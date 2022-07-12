Used Wheelchairs, Assistive Equipment Find New Life in Eastern KY Shop

In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free. So far, the program has provided more than $3.5 million worth of equipment to those in need.



Dr. Patrick Kitzman, professor of physical therapy at the University of Kentucky and director of Kentucky Appalachian Rural Rehabilitation Network, said for many rural residents, the costs of wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches and other products can run into the hundreds of dollars, either with a copay or without insurance.



"And what folks usually don't realize is when you have a wheelchair purchased by insurance, you're only allowed to get one wheelchair every five years," Kitzman pointed out. "A wheelchair takes a lot of beating, so many of our folks need that second wheelchair at home to help them."



Kitzman and his colleagues are the recent recipients of a more than $8,000 dollar AARP Community Challenge grant. He noted the money will help the shop purchase new workbenches, a 3D printer, pipe benders, and a drill press, in order to better tailor equipment to individual users' needs and develop new prototype parts.



He noted the service learning program, called Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology: Together One Priority (CARAT-TOP) trains college students, high-schoolers, and volunteers on how to repair equipment.



"We determine what needs to be tightened, what needs to be cleaned, what needs to be replaced," Kitzman outlined. "We usually have two students working on each piece of equipment to make sure there's always accountability."



Kitzman added losing access to or not having functioning assistive equipment can be life-altering for the individuals who rely on them.



"If your wheelchair breaks, you are not able to participate in the community," Kitzman stressed. "You can't go to church, go shopping. If you have a job, it decreases your ability to get to your employment. So, it's a big deal."



CARAT-TOP is part of the largest group of grantees to date with more than $3 million awarded among 260 community-based groups nationwide.



AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program.



The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a community kitchen project in the city of Mosier, located about halfway between Hood River and The Dalles.



Marie Mourou is chef involved with the community kitchen. She noted that about 35% of Mosier's population is age 50 or older.



"In the past two years, like many communities, Mosier has seen the needs of its citizens increase," said Mourou. "One in three people in the Columbia River Gorge are food insecure, and we need community spaces like the Mosier Center."



The plan is to build a community kitchen in the city's community center to provide space to prepare free weekly meals, plus host a food pantry and some commercial uses.



Other Community Challenge grant recipients in Oregon include the city of Woodburn, to provide a public gathering space for older residents, and a sustainable living center in Salem.



Mourou said the United States is lacking in public spaces and so creating them, as with Mosier's community center and kitchen, is invaluable.



"It can bring generations together," said Mourou. "It can bring people together who might not be able to have conversations surrounding just everyday life. And we hope that the Mosier Center is a place where all people feel welcome to come."



AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million in grants. They selected projects that make cities more livable for people of all ages, and that can be completed by November 30.







