years, and that's how to amplify the sound within the memorial," Prinzing explained. "We're literally amplifying the message of the memorial."
The memorial is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States, and is one of the few places in the world displaying the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is also recognized as an international site of conscience. Prinzing pointed out about 120,000 people visit the memorial each year.
Prinzing hopes the memorial site can have the sound system installed by August 16, which will be its 20th anniversary. He added many people often come to the site to stand in solidarity with each other.
"The memorial is often used for community vigils when something happens nationally," Prinzing noted. "The memorial represents a place where we can come together."
The other projects in Idaho include a remote locker system for the Emmett Public Library and an electric cargo bike, which will carry games and other items around Boise this summer.
A new tool aims to help older adults in Arkansas and beyond who receive Medicare track what happens at their doctor appointments. It also can help spot and prevent Medicare fraud.
My Health Care Tracker is provided by Senior Medicare Patrol and instructs recipients on how to compare the health care services, tests and medical equipment items they receive to what was billed on their Medicare statements.
Seth Boffeli, adviser for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, said Medicare fraud can be committed against both the government and against seniors enrolled in the programs. He advised the best way to stay safe from scams is to be your own detective.
"The way a lot of Medicare waste, fraud and abuse is caught is that people are careful," Boffeli observed. "They get that statement, they go through it, and they say, 'Hey wait. I didn't get this drug, or I didn't get this treatment.' And they're able to flag that."
As of late 2021, there were nearly 652,000 residents enrolled in Medicare in Arkansas, which is more than 21% of the state's population.
Arkansans can request My Health Care Tracker, in Spanish or English, by contacting the Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol at 866-726-2916.
Boffeli explained catching fraud early is crucial because not only does it save people money, it could have ramifications for access to future care. He added there are small things Medicare recipients can do to prevent scams.
"It's just really important that when you're giving out your Medicare information, or you're agreeing to a test or a device that Medicare is going to pay for, that you're doing that in consultation with your doctor," Boffeli recommended.
AARP's Fraud Watch Network offers tip sheets on more than 70 kinds of scams affecting older adults. My Health Care Tracker also gives information about State Health Insurance Assistance Programs, which provide local insurance counseling and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers.
