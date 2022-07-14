Thursday, July 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2022
Play

Wisconsin election officials reject new absentee-voting rules, the EPA is sued over a fracking loophole, and New Hampshire groups receive grants to make communities more livable.

2022Talks - July 14, 2022
Play

Congressional leaders respond to the latest inflation numbers, the January 6th Committee is talking to the Justice Department about false electors, and President Biden pledges his commitment to Israel's security.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

EPA Sued for OK'ing Colorado Smog-Reduction Plan with Fracking Loophole

Play

Thursday, July 14, 2022   

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject Colorado's plan to bring down air pollution to safe levels because of a loophole allowing oil and gas operators to pollute at will.

Robert Ukeiley, senior attorney at the Center, said smog causes a lot of health problems, and the state's record number of high ozone level days has led to increased emergency-room visits for people with asthma and other respiratory illness.

"The people most susceptible to injury from smog are children, older adults, people that work or exercise outside," Ukeiley outlined.

Oil and gas groups told the Colorado Sun the majority of emissions in the region come from natural biogenic matter or blow in from outside the state, and claimed the lawsuit would lead to higher fuel prices. The EPA does not comment on pending litigation.

Ukeiley pointed out the science shows the oil and methane-gas industry is one of the biggest contributors to smog in Colorado, especially on days when ozone levels reach dangerous levels. He believes Colorado will not be able to solve its smog problems until the EPA cracks down on the state for allowing unlimited air pollution from drilling and fracking.

"The state needs to close this loophole and hold oil and gas companies accountable, just like folks have to get their tailpipes tested," Ukeiley asserted.

The Front Range has long faced ozone levels far above EPA standards set to protect public health. Gov. Jared Polis has touted efforts to improve air quality, including one month of free public transit, adding electric school buses, and increasing permitting and enforcement staff within the air-pollution division.

Ukeiley pointed out the measures ignore the 800-pound oil and gas gorilla in the room, and worries additional staff will simply speed up the administration's approval of drilling permits.


get more stories like this via email
The dam holding toxic mine waste at the Mount Polley mine in British Columbia experienced a breach nearly eight years ago. (Visible Earth, NASA/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

Report: Toxic Waste from BC Mines Presents Urgent Threat to NW

A new report released today details the potentially disastrous threats mines in British Columbia pose to Washington and other states in the Northwest…

Social Issues

New CT Primary Rules Expected to Make Voting Easier for Many

As Connecticut's primary election nears, voters will have to navigate new absentee-voting laws, which could benefit seniors. People ages 45 to 64 …

Social Issues

Study: Native Americans' Lifespan Reduced Most by COVID-19

New research shows COVID-19 caused life expectancy to drop for all groups of Americans, but none as much as American Indians and Native Alaskans…

In a national survey, 82% of adults agree Parks and Recreation is an "essential government service." (Jason/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Workers in PA State Parks, Recreation Centers Honored for Service

Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 local and state parks, and the people who manage them and run all the park activities are being honored this week…

Health and Wellness

National Suicide Line Gets Makeover; IA Ready for 988 Launch

Just like 911, organizers behind the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) hope it becomes easy to remember for …

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 6 youths reported making a suicide plan between 2018 and 2019. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Mental-Health Treatment Disparities Persist for Young People of Color

The pandemic has had a significant impact on young kids' mental health and due to long-standing treatment disparities, the mental and emotional …

Social Issues

West Virginians Say Uber's 'Gig Economy' Has Downsides

Thousands of leaked documents shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed questionable tactics deployed across…

Social Issues

WI Election Officials Reject New Absentee-Voting Rules

Wisconsin's election officials are trying to determine how a recent ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlawing absentee-ballot drop boxes will …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021