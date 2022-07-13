State Reaches Out to Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is reaching out to veterans who are experiencing homelessness, a number that's close to 1,000 people, according to the latest counts.
Joel Mutschler, director of the Bureau of Veterans Programs and Outreach, said the most pressing issue for these folks is resource awareness.
"Through PA VETConnect, we've been finding that one out of five requests for resources that we get are related to housing insecurity or homelessness," he said. "And so, we have been working a lot in this space and ensuring that all of our veterans and their family members are connected to housing services so that they're not experiencing housing insecurity."
The department is hosting a series of virtual town-hall meetings about veterans' issues. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today and focuses on homelessness. PA VETConnect is the online portal to link veterans with resources.
Mutschler said the department also is seeing growing numbers of homeless veterans who are women with children - partly the result of an overall lack of affordable housing in the Commonwealth. He said they're working with a variety of community groups to try to keep families housed.
"One of the issues that we've got is that about 11% of the homeless population is - of adults in the nation - are homeless," he said. "So, it's a concerning trend for us. And we're seeing what our community providers are doing in taking care of families, women veterans that are experiencing homelessness."
He added that having enough resources for everyone who needs them has been a concern during the pandemic, but many groups have stepped up to help. He said there is no cost for veterans to apply for local, state or federal assistance - and there are Veterans Services officers in every county.
Local housing advocates are speaking out ahead of a congressional hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee this Wednesday called "Nowhere to Live: Profits, Disinvestment, and the American Housing Crisis."
Nevada is short almost 80,000 rental units for extremely low-income families, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Christine Hess, executive director of the nonprofit Nevada Housing Coalition, said that's the greatest shortage in the country for people making less than $25,000 a year.
"In Nevada, we have over 400,000 renter households," said Hess. "And of those, over 100,000 are paying more than half of their income on rent."
As rents have risen in recent years, families are having to double and triple up, some become homeless or move away.
But hope is on the horizon. The state is putting $500 million from the federal American Rescue Plan into affordable housing, taking applications from developers now via the Home Means Nevada initiative.
The 2023 federal budget increases funding for Section 8 vouchers that subsidize rent.
Hess said the last major federal investment in affordable housing, in the sixties, came before Nevada's population boom. So federal tax-credits are crucial to getting new projects built.
"Affordable housing - especially for those making below 50% of area median income - doesn't just build itself," said Hess. "The market is not going to build that. That requires federal subsidies. "
Hess said the Build Back Better Act, which has been stalled in Congress for many months due to conservative opposition, would have made huge investments in low-income housing.
The reality of "affordable" housing is changing in New York, and advocates for renters' rights argued it is time for an update.
For years, affordable housing has been defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as 30% of a person's gross income, including utilities. But the combination of higher prices, recent inflation and stagnant wages has been eroding this formula.
Teresa Watson, housing justice organizer for the nonprofit People United for Sustainable Housing in Buffalo, thinks the definition is lacking because it doesn't account for people with different sources of income.
"When we're talking about seniors, folks on fixed incomes or people who get SSI, SSI checks come in at about $900 a month," Watson observed. "That means if you're paying $300 in rent, which is almost impossible unless you manage to win the Section 8 lottery, you're still supposed to live off of $600."
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, 963,000 renter households, or about 28% of renters in New York, are considered extremely low-income. The coalition estimates there is a deficit of more than 615,000 available homes in the state for lower-income renters.
Watson believes rather than using catchall solutions, such as low-income housing tax credits for builders, there should be a national reinvestment in public housing, and communities should look for more individualized solutions.
She feels public housing is truly an affordable housing model, but the system needs a serious overhaul.
"The disinvestment has not only made them unsafe and often unsanitary places to live, they haven't been kept up, they haven't been invested in," Watson contended. "They've been stigmatized, they've been overpoliced. But it is the only housing in our country that actually bases what somebody pays on what they make."
In particular, Watson pointed out Western New York is seeing an affordability crisis as rents skyrocket. One issue she noted is existing properties are often owned by out-of-town landlords who base rents on what they can get, not on the condition of the property.
Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement.
He said the number of people experiencing homelessness has varied over the years, but the root causes remain. Denver, for example, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new convention centers, sports stadiums and other infrastructure.
"Yet when it comes to human infrastructure, for housing and the support services," said Parvensky, "the dollars are a fraction of those amounts and a fraction of what's needed to meet the needs of the community."
Looking ahead, Parvensky said he hopes funding recently approved by voters for services can be put to work redirecting pipelines to homelessness, for example, by helping youths aging out of foster care and people discharged from criminal-justice and mental-health systems access transitional housing.
Denver estimates it has a shortage of 27,000 housing units considered affordable for families earning less than 30% of the area median income, about $33,000 a year for a family of four.
Parvensky said ramping up nonprofit development is key to meeting demand. When housing is treated as a commodity, property owners win when home values and rents go up, and developers only want to build high-end units for high-end profits.
"If you don't own housing, or if you're a renter, you fall further and further behind as those costs go up," said Parvensky. "That gap can't be solved by the market alone, it needs to be solved with community and public investment."
Parvensky said he also sees opportunities to build on successful efforts connecting people with medical, mental and behavioral health services, and safe housing for partners fleeing domestic violence.
He said while no one wants to see tents lining city streets, most people realize that homelessness is a complex problem and requires complex solutions.
"It requires a lot of collaboration," said Parvensky, "and it just requires more investment across all communities to be able to meet the level of need that we are seeing on the streets and in our shelters."
Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.