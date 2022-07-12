Tuesday, July 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2022
Play

A Massachusetts court rules in favor of early voting and vote-by-mail, New York takes swift action to tackle climate goals, and concerns linger about unemployment benefit cuts in Iowa.

2022Talks - July 12, 2022
Play

As President Biden departs for the Middle East, a poll finds a majority of Democrats want the party to nominate another candidate in 2024, and the FDA considers approving an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Used Wheelchairs, Assistive Equipment Find New Life in Eastern KY Shop

Play

Tuesday, July 12, 2022   

In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free. So far, the program has provided more than $3.5 million worth of equipment to those in need.

Dr. Patrick Kitzman, professor of physical therapy at the University of Kentucky and director of Kentucky Appalachian Rural Rehabilitation Network, said for many rural residents, the costs of wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches and other products can run into the hundreds of dollars, either with a copay or without insurance.

"And what folks usually don't realize is when you have a wheelchair purchased by insurance, you're only allowed to get one wheelchair every five years," Kitzman pointed out. "A wheelchair takes a lot of beating, so many of our folks need that second wheelchair at home to help them."

Kitzman and his colleagues are the recent recipients of a more than $8,000 dollar AARP Community Challenge grant. He noted the money will help the shop purchase new workbenches, a 3D printer, pipe benders, and a drill press, in order to better tailor equipment to individual users' needs and develop new prototype parts.

He noted the service learning program, called Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology: Together One Priority (CARAT-TOP) trains college students, high-schoolers, and volunteers on how to repair equipment.

"We determine what needs to be tightened, what needs to be cleaned, what needs to be replaced," Kitzman outlined. "We usually have two students working on each piece of equipment to make sure there's always accountability."

Kitzman added losing access to or not having functioning assistive equipment can be life-altering for the individuals who rely on them.

"If your wheelchair breaks, you are not able to participate in the community," Kitzman stressed. "You can't go to church, go shopping. If you have a job, it decreases your ability to get to your employment. So, it's a big deal."

CARAT-TOP is part of the largest group of grantees to date with more than $3 million awarded among 260 community-based groups nationwide.


get more stories like this via email
New York State has several new laws the governor says will accelerate progress on achieving a net-zero-emission electrical grid by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NYS Swift to Tackle Climate Goals

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has commissioned the Empire State Line, a $180 million power transmission line to increase transmission capacity and …

Social Issues

Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success. Since …

Health and Wellness

Certain Abortion Restrictions Lifted in MN

Minnesota's status as a "safe-haven" state was enhanced Monday after a court ruling lifted several abortion restrictions. The procedure remained …

Promote the Vote 2022 announced Monday it has collected nearly 670,000 signatures to get its amendment on the ballot. (Promote the Vote)

Social Issues

MI Voting, Reproductive Freedom Ballot Campaigns Submit Signatures

Two constitutional amendment campaigns submitted signatures Monday to qualify to appear on the November ballot, one called "Promote the Vote 2022" …

Social Issues

Concerns Linger About IA's Unemployment Cuts

Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the …

Colorado communities can apply for state and federal funding to help reduce fuels that feed wildfires. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wildfire Mitigation Increases Odds of Saving Colorado Homes

A changing climate is bringing longer and more severe drought and extreme heat to Colorado and other western states, and as a result, wildfire season …

Social Issues

Expert: Supreme Court Case Could Impact Wisconsin Elections Commission

In its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh a congressional gerrymandering case from North Carolina, and the court's ruling could have a …

Social Issues

MA Supreme Judicial Court Rules In Favor of Early Voting, Vote-By-Mail

Despite an attempt by some members of the Massachusetts GOP to block a new voting bill, good-government groups are raising awareness about the new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021