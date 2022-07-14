Thursday, July 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2022
Play

Wisconsin election officials reject new absentee-voting rules, the EPA is sued over a fracking loophole, and New Hampshire groups receive grants to make communities more livable.

2022Talks - July 14, 2022
Play

Congressional leaders respond to the latest inflation numbers, the January 6th Committee is talking to the Justice Department about false electors, and President Biden pledges his commitment to Israel's security.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WI Election Officials Reject New Absentee-Voting Rules

Play

Thursday, July 14, 2022   

Wisconsin's election officials are trying to determine how a recent ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlawing absentee-ballot drop boxes will impact absentee voting in next month's primary elections.

The state's six-person bipartisan elections commission this week failed to agree on new guidance for clerks to help them apply the ruling.

Bob Spindell, a Republican Wisconsin Elections Commissioner, said in the group's meeting Tuesday the commission's failure to agree on the guidance would essentially leave local officials to figure it out themselves.

"We have a responsibility, as the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to give some guidance on this important decision that came down," Spindell contended. "I think we should at least give some minimal guidance to the 1,850 municipal clerks out there."

Providing election guidance to county and municipal clerks is one of the elections commission's basic functions. But in this case, the commission's three Democrats argued the proposed rules were overreaching, and could potentially generate more lawsuits.

The policies included a new rule mandating the elector themselves mail or return their ballot, not a family member or unapproved second party. While the issue was at hand in the court case outlawing drop boxes, the state's high court did not specifically weigh in on that part of the challenge.

Ann Jacobs, a Democratic Wisconsin Elections Commissioner, believes the proposed policy changes are unnecessary.

"I don't think it provides guidance," Jacobs asserted. "I think it provides our own interpretation of something that clerks have an independent responsibility to interpret."

The proposed guidelines would have established new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots. Democrats and voting-rights groups have protested the court's decision to ban drop boxes, contending it will make it more difficult for those with disabilities and the elderly to cast absentee ballots.

Ballots still can be returned by mail or to a clerk's office, and Wisconsin's primary election is August 9.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
The dam holding toxic mine waste at the Mount Polley mine in British Columbia experienced a breach nearly eight years ago. (Visible Earth, NASA/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

Report: Toxic Waste from BC Mines Presents Urgent Threat to NW

A new report released today details the potentially disastrous threats mines in British Columbia pose to Washington and other states in the Northwest…

Social Issues

New CT Primary Rules Expected to Make Voting Easier for Many

As Connecticut's primary election nears, voters will have to navigate new absentee-voting laws, which could benefit seniors. People ages 45 to 64 …

Social Issues

Study: Native Americans' Lifespan Reduced Most by COVID-19

New research shows COVID-19 caused life expectancy to drop for all groups of Americans, but none as much as American Indians and Native Alaskans…

The oil and methane gas industry is one of the biggest contributors to smog in Colorado. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

EPA Sued for OK'ing Colorado Smog-Reduction Plan with Fracking Loophole

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject Colorado's plan to bring …

Environment

Workers in PA State Parks, Recreation Centers Honored for Service

Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 local and state parks, and the people who manage them and run all the park activities are being honored this week…

The CDC says that the United States sees one death by suicide every 11 minutes. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

National Suicide Line Gets Makeover; IA Ready for 988 Launch

Just like 911, organizers behind the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) hope it becomes easy to remember for …

Social Issues

Mental-Health Treatment Disparities Persist for Young People of Color

The pandemic has had a significant impact on young kids' mental health and due to long-standing treatment disparities, the mental and emotional …

Social Issues

West Virginians Say Uber's 'Gig Economy' Has Downsides

Thousands of leaked documents shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed questionable tactics deployed across…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021