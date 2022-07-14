EPA Sued for OK'ing Colorado Smog-Reduction Plan with Fracking Loophole

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject Colorado's plan to bring down air pollution to safe levels because of a loophole allowing oil and gas operators to pollute at will.



Robert Ukeiley, senior attorney at the Center, said smog causes a lot of health problems, and the state's record number of high ozone level days has led to increased emergency-room visits for people with asthma and other respiratory illness.



"The people most susceptible to injury from smog are children, older adults, people that work or exercise outside," Ukeiley outlined.



Oil and gas groups told the Colorado Sun the majority of emissions in the region come from natural biogenic matter or blow in from outside the state, and claimed the lawsuit would lead to higher fuel prices. The EPA does not comment on pending litigation.



Ukeiley pointed out the science shows the oil and methane-gas industry is one of the biggest contributors to smog in Colorado, especially on days when ozone levels reach dangerous levels. He believes Colorado will not be able to solve its smog problems until the EPA cracks down on the state for allowing unlimited air pollution from drilling and fracking.



"The state needs to close this loophole and hold oil and gas companies accountable, just like folks have to get their tailpipes tested," Ukeiley asserted.



The Front Range has long faced ozone levels far above EPA standards set to protect public health. Gov. Jared Polis has touted efforts to improve air quality, including one month of free public transit, adding electric school buses, and increasing permitting and enforcement staff within the air-pollution division.



Ukeiley pointed out the measures ignore the 800-pound oil and gas gorilla in the room, and worries additional staff will simply speed up the administration's approval of drilling permits.



A changing climate is bringing longer and more severe drought and extreme heat to Colorado and other western states, and as a result, wildfire season is becoming a year-round phenomenon.



John Shaver, Colorado forester and wildfire mitigation specialist who works with ranchers and farmers on fire-mitigation practices, said reducing fuel stores -- trees, brush and other flammable materials -- will not stop a raging wildfire, but mitigation can ensure when the fire does get there, it won't be as intense.



"What we're trying to do is break up the connectivity of fuels," Shaver explained. "To hopefully decrease that fire activity around those areas, for safety of the landowners, and safety of fire personnel and first responders."



The number of acres burned in the United States is approximately 112% above the 10-year average, according to the June wildfire outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center. Last year, state lawmakers passed the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program, which provides funding for communities to take on mitigation projects.



While many private landowners are reluctant to cut down trees, Shaver noted thinning out forests which have become unnaturally dense can make them healthier. He encouraged anyone concerned about wildfire to contact their local fire department and Forest Service office to see what resources are available.



"Just because you meet with us doesn't mean you have to do anything," Shaver stressed. "But there's a lot of little simple spring-cleaning things you can do around your home that actually do make a large impact in increasing the possibility of your house surviving."



More and more homes have been lost to ember showers, especially in the wildland-urban interface, so steps such as hardening roofing materials can make a big difference.



Shaver suggested moving firewood 30 feet from the home, making sure gutters are clean, and staining decks every two years to lock in moisture can help. To pay for the work, he encouraged communities to work together to create mitigation plans.



"Having those Community Wildfire Protection Plans updated with the newest science, setting true priority areas where we want to treat," Shaver urged. "Being able to use that document for applying for grants for the fuels reduction, it makes their application a lot more competitive."



