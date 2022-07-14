WI Election Officials Reject New Absentee-Voting Rules

Wisconsin's election officials are trying to determine how a recent ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlawing absentee-ballot drop boxes will impact absentee voting in next month's primary elections.



The state's six-person bipartisan elections commission this week failed to agree on new guidance for clerks to help them apply the ruling.



Bob Spindell, a Republican Wisconsin Elections Commissioner, said in the group's meeting Tuesday the commission's failure to agree on the guidance would essentially leave local officials to figure it out themselves.



"We have a responsibility, as the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to give some guidance on this important decision that came down," Spindell contended. "I think we should at least give some minimal guidance to the 1,850 municipal clerks out there."



Providing election guidance to county and municipal clerks is one of the elections commission's basic functions. But in this case, the commission's three Democrats argued the proposed rules were overreaching, and could potentially generate more lawsuits.



The policies included a new rule mandating the elector themselves mail or return their ballot, not a family member or unapproved second party. While the issue was at hand in the court case outlawing drop boxes, the state's high court did not specifically weigh in on that part of the challenge.



Ann Jacobs, a Democratic Wisconsin Elections Commissioner, believes the proposed policy changes are unnecessary.



"I don't think it provides guidance," Jacobs asserted. "I think it provides our own interpretation of something that clerks have an independent responsibility to interpret."



The proposed guidelines would have established new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots. Democrats and voting-rights groups have protested the court's decision to ban drop boxes, contending it will make it more difficult for those with disabilities and the elderly to cast absentee ballots.



Ballots still can be returned by mail or to a clerk's office, and Wisconsin's primary election is August 9.



In its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh a congressional gerrymandering case from North Carolina, and the court's ruling could have a significant impact on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.



The case centers around the "Independent State Legislature Theory" (ISLT), which holds legislatures have broad authority to manage federal elections and redistricting.



Ethan Herenstein, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the most extreme version of the theory could bar legislatures from sharing any election power with other state actors.



"And that would mean that the Wisconsin Elections Commission wouldn't be permitted to help run federal elections, even if the Legislature asked it to," Herenstein explained. "The ISLT is radical; this would be doubly so."



In another scenario, which Herenstein acknowledged the court is unlikely to endorse, the Legislature could pass a law dissolving or diminishing the power of the elections commission, and Gov. Tony Evers would be unable to veto it, as it pertains to federal elections.



The bipartisan elections commission has recently found itself in GOP crosshairs, as many Republican legislators allege it has mishandled the state's elections, and have called for its dissolution.



A ruling endorsing the Independent State Legislature theory would have far-reaching implications, specifically in the realm of redistricting. According to the Brennan Center, the principle could be used to block state courts from weighing in on federal redistricting cases.



Herenstein argued it is a serious problem, since a prior Supreme Court ruling blocked federal courts from weighing partisan gerrymandering claims.



"So, in short, if the Supreme Court were to rule for the gerrymanderers in North Carolina, that may mean that state legislatures are free, when it comes to congressional elections, to gerrymander to their heart's delight and there will be no court available to stop them," Herenstein asserted.



But Herenstein added federal courts still could consider cases where lawmakers break other federal election and redistricting rules, such as racial gerrymandering. The Supreme Court will likely hand down a ruling in the North Carolina case next summer.



Despite an attempt by some members of the Massachusetts GOP to block a new voting bill, good-government groups are raising awareness about the new options voters will have this election cycle.



The VOTES Act, signed into law and upheld by the courts, makes early in-person voting and no-excuse vote-by-mail permanent. The options were used in 2020 because of the pandemic, but ever since, groups have been calling to keep them, since they boosted voter participation to unprecedented levels.



Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, noted because the law was passed and signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker with an emergency preamble, it goes into effect immediately.



"We saw the majority of voters cast their ballot during the pandemic, by mail, there were over one and a half million ballots cast by mail, and it went very smoothly," Foster pointed out. "We're really, really excited about those provisions being made permanent here."



The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the law Monday after Massachusetts Republicans filed a lawsuit alleging early voting and no-excuse vote-by-mail lead to voter fraud. But evidence from 2020, when most states allowed both of those options, show they are safe and secure.



Every 10 years after the census, the most recent in 2020, voting district maps are redrawn to reflect changes in the population. Foster added it is important to make sure you know what district you are in, since each district has its own set of candidates.



"Folks may find that they were redistricted into a new state representative or state senator district," Foster cautioned. "Folks should definitely go online on the state website, enter in their address to see who's going to be on their ballot this fall."



The bill also makes improvements to jail-based voting, and automatic voter registration to make it easier to update your information at the RMV. It also enrolls Massachusetts in a national nonprofit for maintaining voter lists, the Election Registration Information Center.



While the Senate wanted to include Election-Day registration in the bill, the House did not, so they compromised by moving the registration cutoff from 20 days before the election to 10 days.



