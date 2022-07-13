State Reaches Out to Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

The reality of "affordable" housing is changing in New York, and advocates for renters' rights argued it is time for an update.



For years, affordable housing has been defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as 30% of a person's gross income, including utilities. But the combination of higher prices, recent inflation and stagnant wages has been eroding this formula.



Teresa Watson, housing justice organizer for the nonprofit People United for Sustainable Housing in Buffalo, thinks the definition is lacking because it doesn't account for people with different sources of income.



"When we're talking about seniors, folks on fixed incomes or people who get SSI, SSI checks come in at about $900 a month," Watson observed. "That means if you're paying $300 in rent, which is almost impossible unless you manage to win the Section 8 lottery, you're still supposed to live off of $600."



According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, 963,000 renter households, or about 28% of renters in New York, are considered extremely low-income. The coalition estimates there is a deficit of more than 615,000 available homes in the state for lower-income renters.



Watson believes rather than using catchall solutions, such as low-income housing tax credits for builders, there should be a national reinvestment in public housing, and communities should look for more individualized solutions.



She feels public housing is truly an affordable housing model, but the system needs a serious overhaul.



"The disinvestment has not only made them unsafe and often unsanitary places to live, they haven't been kept up, they haven't been invested in," Watson contended. "They've been stigmatized, they've been overpoliced. But it is the only housing in our country that actually bases what somebody pays on what they make."



In particular, Watson pointed out Western New York is seeing an affordability crisis as rents skyrocket. One issue she noted is existing properties are often owned by out-of-town landlords who base rents on what they can get, not on the condition of the property.



Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement.



He said the number of people experiencing homelessness has varied over the years, but the root causes remain. Denver, for example, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new convention centers, sports stadiums and other infrastructure.



"Yet when it comes to human infrastructure, for housing and the support services," said Parvensky, "the dollars are a fraction of those amounts and a fraction of what's needed to meet the needs of the community."



Looking ahead, Parvensky said he hopes funding recently approved by voters for services can be put to work redirecting pipelines to homelessness, for example, by helping youths aging out of foster care and people discharged from criminal-justice and mental-health systems access transitional housing.



Denver estimates it has a shortage of 27,000 housing units considered affordable for families earning less than 30% of the area median income, about $33,000 a year for a family of four.



Parvensky said ramping up nonprofit development is key to meeting demand. When housing is treated as a commodity, property owners win when home values and rents go up, and developers only want to build high-end units for high-end profits.



"If you don't own housing, or if you're a renter, you fall further and further behind as those costs go up," said Parvensky. "That gap can't be solved by the market alone, it needs to be solved with community and public investment."



Parvensky said he also sees opportunities to build on successful efforts connecting people with medical, mental and behavioral health services, and safe housing for partners fleeing domestic violence.



He said while no one wants to see tents lining city streets, most people realize that homelessness is a complex problem and requires complex solutions.



"It requires a lot of collaboration," said Parvensky, "and it just requires more investment across all communities to be able to meet the level of need that we are seeing on the streets and in our shelters."







